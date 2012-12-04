 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   NYC considering gun detectors in subways. Hopefully some 'roided up lunatic doesn't smash through it while getting his ass to Mars   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Rapid transit, Public transport, Public transport timetable, New York City, Commuter rail, Airport, Rail transport, New York City Subway  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 2:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The daily irradiation my body so craves!

Um, no thanks.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns don't always kill people, being pushed onto the subway tracks as a train is approaching usually does.

images.thestar.comView Full Size

nypost.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


And other creatures that lurk in the subway.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody is taking a handgun to do a mass shooting on a subway. But if you set a screening point, you create the best target in the city for a suicide bomber.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brap: The daily irradiation my body so craves!

Um, no thanks.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Nobody is taking a handgun to do a mass shooting on a subway. But if you set a screening point, you create the best target in the city for a suicide bomber.


I mean we did have one a couple of weeks ago by farks definition of a mass shooting. Or I guess the person was of color, so maybe it doesn't pass fark's definition. I can't keep up anymore on what we count and don't.

My suspicion is these things are passive ones, and would just ping officers in the station or wherever of, "hey, keep an eye on that dude" because, yeah, no way you are going to be able to do any real security screening in a station.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Slowing down rush hour commuters would be ungood.
 
DHT3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never been to NYC, but they are a famously impatient people. You try to heard every commuting New Yorker through metal detectors they may be willing to risk a mass shooting.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It would be better to shut down all, but one entrance/exit to each Subway station.  That way if a shooter tries to get in, they can lock the door and everyone will be safe.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD

I just remembered the last twilight movie.

"I can't love you with my love tube, but here's something from my love tube made with your rival, and that will tube you with its love."

HAPPY ENDING
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LineNoise: wildcardjack: Nobody is taking a handgun to do a mass shooting on a subway. But if you set a screening point, you create the best target in the city for a suicide bomber.

I mean we did have one a couple of weeks ago by farks definition of a mass shooting. Or I guess the person was of color, so maybe it doesn't pass fark's definition. I can't keep up anymore on what we count and don't.

My suspicion is these things are passive ones, and would just ping officers in the station or wherever of, "hey, keep an eye on that dude" because, yeah, no way you are going to be able to do any real security screening in a station.


The media has whittled down masks shooting to 4 victims, no dead.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not afraid of guns on the subway. I'm more worried about the hoards of lunatic homeless people who randomly attack people and/or shiat and piss all over the place.

Hell, when when they aren't being a public nuisance, their stench is enough to make even the strongest willed stomachs heave.

That mixture of sweat, blood, piss, shiat, grease, and ozone is enough to make you pass out. Thank Christ for masks.

I wish they would just legalize grinding the homeless up to feed the Central Park ducks.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Stop spending so much money on security theater.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Nobody is taking a handgun to do a mass shooting on a subway. But if you set a screening point, you create the best target in the city for a suicide bomber.


They are good targets at airports too. That's why countries with actual terrorism problems have multiple rings of security starting outside of the airport. Inside, a bomb has exponentially more power, something like 100-1000x. I'd think a loaded subway car would be better (more restricted than the relatively large area of a station) and am surprised it doesn't happen more often. Even just gasoline would take out a lot of people judging from past subway fires.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hell no, I ain't paying for that shiat. Give me a break.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.