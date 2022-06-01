 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Russian State TV: once we are done with glorious victory in Ukraine, Poland's next. *Poland laughs NATO-ly*   (msn.com) divider line
50
    More: Unlikely, MSN  
•       •       •

1084 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 10:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where Belgium hits Russia on the back of the head with a cast Iron pan and ends it.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, fire one rocket into Poland.  And really mean it, tell us that you are intending to fire it as you fire it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we see Putin floating this idea:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that losing one war would be enough....
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're losing the war in Ukraine, so let's start a bigger war to lose!"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Poland was in this game you would have already lost Moscow you farking moron. It would be smoking god damned rubble circled with NATO tanks. Pray to your shiatty god in thanks that Poland has restrained themselves.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think the war is going badly, wait until the occupying force tries to carry on on Ukraine.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: "We're losing the war in Ukraine, so let's start a bigger war to lose!"


Russia lacks the ability to attack Poland. All their stuff is locked up in the Ukraine right now. I wonder if Vlad understands that he's just making a fool of himself...?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This is where Belgium hits Russia on the back of the head with a cast Iron pan and ends it.


The 6 Belgium divisions DID hold 75 German divisions for something like 10 days in August 1914.

/ Yes yes...the Germans pretty much marched in with a huge brass band in the front because they thought that the Belgians would just roll over when the Belgians realized that they were outnumbered 12.5 to 1.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who's going to kill Putin? An enemy, or another Russian?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know a few Poles who would be very happy to engage in a quick war with russia.
 
eKonk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"once we are done with glorious victory in Ukraine..."


Yup. And once I successfully crossbreed my pet unicorn with my pet phoenix....well, you'll see what comes next. You'll see....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Da, Mr. President.  Poland is pushover country.  Ha!  They still have Calvary!   How about that?  Horses!  The Germans conquered them in a month and Russia Army is ten times better, Mr. President, sir.  NATO? What is this NATO?  There is no mention of NATO in my research papers from 1942.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please.  You bastards couldn't even take Kharkiv, and that's within walking distance.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: vudukungfu: This is where Belgium hits Russia on the back of the head with a cast Iron pan and ends it.

The 6 Belgium divisions DID hold 75 German divisions for something like 10 days in August 1914.

/ Yes yes...the Germans pretty much marched in with a huge brass band in the front because they thought that the Belgians would just roll over when the Belgians realized that they were outnumbered 12.5 to 1.


To be fair; if I saw a large oompah band marching towards me, I would probably open up with every weapon I had available as well.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Putin may be foolish, but I don't think he's that foolish.  He knows one bullet intentionally flying into Poland, and every single bomb will level him in seconds.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

eKonk: "once we are done with glorious victory in Ukraine..."


Yup. And once I successfully crossbreed my pet unicorn with my pet phoenix....well, you'll see what comes next. You'll see....


Collect underpants
?
Profit
 
DrEMHmrk2 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is obviously for internal consumption. The same way Fox talks about a spelling bee when there's a school shooting.

Any break in the propaganda leaves room for truth to creep in.
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Putin may be foolish, but I don't think he's that foolish.  He knows one bullet intentionally flying into Poland, and every single bomb will level him in seconds.


Suicide by cop?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall-bar fight.wmv
Youtube ni-QOPmJuzU
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russia is going to justify the invasion basing it on the burning of the Kremlin.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Really? That's what you're going with Russia? You're going to attack Poland?

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Sure. Why don't you do it now and get it out of the way?

We need to make sure that the next 3 generations of Russians learns the following lesson:

"If you come with guns, you will leave in boxes."
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Hold me back, comrade! HOLD ME BACK!"
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dear Russia

fark around, find out.

Best Regards

Poland
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: trialpha: "We're losing the war in Ukraine, so let's start a bigger war to lose!"

Russia lacks the ability to attack Poland. All their stuff is locked up in the Ukraine right now. I wonder if Vlad understands that he's just making a fool of himself...?


I wonder if Putin is in the Hitler In The Bunker stage, ordering divisions that don't actually exist into action?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cancer boy Putin seems to want to rush things so that he'll have a glorious death. Too bad it's gonna be pointless since there's no after life anyway, at least in my opinion.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"once we are done with glorious victory in Ukraine..."

And once I get bored of sleeping with Kate Beckinsale I'll move in with Kristin Kreuk.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh good, it would be a perfect excuse to obliterate the Kaliningrad enclave.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
(goggles Olga Skabeeva)

huh...she should smile more.
 
Kiz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Cancer boy Putin seems to want to rush things so that he'll have a glorious death. Too bad it's gonna be pointless since there's no after life anyway, at least in my opinion.


Someone like Putin had better hope that there's no afterlife.

His... would not be pretty.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Here we see Putin floating this idea:

[Fark user image 640x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hold on a sec, clueless American here...are you saying...are you saying...Rowan Atkinson did something before Mr. Bean?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Who's going to kill Putin? An enemy, or another Russian?


cancer.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: (goggles Olga Skabeeva)

huh...she should smile more.


Maybe not. And that's before I check her knees for sharpness...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Da, Mr. President.  Poland is pushover country.  Ha!  They still have Calvary!   How about that?  Horses!  The Germans conquered them in a month and Russia Army is ten times better, Mr. President, sir.  NATO? What is this NATO?  There is no mention of NATO in my research papers from 1942.


Here's the thing you need to know about Poles:  they had Horse Cavalry, to fight against Panzer tanks...and they STILL attacked.   Yes they knew they were going to get slaughtered, but there was a a small chance they'd take some of the invading German bastards with them...and ...it was enough
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Really? That's what you're going with Russia? You're going to attack Poland?

[c.tenor.com image 220x220]

Sure. Why don't you do it now and get it out of the way?

We need to make sure that the next 3 generations of Russians learns the following lesson:

"If you come with guns, you will leave in boxes."


I like, "Wage war on our land, and you will find peace under it".
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If it started looking like Ukraine would lose, I wonder if it might occur to someone to fire a captured Russian missile into Poland.
 
turboke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "once we are done with glorious victory in Ukraine..."

And once I get bored of sleeping with Kate Beckinsale I'll move in with Kristin Kreuk.


You're so lucky that your wife Morgan Fairchild approves of that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's just part of the Russian Make-a-Wish program for dying psychotic dictators.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"You can certainly try."
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If it started looking like Ukraine would lose, I wonder if it might occur to someone to fire a captured Russian missile into Poland.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If Poland does not instantly surrender, then they are warmongers. Jethroe out front should have told you...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This kind of thing is like reporting on what a tabloid paper said about something and calling it news..

My sisters boyfriends best friends cousin heard from this guy who knew this girl who works at a doorknob
polisher in the Kremlin that Putin is totally going to attack Poland...
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: (goggles Olga Skabeeva)

huh...she should smile more.



Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: This kind of thing is like reporting on what a tabloid paper said about something and calling it news..


I would say less tabloid and more Russian equivalent of "Fox News", but you do have a point.
 
p89tech [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fano: bluorangefyre: Putin may be foolish, but I don't think he's that foolish.  He knows one bullet intentionally flying into Poland, and every single bomb will level him in seconds.

Suicide by cop?


No, suicide isn't really a Russian thing. More likely Putin will accidentally fall on a bullet after accidentally drinking some hemlock vodka and accidentally falling out a window.

Twice.
Accidents happen.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: inglixthemad: Really? That's what you're going with Russia? You're going to attack Poland?

[c.tenor.com image 220x220]

Sure. Why don't you do it now and get it out of the way?

We need to make sure that the next 3 generations of Russians learns the following lesson:

"If you come with guns, you will leave in boxes."

I like, "Wage war on our land, and you will find peace under it".


Unlike the Russians, I'm not a fan of war crimes so I would ship the bodies home for a proper burial.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magorn: ChrisDe: Who's going to kill Putin? An enemy, or another Russian?

cancer.


I had to cross my legs so no one would see my justice boner.
 
dragoneer27
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: If Poland was in this game you would have already lost Moscow you farking moron. It would be smoking god damned rubble circled with NATO tanks. Pray to your shiatty god in thanks that Poland has restrained themselves.


The Russian military stands no chance against NATO but no one is invading Russia. It's too big and too populous. Just look at the last 2 attempts to invade Russia (Napoleon and Hitler) and US attempts in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Plus what little opposition there is to Vladi will melt away once foreign troops step foot on Russian soil. They will not be welcoming us as liberators.

Early in the Afghanistan and Iraq quagmires there was talk by propagandists of invading Iran. No one actually believed it was possible but they wanted to distract us from their failures. That's what's happening now in Russia. There's nothing to say about their invasion of Ukraine that sounds good so they're talking about something else.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
NATO should have Poland start digging big holes in the ground. Moscow will get the hint.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.