(YouTube)   Johnny Depp vs Heard jury verdict is about to poop the bed, metaphorically speaking   (youtube.com) divider line
93
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teeheeheeeee
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all right it's the moment i forgot i was waiting for
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I SUE YOU FOR DEFECATION OF CHARACTER!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know they were into that sort of thing.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll both be found guilty for stealing our hearts!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here for the poop jokes.  I heard this was the place for them.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that if someone dropped a log in my bed then started defaming me, I wouldn't make it worse by dragging it into the news and making a public spectacle.

Amber Heard sounds a little crazy, but so does Johnny Depp.

And I still haven't forgiven him for the death of River Phoenix.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what we need. Public butt stuff.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I didn't know they were into that sort of thing.


She was, him. . . might have led to some tension in the relationship.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An early favorite in my list for HOTY
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have been following this, you are the problem.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, all right - one teeny tiny little f**k.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttforce: If you have been following this, you are the problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verdict?  This was a trial?  I thought it was...I don't know, sponsored content or something.  Did they kill somebody?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Verdict?  This was a trial?  I thought it was...I don't know, sponsored content or something.  Did they kill somebody?


Just the concept of hygiene.
 
robxiii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the best headline I've seen, but it is a solid #2
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm just here for the poop jokes.  I heard this was the place for them.


Poop jokes aren't my favorite jokes. But they're a solid number two.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robxiii: Not the best headline I've seen, but it is a solid #2


TheManofPA: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm just here for the poop jokes.  I heard this was the place for them.

Poop jokes aren't my favorite jokes. But they're a solid number two.


Damn, so close.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bring Sam Kineson into this sh*tshow
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The verdict is bound to make someone grumpy.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played, Subby.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheManofPA: robxiii: Not the best headline I've seen, but it is a solid #2

TheManofPA: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm just here for the poop jokes.  I heard this was the place for them.

Poop jokes aren't my favorite jokes. But they're a solid number two.

Damn, so close.


Well, your comment was a solid #2 to the Weeners....
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: TheManofPA: robxiii: Not the best headline I've seen, but it is a solid #2

TheManofPA: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm just here for the poop jokes.  I heard this was the place for them.

Poop jokes aren't my favorite jokes. But they're a solid number two.

Damn, so close.

Well, your comment was a solid #2 to the Weeners....


Ooh, "comment" and "post" mean the same thing to the filter.  Good to know.
 
NilartPax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole thing is a poop joke.

I prefer nut jokes.
/ponders if this is also a nut joke.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: All I know is that if someone dropped a log in my bed then started defaming me, I wouldn't make it worse by dragging it into the news and making a public spectacle.

Amber Heard sounds a little crazy, but so does Johnny Depp.

And I still haven't forgiven him for the death of River Phoenix.


If I understand the timeline correctly, he was contemt to leave things private after the divorce. This case only came up when she went public with her allegations, and ruined his reputation
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the internet incel's obsession with this private shiat is unhealthy.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 300x188]
Oh, all right - one teeny tiny little f**k.


New suit, US vs Depp, Heard. We want you idiots to pay for the trial and all court time.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying my best to give a shiat about all of this.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [Fark user image 430x431]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attemptingtocare.gif

Failed
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: TheManofPA: robxiii: Not the best headline I've seen, but it is a solid #2

TheManofPA: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm just here for the poop jokes.  I heard this was the place for them.

Poop jokes aren't my favorite jokes. But they're a solid number two.

Damn, so close.

Well, your comment was a solid #2 to the Weeners....


Technically that's a Cleveland steamer.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the verdict to shoot both of them into the sun on a Musk or Bezos rocket?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: the internet incel's obsession with this private shiat is unhealthy.


I've always wanted to be an internet incel!

Please tell me more. I can't find an audible book or anything. I swear it's easier to learn Jeet Kun Do than to become an incel.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: Is the verdict to shoot both of them into the sun on a Musk or Bezos rocket?


Worse, SLS.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been following it at all, and I'm not even sure what is actually being sued over, but I know that the amount of knee-jerk hate I've been seeing directed at Heard, or really anyone who simply isn't on Depp's side, is depressingly normal for our gross society.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheManofPA: robxiii: Not the best headline I've seen, but it is a solid #2

TheManofPA: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm just here for the poop jokes.  I heard this was the place for them.

Poop jokes aren't my favorite jokes. But they're a solid number two.

Damn, so close.


Yeah ... you shiat the bed on that one
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttforce: If you have been following this, you are the problem.


Maybe, but at least we're not in denial, like you and the twelve people who smarted your post.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby misspelled Amber Turd
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttforce: If you have been following this, you are the problem.


Honestly, I'd rather follow this trial than be continuously wringing my hands over SCOTUS decisions.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you di*k

I clicked.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Heard's antics have caused quite the movement.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: Is the verdict to shoot both of them into the sun on a Musk or Bezos rocket?


Can the Bezo's dongrocket even make it into space?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, I said I want a sheet on the bed!"

/forking icehole
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: soopey: Is the verdict to shoot both of them into the sun on a Musk or Bezos rocket?

Can the Bezo's dongrocket even make it into space?


"Space"? ... technically yes.

Orbit? Oh hell no
 
