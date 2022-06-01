 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for June 1 is 'behest' as in: "The constant badgering and incessant prompts to buy worthless extended warranties at checkout has prompted one major retailer to be renamed 'Behest Buy'"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Meaning of life, Inflection, The Los Angeles Times, England, English language, Word, behest of House Republicans, Old English  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 1:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just bought a dishwasher there. The guy talked to us five minutes, we said sold, have it installed.
45 minutes later we walked out with our receipt.

/and we were going to look around in the store some more but by that time we had to get somewhere else.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I just spent time trying to determine how in the hell "behest" worked in there, and you were using it's actual meaning!?  Well that's something I wouldn't have thought of.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Micro Center is within an hour's travel of me, as a better option than Behest Buy.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this 2001?  When I was a wee high schooler at Staples, these service plans were the only way to make extra cash as a minimum wagie.  Once I figured out how little cash that was (after my first paycheck), I quit pushing them.
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I use to go to WorstBuy when I was bored.  I would browse around the computer area just to hear the
WRONG advise given to customers, by their "experts".
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Micro Center is within an hour's travel of me, as a better option than Behest Buy.


Micro Center pushes those warranties too.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
maybe that was the case 10 years ago subby

nowadays you wait around for somebody to open the case
then wait around for somebody to let you pay for your crap
then you just leave because nobody works there
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: DarkSoulNoHope: Micro Center is within an hour's travel of me, as a better option than Behest Buy.

Micro Center pushes those warranties too.


They do have better quality products though. But I am waiting for them to make a OEM PC from their own brand PowerSpec that is an AMD Ryzen/AMD Radeon mix that doesn't use a lower end 5700g chip (and lower speed DDR4-2666 RAM) when there is a dedicated graphics board (RX 6600XT now) in the computer. Unfortunately I don't trust myself to build my own PC without breaking something, otherwise I would be able to get a more powerful budget system for the same price.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn.  First thing I thought of:
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Arkkuss: DarkSoulNoHope: Micro Center is within an hour's travel of me, as a better option than Behest Buy.

Micro Center pushes those warranties too.

They do have better quality products though. But I am waiting for them to make a OEM PC from their own brand PowerSpec that is an AMD Ryzen/AMD Radeon mix that doesn't use a lower end 5700g chip (and lower speed DDR4-2666 RAM) when there is a dedicated graphics board (RX 6600XT now) in the computer. Unfortunately I don't trust myself to build my own PC without breaking something, otherwise I would be able to get a more powerful budget system for the same price.


It's really not that difficult. You seem to know hardware relatively the well, the rest you can teach yourself easily by watching youtube videos. I built my first one at like 12 and that's back when you could easily fry a board if it wasn't situated properly. They're much more resilient today. My last build (my 4th one ever) took me all of an hour to assemble. Nothing is more satisfying than watching a PC you built yourself post for the first time.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.