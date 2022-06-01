 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Squeeze, The Style Council, The Stray Cats, The Stranglers, & more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #350. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
20
    More: Live, Accountable Fundraising, KUCI's Annual Fund Drive, KUCI's outstanding lineup, Fundraising, donation, Radio format, freeform, air  
•       •       •

52 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Jun 2022 at 12:30 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Righto. Wot's all this then?
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yay! Music!

No pastForward for me tomorrow though, as I'll be enroute to The Great White North. I may be able to listen, but commenting on Fark while driving is probably frowned upon in Canada.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pista: Righto. Wot's all this then?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I donated to KUCI yesterday because I was afraid you'd otherwise air the unedited three-hour version of the Henry Rollins promo that I'm certain exists.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Enjoying the Scottish brogue on KUCI right now.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I adulted today.
Re-drew the plan view of my apartment for the new owners. Can't believe how much we changed from the original layout.
So it's about time to embrace my youth if only for a couple of hours.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hi folks,

Here but may be not here as well. Depending on whether I'll fall asleep or not, what is connected to the playlist. Or to the death signal...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I donated to KUCI yesterday because I was afraid you'd otherwise air the unedited three-hour version of the Henry Rollins promo that I'm certain exists.


....oh, that threat is STILL up my sleeve
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
hola denizens!  Alas! duty calls once again, and I will only be around for a short bit before I have to bail.

If we could get all 4 of the S's from the headline in in the first 30 minutes, that would be grand!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
this lad thinks folks in socal don't take themselves too seriously? know how i can tell all you're hanging out with is college stoners?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Uranus: hola denizens!  Alas! duty calls once again, and I will only be around for a short bit before I have to bail.

If we could get all 4 of the S's from the headline in in the first 30 minutes, that would be grandsuper!



Gotta keep with the theme.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I donated to KUCI yesterday because I was afraid you'd otherwise air the unedited three-hour version of the Henry Rollins promo that I'm certain exists.


You too?

lol
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: Uranus: hola denizens!  Alas! duty calls once again, and I will only be around for a short bit before I have to bail.

If we could get all 4 of the S's from the headline in in the first 30 minutes, that would be grandsuper!


Gotta keep with the theme.


coulda gone with Spiffy :D
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He can say Irvine normally
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Uranus: If we could get all 4 of the S's from the headline in in the first 30 minutes, that would be grand!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.