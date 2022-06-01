 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Portland Press Herald)   In the game 'rock paper scissors', rock crushes scissors, scissors cut paper, paper covers rock. But in the game 'moose car tractor-trailer', car kills moose, tractor-trailer crushes car, game over   (pressherald.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Portland, Maine, Maine, Contiguous United States, United States territory, driver of the car, Maine Turnpike, number of crashes, 23-year-old Jordan Andujar of Windham  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 4:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
content.instructables.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a deer accident last year.  I didn't hit the deer, it hit me.  Driving at night in the country in Michigan, deer comes flying out of nowhere, looking just like the deer on the signs:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I brake HARD!  Just missed him. I sigh with relief and BLAM, second deer plows into my door.  All the side airbags went off with a bang.  She dented my door, front fender and even left pieces of fur between the tire and the rim.  Body no where to be found.  I guess she walked it off?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cool!

Now do Knifey-Spoony!
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

crzybtch: I had a deer accident last year.  I didn't hit the deer, it hit me.  Driving at night in the country in Michigan, deer comes flying out of nowhere, looking just like the deer on the signs:
[Fark user image 225x225]
I brake HARD!  Just missed him. I sigh with relief and BLAM, second deer plows into my door.  All the side airbags went off with a bang.  She dented my door, front fender and even left pieces of fur between the tire and the rim.  Body no where to be found.  I guess she walked it off?


Did you check the undercarriage? I hit a cat once and it got stuck up in there somewhere. Rolled out after I parked.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't think my car is large enough to kill a moose.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Grenade, Gunman, Vertical paper.
Grenade blows up Gunman
Gunman shoots Vertical Paper
Vertical Paper gives the Grenadier a vicious paper cut causing them to drop grenade and blow themselves up.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rocky told him not to cross but nooooo. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they not have moose fence in Maine? Across the border in New Brunswick, pretty much all our major highways have it, and it's cut down on moose collisions big time.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.