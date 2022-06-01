 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Like the swallows returning to Capistrano, Bill Cosby returns to court on sex abuse charges
    Child abuse, Bill Cosby, Human sexual behavior, Rape, Appeal, Sexual intercourse, 64-year-old Judy Huth, Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deppheard is over, something needs to keep our attention off gun violence, gas prices, and human rights.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why you gotta bring up old shiat?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he has no plans to leave his Pennsylvania home to attend the trial, which is taking place at a small courthouse in Santa Monica. Cosby's representatives say glaucoma has left him blind and made travel too difficult.

Filing this for when he announces his arena tour in 2023.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does he say about Amber Heard?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Deppheard is over, something needs to keep our attention off gun violence, gas prices, and human rights.


Attempting to get justice for victims of abuse is a worthy cause and not some mere distraction.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, he's an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.

If the people he's harmed want to keep bringing him back to court, go nuts, but I'm not sure anything is going to be worse for him than just being an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil not criminal and I'm sure he has most his assets hidden or transferred to someone else by now.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: At this point, he's an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.

If the people he's harmed want to keep bringing him back to court, go nuts, but I'm not sure anything is going to be worse for him than just being an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.


I imagine just having the incident acknowledged, that you aren't lying or crazy or misinterpreting his actions or any of the other bullshiat people use to deflect from taking responsibility for sexual assault can be healing
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Cosby should write a long letter to his fans and anyone who ever believed in him or anything he ever said. It should say this:

"I am a monster. I wasted my entire life. I am sorry I wasted everyone's time and I am sorry I hurt so many people. Goodbye."

Then he should suck start a Mossberg 500.

Then, MAYBE in 100 years, people will MAYBE start to say "Well, he apologized and ate a shotgun out of pure shame. That's gotta count for something... right? No? Anyway."
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When she swallows a glass in Capistrano,
That's the day she had a date with Bill Cosby
When she fell asleep in Capistrano,
That's when he slipped a pill into her tea.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cosby's attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened"  "Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16 years old"

He took a 16 year old to the playboy mansion.  Case closed.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never use the words swallow, sex, and Bill Cosby in the same sentence.
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: At this point, he's an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.

If the people he's harmed want to keep bringing him back to court, go nuts, but I'm not sure anything is going to be worse for him than just being an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.


Pretty sure jail was worse or he wouldn't have been trying to hard to get out of there.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Im amused by the headline
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: And he has no plans to leave his Pennsylvania home to attend the trial, which is taking place at a small courthouse in Santa Monica. Cosby's representatives say glaucoma has left him blind and made travel too difficult.

Filing this for when he announces his arena tour in 2023.


Remember the Brady Bunch episode where Carol was sued for causing whiplash, and Mike dropped a briefcase behind the guy, who turned his head to look?

Someone toss a baseball, frisbee, basketball, whatever, at his head, from the front.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
10/10

Bravo!  Formatting error and everything!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Every time one of the cases comes up, I try to image if this had happened in 1993?

/ It would have
// If his son hadn't been murdered
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gonegirl: At this point, he's an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.

If the people he's harmed want to keep bringing him back to court, go nuts, but I'm not sure anything is going to be worse for him than just being an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.


He could be a bankrupted old blind man rotting in prison and no longer having a single penny of the money that his destroyed legacy earned him before we all found out what he actually was.

As long as he is free and enjoying a single fruit of his career, justice has not been served.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gonegirl: At this point, he's an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.

If the people he's harmed want to keep bringing him back to court, go nuts, but I'm not sure anything is going to be worse for him than just being an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.


No, he's an old blind man who has faced no repercussions for his actions. He has literally got away scot-free at this point for horrendous actions.

Do you honestly think he gives a shiat about his 'legacy' like that is the most treasured thing in his life. He hasn't worked in like 30 years, his 'legacy' was meaningless to him already.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd have presumed that you'd have to be 18 to get into the Playboy mansion. I wonder how many other celebrities brought minors there?
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They were salmon, subby!
 
Broom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: emersonbiggins: And he has no plans to leave his Pennsylvania home to attend the trial, which is taking place at a small courthouse in Santa Monica. Cosby's representatives say glaucoma has left him blind and made travel too difficult.

Filing this for when he announces his arena tour in 2023.

Remember the Brady Bunch episode where Carol was sued for causing whiplash, and Mike dropped a briefcase behind the guy, who turned his head to look?

Someone toss a baseball, frisbee, basketball, whatever, at his head, from the front.


Ooh, I pick baseball! Underhand pitch is faster.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The point of perusing and continuing to harass this old man is that he still hasn't suffered any real punishment for his scores of crimes.    He needs to go down.  Utterly.  That is how you stop this from happening to other innocent victims.  The perpetrators need to suffer appropriate punishment, regardless of how rich and famous they are so as to deter other rich and famous people from continuing to behave this way.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gonegirl: At this point, he's an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.

If the people he's harmed want to keep bringing him back to court, go nuts, but I'm not sure anything is going to be worse for him than just being an old blind man whose legacy has been destroyed.


Take his money, every farking cent.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.