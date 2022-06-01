 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Highway M-28 in Michigan's upper peninsula is known for it's scenic views, lakeshore rest stops, A-10's coming in to land, charming small towns, and wait... back up   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Cool, A-10 Thunderbolt II, Air National Guard, United States Air Force, Michigan Air National Guard, similar exercise, military aircraft, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, F-100 Super Sabre  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That be something awesome to see. Mind you, at a safe distance.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from last year:
https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2721902/a-10s-land-on-michigan-state-highway/
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, between all the Trump voters out hunting wolves and bears, and all the school shootings, that is the most obvious sound to hear from American skies

img1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 279x180]


My heart is in da YooPee, but my ass is stuck right here.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ANOTHER FARK A-10 THREAD!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Probably on the Seney Stretch.

Seney Stretch at rush hour:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Actually summertime can be busy and it really sucks with all the campers slowing up traffic.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: ANOTHER FARK A-10 THREAD!


ANOTHER FARKING "WAIT... BACK UP" HEADLINE!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
wow almost 10 threads in without some brrrrrrt dork trying to sound like they know what they are talking about?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How did they find a stretch of highway without potholes?
Michigan has the best gravel highways in the country.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: How did they find a stretch of highway without potholes?
Michigan has the best gravel highways in the country.


In its defense, the A-10 should be able to land on barely "improved" runways. So basically, a strip without trees, and you moved any of the rocks sticking out more than 6" or threw a shovel full of gravel in anything deeper than the same.

In other words, a UP highway.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Michigan State Police have a new weapon against speeders. BRRRRRTT!
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
/Bbrrrrrrrrrrrrrrtttttttttt Thread !
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Forward air base for the coming invasion of Canadia?
 
skilly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Alpena isn't in the U.P. Not even close.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

plutoniumfeather: Forward air base for the coming invasion of Canadia?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Plan_Red

I would hope we updated it, because, its a neat paper exercise in logistics that can be applied elsewhere. I'm reasonably sure we haven't, because people were upset that we had stuff on file as to how to conquer Canada.
 
buster_v
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
YOOPER THREAD!
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
It's the only way to deal with the problem.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...When the answer to your question is " We Need Moar BRRRRRRRRRRRTT "

Ladies and gennlemen, the A-10
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skilly: Alpena isn't in the U.P. Not even close.


Alpena was the 2021 exercise.  The caption under the photo was a bit confusing.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: How did they find a stretch of highway without potholes?
Michigan has the best gravel highways in the country.


Michigan roads are so bad I bought upgraded shocks specifically because going across Michigan towing sucked so hard. I had been to 42 other states with my trailer and never felt the need before that.
 
gump59
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A-10 was designed for this a long time ago.  Sufficiently long ago to question the article's assertion that it was a first for a "modern" US military aircraft.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Michigan State Police have a new weapon against speeders. BRRRRRTT!


10:15:00pm *Radar detects car at 95mph
10:15:10pm BRRRRRRRRRRRTTT!!
10:15:20pm "Requesting cleaning crew at MM 87.2. There are some smoking debris that needs to be removed".
 
xhavier_5478
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Probably on the Seney Stretch.

Seney Stretch at rush hour:

[Fark user image 311x163]

Actually summertime can be busy and it really sucks with all the campers slowing up traffic.


Came here to say it's probably going to be on the desolate 25 mile arrow straight stretch that is the Seney Wildlife Refuge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

buster_v: YOOPER THREAD!


img-aws.ehowcdn.comView Full Size
 
skilly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: skilly: Alpena isn't in the U.P. Not even close.

Alpena was the 2021 exercise.  The caption under the photo was a bit confusing.


Indeed. I had scanned the article mostly looking for a city/town in the UP but it was just a description.

I remember as a kid heading from metro Detroit area to Winona every summer and being excited to watch ALL of the Seney Stretch. Now as an adult I realize how boring AF it was for my Dad the driver.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
oblig for subby:
eloquentscience.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Fara Clark: How did they find a stretch of highway without potholes?
Michigan has the best gravel highways in the country.

In its defense, the A-10 should be able to land on barely "improved" runways. So basically, a strip without trees, and you moved any of the rocks sticking out more than 6" or threw a shovel full of gravel in anything deeper than the same.

In other words, a UP highway.


Brother it ain't just the UP. I broke a rim on US 23 north between Milan and Ann Arbor just few weeks ago. And that was caused by changing lanes. That whole stretch needs to be replaced.
I understand the A-10 was designed for rough field conditions.... just like C-130s, and C-17s
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gump59: A-10 was designed for this a long time ago.  Sufficiently long ago to question the article's assertion that it was a first for a "modern" US military aircraft.


While it was designed for that use case, until last summer they had never really tested it on a real road.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.