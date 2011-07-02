 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1980, the Mouth of the South brought the world the Chicken Noodle Network   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Atlanta, Ted Turner, Cable News Network, Turner Broadcasting System, Time Warner, CNN, CNN Center, Gulf War  
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I never knew Ted was a carpetbagger. He has the Atlantan accent (if ever there was one) down pat. At the movie theater at his CNN Center, he demanded that Gone with the Wind play on a loop each day every day. And he named his son -- and his mustache -- Rhett. All this time, I thought he was a redeemed Old South tlmonied racist turned libby lib.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jimmy Hart?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

th.bing.comView Full Size


I mean, the guy is pretty damn Southern, lived there most of his life... but his pedigree is wealth and privilege. Brown, etc...

He did a damn good job with CNN. It was a FANTASTIC news source when it first came out. Headline News was awesome as well. It was when they started going after splashy sh*t and ad revenue that it got out of control.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

And when CNN started to nose dive was after Ted sold it. Coincidence? I think not.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey, you gotta fund your buyouts somehow... by ruining the very thing you bought.

It sucks, because I really loved the original CNN. Quality news, GREAT in-depth reports...
 
pueblonative
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jon Voight founded CNN?
 
Ktonos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Came here for this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

9 year old me:  "Hey!  He hit Hulk with the megaphone!  He's not allowed to have that in the ring!  How did the ref not see that?"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

As a kid, before the internets, I loved having a quick news rundown whenever I wanted.

And then... whatever happened
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


static01.nyt.comView Full Size



TOT MOM!
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When it started, it wasn't bad, but after the mid 90's, they went downhill fast!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

p51d007: When it started, it wasn't bad, but after the mid 90's, they went downhill fast!


You could say that about all of cable TV.

TLC went from showing "Connections with James Burke" to The Terrible Life Choices network.
Discovery went from nature documentaries to rednecks and motorcycles.
A&E went from ballet to Dog the Bounty Hunter.
Bravo went from the opera to drunk housewives throwing drinks in each others' faces

And so on...
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wolf Blitzer had to start somewhere.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
re
 
