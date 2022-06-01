 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   The Washington State Patrol is launching a major effort to make sure drivers' loads are secured, because the last thing you want to do is blow your load on the side of the road   (kiro7.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Washington, 20-year-old, English-language films, 24-year-old Maria Federici, The Road, Washington State Patrol, state's roadways, KIRO-TV  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 11:18 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how many times I've told drivers that gravity and friction are not cargo securement devices.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never fun to have a ladder/plywood/mattress/tire/random piece of metal/whatever fall out the bed of a truck and cause a broken windshield at the least and a giant multi-car pileup at worst.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes when you need to drop a load there isn't time to pull over.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I don't know how many times I've told drivers that gravity and friction are not cargo securement devices.


I come up to a red light just as it goes green the other way. A guy in a pickup accelerates through the intersection and the couch he was hauling decided not to. It landed right in front of me. The boneheads in the truck spent my green light getting it back in the bed of the pickup. Too bad it was before I got a dashcam because it'd have paired well with yakkity sax.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap Trick - She's Tight
Youtube r3J8rg1urHE
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<nickmanningsoundboard>
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... but then again, free couch?
Dashcam video of couch drop at 105kmh, July 20 2012 401 West near exit 275
Youtube Q05mukisQDw
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The WSP is a corrupt, money grabbing organization, but I totally support this.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maria's Law.  This article has a side shot of Maria Federici because her face was extensively damaged when a bookshelf came through the windshield of Ms. Federici and almost killed her:
https://www.seattletimes.com/news/womans-crusade-against-unsecured-loads-leads-to-national-law/
 
whidbey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Today, in things that shouldn't have to be a big deal but Washington has a bunch of goobers for being a blue state...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whidbey: Today, in things that shouldn't have to be a big deal but Washington has a bunch of goobers for being a blue state...


If people had common sense they'd secure their loads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: whidbey: Today, in things that shouldn't have to be a big deal but Washington has a bunch of goobers for being a blue state...

If people had common sense they'd secure their loads.

[Fark user image 425x565]


Interestingly enough, one type of load I never do see secured are barges full of wood chips or loose gravel.

That shiat probably blows everywhere.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, my mom is a pro.
If it happens side of the road, an alley, a dumpster, not her fault they cant secure their load.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: OkieDookie: whidbey: Today, in things that shouldn't have to be a big deal but Washington has a bunch of goobers for being a blue state...

If people had common sense they'd secure their loads.

[Fark user image 425x565]

Interestingly enough, one type of load I never do see secured are barges full of wood chips or loose gravel.

That shiat probably blows everywhere.


Yeah. I've been rocked by gravel.  Last time was a full windshield replacement.  The chip fill fix wouldn't work.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: OkieDookie: whidbey: Today, in things that shouldn't have to be a big deal but Washington has a bunch of goobers for being a blue state...

If people had common sense they'd secure their loads.

[Fark user image 425x565]

Interestingly enough, one type of load I never do see secured are barges full of wood chips or loose gravel.

That shiat probably blows everywhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just tell her to swallow
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What? This is a huge mistake. If you can't effectively dodge the couch that just bounced out of the truck of the asshole in front of you, you really shouldn't be driving.

Think of it as a live-action video game. If you can dodge the bouncing couches, mattresses, plastic buckets full of nails and other obstructions, you get a prize. The prize is being able to get home without serious injury, so sorta lame, but still. Winning.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have had the following unsecured or improperly secured items almost hit my vehicle;

A large tire
A set of golf clubs, bag included
A large sheet of plywood
3 large pieces of plywood (separate event)
A barrel full of yard tools (rakes, shovels, etc)
An empty barrel
A mattress

Secure your sh*t.

/and for your safety it's best you don't ride with or next to me.  I don't know why I'm a magnet for stupid behavior.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: whidbey: OkieDookie: whidbey: Today, in things that shouldn't have to be a big deal but Washington has a bunch of goobers for being a blue state...

If people had common sense they'd secure their loads.

[Fark user image 425x565]

Interestingly enough, one type of load I never do see secured are barges full of wood chips or loose gravel.

That shiat probably blows everywhere.

Yeah. I've been rocked by gravel.  Last time was a full windshield replacement.  The chip fill fix wouldn't work.


I've lost two windshields from truckload debris - a small rock from an Associated Sand and Gravel truck near Boeing at Paine Field, and on 405 near Bellevue, something that flew off a truck filled with household items.  Looked like a fireplace poker, and scared the bejeebers out of me.  Insurance took care of both of them, no problem.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.