 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   How many skateboarding burglars does it take to steal all the copper from the job site? Only one, but it takes twenty trips   (ktvu.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Criminal law, Arrest, High school, Crimes, possible suspect, Aaron Hosmer, Crime, report of a possible burglary  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 9:47 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Real skateboarders steal plywood and 2x4s.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was he gleaning the tubes?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.