(CBC)   For sale by owners. 29,000 sq ft Basilica. Includes 2 bishops with crypt. Must sell to settle law suit. Best offer   (cbc.ca) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Best I can do is moving the priest to a new parish each time, leaving new victims in their wake....
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"This house, this church, the church hall, was built by the parishioners in this parish, and the Archdiocese of St. John's can just come in here and take it and sell it? I don't understand it at all."

Shoulda read the franchise agreement more closely.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is pretty nice though.  I look forward to the Zillow listing that glosses over all the little bunk beads in the basement.

visitsavannah.comView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: "This house, this church, the church hall, was built by the parishioners in this parish, and the Archdiocese of St. John's can just come in here and take it and sell it? I don't understand it at all."

Shoulda read the franchise agreement more closely.


Have they considered not institutionally supporting the molesting of children?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They got a lot of room downstairs where the pews used to be.  And havin' all that room . . .
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wish Pennsylvania would do something like this.
The christians here have spent a lot of money covering up their crimes. Odds are none of those rapist clergy will ever be punished.
 
