 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Protip: If you're enjoying a nice summer weekend with friends paddleboarding and rafting down a river, pay attention to those bright red signs on the riverbank with all those big words that say things like DANGER and DAM AHEAD   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Richmond, Virginia, Henrico County police, Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal, Images of the search, Local resident Finn Gardner, Tuesday morning, thorough search, families of Lauren E. Winstead  
•       •       •

680 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 12:20 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because lowhead dams can be nearly invisible to people on boats, giving an impression similar to the edge of an infinity pool, boaters can encounter them inadvertently. Lowhead dams can be particularly hazardous because they tend to create "hydraulics," currents that push objects (and people) underwater and then inextricably cycle them for hours, days, or weeks until the water level changes.

July 17, 1988 - Lisa Everett Cavanaugh, 20 - fatally injured when a boat on which she was a passenger ran over the dam,
May 26, 1989 - Kari Karte, 22 - uninjured when her boat went over the dam,
February 20, 1994 - Robert Michael Green, 15 - drowned when he slipped from the dam,
May 30, 1997 - Janet Heath, 25 - injured when a waterski went over the dam.
May 30, 2022 - Lauren E. Winstead, 23, and Sarah E. Erway, 28 - missing after twelve people went over the dam.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bosher_Dam

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well.  Dam.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile everyone in the southwest wonders what the hell "High water level" means
 
Thudfark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dam ahead! Full torpedoes! Steam full!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or don't. Whatever. I don't really care anymore when people Darwin themselves.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Came for "oh dam" or "dam shame"... leaving over the falls in a barrel.
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thorpe: Because lowhead dams can be nearly invisible to people on boats, giving an impression similar to the edge of an infinity pool, boaters can encounter them inadvertently. Lowhead dams can be particularly hazardous because they tend to create "hydraulics," currents that push objects (and people) underwater and then inextricably cycle them for hours, days, or weeks until the water level changes.

July 17, 1988 - Lisa Everett Cavanaugh, 20 - fatally injured when a boat on which she was a passenger ran over the dam,
May 26, 1989 - Kari Karte, 22 - uninjured when her boat went over the dam,
February 20, 1994 - Robert Michael Green, 15 - drowned when he slipped from the dam,
May 30, 1997 - Janet Heath, 25 - injured when a waterski went over the dam.
May 30, 2022 - Lauren E. Winstead, 23, and Sarah E. Erway, 28 - missing after twelve people went over the dam.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bosher_Dam

[Fark user image 800x536]


Hard to tell from that angle...how's the upstream signage?

/regardless, you should have a someone in the group who knows the river
//preferably someone in each boat in case you get separated
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
IT DO GO DOWN!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown! (1977) - Blasting Area Scene (5/10) | Movieclips
Youtube BFTTgC1Yt28
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is not a "finders - keepers" situation.
Just letting any Farkers in that area know.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Meanwhile everyone in the southwest wonders what the hell "High water level" means


It's when the bong is overfilled and you get drops of bong water in your mouth.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's probably less a matter of ignoring the warnings and more a matter of them not thinking the dam is very big and that it'd be like an amusement park ride, ignorant of what water under a dam like that can do.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PunGent: thorpe: Because lowhead dams can be nearly invisible to people on boats, giving an impression similar to the edge of an infinity pool, boaters can encounter them inadvertently. Lowhead dams can be particularly hazardous because they tend to create "hydraulics," currents that push objects (and people) underwater and then inextricably cycle them for hours, days, or weeks until the water level changes.

July 17, 1988 - Lisa Everett Cavanaugh, 20 - fatally injured when a boat on which she was a passenger ran over the dam,
May 26, 1989 - Kari Karte, 22 - uninjured when her boat went over the dam,
February 20, 1994 - Robert Michael Green, 15 - drowned when he slipped from the dam,
May 30, 1997 - Janet Heath, 25 - injured when a waterski went over the dam.
May 30, 2022 - Lauren E. Winstead, 23, and Sarah E. Erway, 28 - missing after twelve people went over the dam.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bosher_Dam

[Fark user image 800x536]

Hard to tell from that angle...how's the upstream signage?

/regardless, you should have a someone in the group who knows the river
//preferably someone in each boat in case you get separated


That part of the river probably not much.  Possibly a warning sign on one of the banks but I've never seen it.

The better rafting is found further below the dam so maybe they just put in too far west.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to kayak and canoe, and looking at that video, those aren't casual "let's float around and goof off waters".  Those are better know your stuff waters, water is very unforgiving.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dam, she's a keeper...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's a dam near me on the Charles River, which has NO warnings at all. You have to know it's there. Probably about a 20 ft drop. Lots of kayaking on that river, but those who do know about the dam.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost:

Fark user imageView Full Size

--

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PunGent: Hard to tell from that angle...how's the upstream signage?


I couldn't find that out. With a river of that width I'm not sure how much signs on the banks would help.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We have this one to get around.
People get hurt just portaging around it.
Damn you, alcohol!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flowery Twats: There's a dam near me on the Charles River, which has NO warnings at all. You have to know it's there. Probably about a 20 ft drop. Lots of kayaking on that river, but those who do know about the dam.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x589]


Do you not have ears?
 
toetag
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The James when running high in the Richmond area is quite dangerous. There are tons of underwater trees/limbs that you can get caught up on and with the river flowing fast, you stand no chance. A friend, who was a kayaking instructor, professional level, got caught up on debris and never came back.

We used to go to Pony Pasture to hang out in college.  We'd walk / sort of swim up to that damn during low water conditions. After heavy rains, we knew to stay away from the river and just hang out on the shore.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Most Dangerous Dams
Youtube GVDpqphHhAE
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Incog_Neeto: Meanwhile everyone in the southwest wonders what the hell "High water level" means


That's okay, though. They'll get the last laugh this summer when Virginia is wiped out by a hurricane.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.