 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Jill Biden reveals how she and Joe use sexting to settle arguments. *re-reads headline* No, wait, scratch that. Fexting. They use fexting. What the hell's fexting?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
22
    More: Giggity, President of the United States, Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, First Lady of the United States, White House, Marriage, Jill Biden  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 2:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fart texting. They communicate with flatulence trying to be more republican like. Bipootisan.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can see it. Jill's kind of a GILF.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope they have a whole sheaf of dirty correspondence, à la James and Nora Joyce.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I can see it. Jill's kind of a GILF.


Jill was a straight up milf when Obama first won, I thought his kiss on the lips at the election celebration would make racist heads explode, but they waited until 2016 to lose their minds instead.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A misspelling of feltching?
 
guinsu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Besides historians and the navel gazing media, does anyone care about conflict resolution in patriarchal Boomer marriages?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Fart texting. They communicate with flatulence trying to be more republican like. Bipootisan.


No, fart texting is farxting. Fexting is felch texting.

/dear God, why must I know these things? I really need to block some numbers.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No, it's still sexting. They're just using an older font.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fax texting? You send a text and it's printed from the fax machine?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Farkenhostile: Fart texting. They communicate with flatulence trying to be more republican like. Bipootisan.

No, fart texting is farxting. Fexting is felch texting.

/dear God, why must I know these things? I really need to block some numbers.


That really snowballed.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stop trying to make fext happen
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stop trying to make fexting happen. It's not going to happen.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: MrBallou: I can see it. Jill's kind of a GILF.

Jill was a straight up milf when Obama first won, I thought his kiss on the lips at the election celebration would make racist heads explode, but they waited until 2016 to lose their minds instead.


To be fair, all the most current insanity began with the Tea Party, which was a direct response to a black man being elected president. They can claim whatever other reasons they want, but it's because their heads exploded seeing a black president.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, When a man and a golden retriever love each other very muc...<ahem>

//still, it would give new meaning to being fetching...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honestly, though, they're like a frikin' Hallmark movie. Their granddaughter is staying with them for her summer job in DC. I'm expecting stories about wacky hi-jinks now.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disagree, they don't hash it out in front of other people. Instead, she says, they argue by text - "fexting" as they call it.

Jill Biden also told Harper's Bazaar magazine in an interview that her divorce from her first husband taught her to be independent and that she has drilled that lesson into her daughter and granddaughters.

She says she could soon be sharing White House living quarters with a teenage granddaughter.

When Joe Biden was vice president, the couple decided to settle disagreements by text to avoid fighting in the presence of their Secret Service agents - and dubbed it "fexting."

A sentence so dumb, you write it twice.  Who edits this shiat?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fexting... another word for ALL CAPS and exclamation marks!

/ It avoids the knife play
// And gets it out thiere
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My wife and I had a book where we'd write our grievances down so the other could read them. It let us think things through rather than have verbal arguments borne of pure frustration. Worked quite well for a time.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now Joe just needs to shave his head and wear a black robe everywhere to complete his transition into Uncle Fexter.
 
dericwater
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Honestly, though, they're like a frikin' Hallmark movie. Their granddaughter is staying with them for her summer job in DC. I'm expecting stories about wacky hi-jinks now.


Is she a step-granddaughter? Bow-chicka-bow-wow.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jill is a fine looking woman.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.