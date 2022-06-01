 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Above-average snow lingering in the Cascade Mountains, rangers say. Shamans, Paladins, Bards unavailable for comment   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Water, Search and rescue, Boiling, Cooking, Simmering, rescue members, Decision making, United States  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The snow-covered terrane means a rare, extended season at Crystal Mountain.


weird.  terrane is red when I type it, yet the writer and the editor said to themselves, fark it, spelling is hard.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crossing a snowfield at the top of Asgaard pass was one of the scariest things I've ever done. Got caught in a lightning storm hiking through Enchantments. Unsurpassed beauty
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's no way a bard would be unavailable for comment.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: There's no way a bard would be unavailable for comment.


"Can't talk. Seducing the innkeeper for a discount on the rooms."
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: There's no way a bard would be unavailable for comment.


They got a nat 1 on a Charisma (Persuasion) check.

/when asked for comment, the bard responded, "bruh"
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: nmrsnr: There's no way a bard would be unavailable for comment.

"Can't talk. Seducing the innkeeper for a discount on the rooms."


The bard would simultaneously take the interview and nail them both (pun intended.)
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: nmrsnr: There's no way a bard would be unavailable for comment.

"Can't talk. Seducing the innkeeper for a discount on the rooms."


Giving "dance lessons"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: There's no way a bard would be unavailable for comment.


He's busy marketing salsa.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, the drought is over or is this too far north for the water stealing states?

I'm looking forward to mudslide season. My boss wants a body dumped in Lake Mead.  He's big on tradition.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: nmrsnr: There's no way a bard would be unavailable for comment.

"Can't talk. Seducing the innkeeper for a discount on the rooms."


Slow clap.

/get that checked out by the cleric.
//And wear protection next time.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, the drought is over or is this too far north for the water stealing states?

I'm looking forward to mudslide season. My boss wants a body dumped in Lake Mead.  He's big on tradition.


It'll all end up in the Columbia river so you gotta go with Plan B the hole in the desert.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's just like the old whore said. " You never know how many inches you're gonna get , or how long it will last."
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lingering?  It's still snowing here.  This has been the dampest spring in years.  It hasn't hit 70 yet.
But on the bright side, a whole lot of people hauled ass to the Yellowstone area for Memorial Day and got snowed on.  Have fun!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want to check out the area on the other side of Chinook Pass because there should be a huge flush of morels this year, since there was a huge fire last year. But the DOT says they won't be able to clear the pass until the end of June. It's usually open by Memorial Day. Just to be clear, this pass is a state highway for automobiles, not some trekking route. It'll add 2 hours to the trip to get there via I-90 and Yakima or around the south side of Rainier on hwy 12.
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not a "concern," stay the f*ck out of there, n00bs.

Go mob one of my favorite places in town so the locals can't enjoy it.
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What say the enchanters?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Solty Dog: nmrsnr: There's no way a bard would be unavailable for comment.

"Can't talk. Seducing the innkeeper for a discount on the rooms."

Slow clap.

/get that checked out by the cleric.
//And wear protection next time.


Depending on the alignment of the clap, cast the appropriate Protection spell.

/is the clap Chaotic Neutral?
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Lingering?  It's still snowing here.  This has been the dampest spring in years.  It hasn't hit 70 yet.
But on the bright side, a whole lot of people hauled ass to the Yellowstone area for Memorial Day and got snowed on.  Have fun!


It was amazingly green when we drove across last week.  I saw that they were planning to open the Beartooth Highway last Friday...but close it that night because of the snow in the forecast.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Alliance players still ignoring towers while Horde players recap.
 
