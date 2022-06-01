 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR) Hero Some billionaires snivel and hide out in bunkers when threatened. Others fund, train, and lead their own infantry battalion in order to get outside and kick some Russian ass   (npr.org) divider line
35
    More: Hero, Kharkiv Oblast, Military, Lieutenant Colonel, Army, Ukraine, Artillery, Ukrainian language, Infantry  
•       •       •

1768 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Jun 2022 at 8:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some millionaires snivel and hide out in (government funded) bunkers too.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice to see somebody with wealth who knows how to do more with it than keep score.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is ... The Most Interesting Billionaire In The World.
 
hubris73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, that sounds awesome, but feudalism really isn't a great thing.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.


shut it ivan
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nice to see somebody with wealth who knows how to do more with it than keep score.


What do you think those rich people will do with their private militia if they win? Just a reality check here, Ukrainian oligarchs aren't that much different from the Russian oligarchs.  They are doing this because it might be good for them and if they win they will want something in return.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mail Order American Husband: AlgaeRancher: Nice to see somebody with wealth who knows how to do more with it than keep score.

What do you think those rich people will do with their private militia if they win? Just a reality check here, Ukrainian oligarchs aren't that much different from the Russian oligarchs.  They are doing this because it might be good for them and if they win they will want something in return.


Take back Crimea.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.


Yes... He should pay his taxes, let the request for personnel go through the proper channels, and then that revenue will pay for them in a few months.

🤨

Sorry. If Tony Stark shows up to help, you take the assist
 
DocUi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.


When crazy ivan invades your country?  I'm really sure we need to be encouraging the billionaires that are trying to save their country from genocide?    I'm really really sure.  So yeah.  Yikes.  <wankingmotion.gif>
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Yes, that sounds awesome, but feudalism really isn't a great thing.


Sure, feudalism wasn't great, and nationalism isn't working out the best, either.  But am I the only one worried about where we appear to be headed next?  When you don't have to dupe some lower-class cannon fodder to fight wars for you, instead you can literally just buy a robotic army to do your bidding?

Granted, the larger countries would still be in a position to outspend the private sector, but do we really want to live in a world where Amazon or Elon farking Musk is a legitimate military power if they feel like it?
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: You can bomb a place as much as you want, he says, but until you can send foot soldiers into the streets, you cannot truly control it.

Boots on the ground, baby.  Arty, Armour, etc can take all the ground in the world, but until some dirty, unkempt, rude little farker with a rifle squats on it and says "Mine!", it ain't yours.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.


A little late for that now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During WWII, the best and brightest willingly abandoned their careers to led men into battle.  During Vietnam, the best and brightest got deferments
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.


Hey I have some unfortunate news for you
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.


Wagner Group is a private paramilitary group.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing new. It was not uncommon back in the day for well heeled gentlemen to create and then pay to equip, train and even pay the salaries of calvary regiments and then lead them. Roosevelt did it. Why not this guy? It's better than spending it on lobbyists and yachts.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12YearBid: This is nothing new. It was not uncommon back in the day for well heeled gentlemen to create and then pay to equip, train and even pay the salaries of calvary regiments and then lead them. Roosevelt did it. Why not this guy? It's better than spending it on lobbyists and yachts.


Because what we need is to go back to the 'good ol' days' of warlords.  BTW, how did this guy 'earn' his billions?  Honestly, I'm sure.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just what we need when this is over; a bunch more billionaires with well trained, standing armies.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

K3rberos: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Yes, that sounds awesome, but feudalism really isn't a great thing.

Sure, feudalism wasn't great, and nationalism isn't working out the best, either.  But am I the only one worried about where we appear to be headed next?  When you don't have to dupe some lower-class cannon fodder to fight wars for you, instead you can literally just buy a robotic army to do your bidding?

Granted, the larger countries would still be in a position to outspend the private sector, but do we really want to live in a world where Amazon or Elon farking Musk is a legitimate military power if they feel like it?


We have already been it with the East India Company, the Dutch East Indies Company, the United Fruit Company, hired goons in company towns, what used to be called Blackwater.
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

strathcona: FTFA: You can bomb a place as much as you want, he says, but until you can send foot soldiers into the streets, you cannot truly control it.

Boots on the ground, baby.  Arty, Armour, etc can take all the ground in the world, but until some dirty, unkempt, rude little farker with a rifle squats on it and says "Mine!", it ain't yours.


And of course, as a former career Armoured soldier, I say that with the utmost respect for the infantry.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.


He is not forming a private military.  He is organizing a unit under the command of the Ukrainian army according to the laws of Ukraine.  He can't go take Moscow if he feels like it or go march on Crimea, he is issued orders like any other unit and is following them. This harkens back to the way military units were once organized.  Roosevelts Rough Riders in the Spanish American war was a territorial unit organized privately but under Army command.  Many regiments in the early Civil war on both the Union and Confederate side were privately organized and trained before being intergrated into the Army commands.  I will say, being organized in a unit whos leader is rich, probably can provide some better resources than similar organized units (although perhaps less equipment than regular army units who have additional training and experience).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

12YearBid: This is nothing new. It was not uncommon back in the day for well heeled gentlemen to create and then pay to equip, train and even pay the salaries of calvary regiments and then lead them. Roosevelt did it. Why not this guy? It's better than spending it on lobbyists and yachts.


Technically, he didn't pay to do that.  It was just a volunteer regiment authorized for the duration for the war (one of many during that war), which was very common in the USA prior to World War I.  People became officers in those volunteer regiments as political favors, but they were still just American soldiers with American gear on a short-term enlistment.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Watubi: During WWII, the best and brightest willingly abandoned their careers to led men into battle.  During Vietnam, the best and brightest got deferments


Hey, I happen to know at least one of those deferment guys suffered from terrible bone spurs. Show a little compassion.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Roosevelts Rough Riders in the Spanish American war was a territorial unit organized privately but under Army command.


US Volunteers, actually.  One of a few US Volunteer regiments designated for that war.  A significant number of the Rough Riders were actually drawn from local militia companies in New Mexico, authorized by the territorial government to transfer over to the US Army.  A second and third regiments of volunteer cavalry were authorized and formed, but never left the USA.

Daedalus27: Many regiments in the early Civil war on both the Union and Confederate side were privately organized and trained before being intergrated into the Army commands.


Technically, there were no such regiments as you describe.  During the initial 75,000 call-up, a significant number of existing county-level militia companies (trained and equipped by the states using Army surplus muskets and private uniforms) were incorporated into brand-new state volunteer regiments.  After that first call-up, the newer regiments mostly focused on recruiting brand-new soldiers directly, or bringing back soldiers whose short enlistments had ended during the war.  But state volunteer regiments were simply regiments authorized by Congress, organized by the states, and then paid and equipped by the federal government (outside of a few with unique uniforms, that the states opted to cover uniform expenses for).  There were instances of some communities banding together in a subscription manner to purchase cannons for the Army, but it was always funding provided to the government or to the foundries with the understanding that it would be used to buy cannons for the boys from back home.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A billion hryvnia is about $33.5M USD.

Over/Under on how many Americans worth at least $33M would do this for the US? 10? 5? 1?
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.

He is not forming a private military.  He is organizing a unit under the command of the Ukrainian army according to the laws of Ukraine.  He can't go take Moscow if he feels like it or go march on Crimea, he is issued orders like any other unit and is following them. This harkens back to the way military units were once organized.  Roosevelts Rough Riders in the Spanish American war was a territorial unit organized privately but under Army command.  Many regiments in the early Civil war on both the Union and Confederate side were privately organized and trained before being intergrated into the Army commands.  I will say, being organized in a unit whos leader is rich, probably can provide some better resources than similar organized units (although perhaps less equipment than regular army units who have additional training and experience).


If he's paying their wages they fight for him. Call me cynical, but I'm very suspicious that anyone with the resources and drive to equipment even a few combat units is doing it out of the goodness of their heart.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah subby, do you mean millionaires snivel?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chicagogasman: hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.

shut it ivan


... what.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.

Yes... He should pay his taxes, let the request for personnel go through the proper channels, and then that revenue will pay for them in a few months.

🤨

Sorry. If Tony Stark shows up to help, you take the assist


Yes, all of that squares with what they said. You are in agreement.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.

He is not forming a private military.  He is organizing a unit under the command of the Ukrainian army according to the laws of Ukraine.  He can't go take Moscow if he feels like it or go march on Crimea, he is issued orders like any other unit and is following them. This harkens back to the way military units were once organized.  Roosevelts Rough Riders in the Spanish American war was a territorial unit organized privately but under Army command.  Many regiments in the early Civil war on both the Union and Confederate side were privately organized and trained before being intergrated into the Army commands.  I will say, being organized in a unit whos leader is rich, probably can provide some better resources than similar organized units (although perhaps less equipment than regular army units who have additional training and experience).


Some people didn't read the article or had a massive comprehension fail.
It's spelled out pretty clearly.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

12YearBid: This is nothing new. It was not uncommon back in the day for well heeled gentlemen to create and then pay to equip, train and even pay the salaries of calvary regiments and then lead them. Roosevelt did it. Why not this guy? It's better than spending it on lobbyists and yachts.


It's still less good than not relying on billionaires, because billionaires shouldn't even exist.

Which was kinda the point being made above but you all interpreted it as "We should turn down the assistance we're offered" instead.

It's like the Azov Battalion. Are they helping to defeat the Russians? Sure, but they're also Nazis, and it should make us all uncomfortable to think that we're relying on Nazis to help us win a war. Temporarily their assistance is a good thing, but after the war is over that's something we really need to address.

Same goes for billionaires and private armies. They should make people very nervous, even if their help is appreciated at the moment.
 
Fissile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: Daedalus27: hubris73: I'm glad this guy is helping to fight off the invasion of Ukraine, but I'm not really sure we need to be encouraging billionaires to form their own private militaries. Yikes.

He is not forming a private military.  He is organizing a unit under the command of the Ukrainian army according to the laws of Ukraine.  He can't go take Moscow if he feels like it or go march on Crimea, he is issued orders like any other unit and is following them. This harkens back to the way military units were once organized.  Roosevelts Rough Riders in the Spanish American war was a territorial unit organized privately but under Army command.  Many regiments in the early Civil war on both the Union and Confederate side were privately organized and trained before being intergrated into the Army commands.  I will say, being organized in a unit whos leader is rich, probably can provide some better resources than similar organized units (although perhaps less equipment than regular army units who have additional training and experience).

If he's paying their wages they fight for him. Call me cynical, but I'm very suspicious that anyone with the resources and drive to equipment even a few combat units is doing it out of the goodness of their heart.


But private armies never end up helping anyone who is evil.   I mean, look at how the Freikorps brought democracy to Germany.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he really does lay down his arms and go back to his agribusiness afterwards, he should be respected as a modern day Cincinattus.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Caesar was a billionaire.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.