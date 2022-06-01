 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7Amarillo)   Agatha kills at least 10 in southern Mexico. Initial projections suggest the butler did it   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Hurricane Agatha kills, Tropical cyclone, storm, landfall  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 1:46 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\all right, that's out of the way. Proceed with the rest of the thread
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have put Runes around Mexico's cardinal directions beforehand.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And she killed Sparky, too!
 
sat1va
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For Agatha!?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Agatha, Christi!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
rushmoreacademy.comView Full Size
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was there a bald Belgian nearby?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So perfidious!
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
so it really WAS Agatha all along?
 
veale728
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Agatha gonna celebrate Pride month by coming g out as Alex and hammering the shiat out of Florida.
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
10 Little Mexicans
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dryknife: 10 Little Mexicans


I hate you so damned much.

Mostly for thinking of it first
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.