(Detroit Free Press)   That's the beautiful part. When wintertime rolls around, the gorillas simply freeze to death   (freep.com) divider line
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mountain Gorillas wouldn't freeze to death, make certain you get the lowland ones.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When we, humanity, go labeling other forms of life as "invasive" it kind of looks like we're trying hard to deflect the reality we are from sticking to us.

pretty sure any human referring to another life form as "invasive" is just showing us how jelly they are at other life forms also being good at the only thing we are good at.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OMG do i hate garlic mustard (Alliaria petiolata)!

it's super easy to pull out by hand, but in a mere 2 seasons it can form a complete understory monoculture in the midwestern woods. literally choke out every other type of plant, the native plants. then all the bugs and critters that eat and breed on native plants are screwed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


and see those seed pods in the lower right pic? when ripe they explode, and projectile fling their seeds all around the momma plant, then the germinating and growing garlic mustard secrets a chemical into the soil that prevent anything that isn't ALSO garlic mustard from growing.....

it's a remarkably good system for completely taking over a suitable habitat. it just SUCKS for everything that originally lived in that habitat

😡

at least people can eat it. it's like a garlicky spinach as a potherb or raw green. but i hated it's existence SO much i didn't even want to cook with the little bastard.
 
Take My Advice
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Garlic mustard makes a fine dipping sauce. Feed the plant to chickens and they can marinate from the inside out.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PvtStash: When we, humanity, go labeling other forms of life as "invasive" it kind of looks like we're trying hard to deflect the reality we are from sticking to us.

pretty sure any human referring to another life form as "invasive" is just showing us how jelly they are at other life forms also being good at the only thing we are good at.


It's really not good, in the short to medium term, to invite foreign life into the neighborhood. Australia will eventually have excellent predators of rabbits or cane toads, possibly derived from mutant toxic toad rabbits but, in the meantime, it's stupid catastrophic.

Please do not try to extrapolate this idea to humans who are, actually, all one race, and scientifically traced to one single mother. (That's not stupid Creationist ideology. It turns out to be true. We are one family.)
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's OK.  Garlic mustard won't poison the idiot cat if she gnaws on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
