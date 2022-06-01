 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1968, writer and lecturer Helen Keller died, after discovering radium on her South Pacific island   (history.com) divider line
23
    More: Vintage, Helen Keller, Alexander Graham Bell, Lyndon B. Johnson, Anne Sullivan Macy, Tuscumbia, Alabama, The Miracle Worker, Helen Adams Keller, Radcliffe College  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 11:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she's hiding in an attic, how could she "discover" anything? Study it out! And you better backtrace that Templar source, buddy.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOTHERfarkER!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn Nazis.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sure played a mean pinball
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if she's all that, let me see her put together Ikea furniture.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently learned she was a pretty shiatty human being.
 
Keeve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of Brazilians!

/oops, wrong thread
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thy crotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helen Keller walked into a bar. And a chair. And a table. And a wall.

/ going to hell.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...   .   . / -.   . . / .   ...-   ..   ⸺ / ....   .   .-   . .. / -.   . . / .   ...-   ..   ⸺ / ...   .....   .   .-   -.- / -.   . . / .   ...-   ..   ⸺
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: Recently learned she was a pretty shiatty human being.


Yeah, she was a big phoney bologna.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hellen Keller joke thread!

Q: How did her parents punish her?
A: They'd leave the plunger in the toilet!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: Recently learned she was a pretty shiatty human being.


How so?
(sincerely interested)
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she was really blind, how did she sew all those stripes on the flag straight?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet her eyewear firm lives on...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I didn't see that coming.  Totally unheard of.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Kitty2.0: Recently learned she was a pretty shiatty human being.

How so?
(sincerely interested)


She believed in eugenics and other farkwittery about disabled people being not worthy of time, attention, or life saving surgeries even though she herself was completely reliant on others adjusting the world around her disabilities.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't shake the suspicion that she is an early case of facilitated communication.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: SpectroBoy: Kitty2.0: Recently learned she was a pretty shiatty human being.

How so?
(sincerely interested)

She believed in eugenics and other farkwittery about disabled people being not worthy of time, attention, or life saving surgeries even though she herself was completely reliant on others adjusting the world around her disabilities.


That era is complicated.  She was a Wobbly/anarchist too.  When she advocated for worker's rights she lost her hero status PDQ.

USA was the world's intellectual leader in vile racism and Hitler got much of his ideas from the eugenics of Planned Parenthood and Jim Crow laws.

Hell to this day almost all Planned Parenthoods are in black neighborhoods.
 
Thingster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I can't shake the suspicion that she is an early case of facilitated communication.


Facilitated suggests the disable person has at least some input.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The fact that she did all this while living in an attic in the foothills of the Australian Alps.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thingster: GoodCopBadCop: I can't shake the suspicion that she is an early case of facilitated communication.

Facilitated suggests the disable person has at least some input.


I should have put "facilitated communication" in quotes. It's complete bullshiat.
 
cptrelentless
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Hellen Keller joke thread!

Q: How did her parents punish her?
A: They'd leave the plunger in the toilet!


Why couldn't Hellen Keller drive? - Because she was a woman.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.