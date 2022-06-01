 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Rooty, Tooty, Fresh and Shooty   (ajc.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If a shootout prevents eating at IHOP, the shooters might be somewhat heroic.

/not really
//avoid IHOP, reduce hepatitis transmission
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is that polite society I keep hearing about isn't it?
 
justjoeindenver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, waffles incite violence.  Doughnuts incite cops.  We need to all sit down at a nice brunch and discuss our differences.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I would have gone with rooty tooty point and shooty.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the boysenberry syrup okay?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the shooting to avoid being forced to eat at IHOP? "Cause I get it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justjoeindenver: Clearly, waffles incite violence.  Doughnuts incite cops.  We need to all sit down at a nice brunch and discuss our differences.


Do rabbits incite pancakes, or do pancakes incite rabbits?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun culture

white or black its the problem.

hypermasculine idiots with firepower
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one thing to take away from this story - Waffle House is jealous as all hell.

That's their gig.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overcompensating "back to normal"
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: There's only one thing to take away from this story - Waffle House is jealous as all hell.

That's their gig.

That's their gig.


Naw, the shooters knew they'd never get away with this at Waffle House.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get out of here with your guns, this is IHOP, Not Waffle House"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would solve this? More guns.


This message brought to you by the RNC, and the NRA.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: There's only one thing to take away from this story - Waffle House is jealous as all hell.

That's their gig.

That's their gig.


bthom37: Naw, the shooters knew they'd never get away with this at Waffle House.

That's their gig.

Naw, the shooters knew they'd never get away with this at Waffle House.


*shakes tiny fist* at both of you!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: There's only one thing to take away from this story - Waffle House is jealous as all hell.

That's their gig.

That's their gig.


Nah, this is out of the Dunk n Dine's playbook.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that IHOP even had a corral.

/ TMYK
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: This is that polite society I keep hearing about isn't it?


Yes, now STFU!
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too scared to take an ass whoopin' so quick to pull out a gun..
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Nah, this is out of the Dunk n Dine's playbook.

That's their gig.

Nah, this is out of the Dunk n Dine's playbook.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


//trans hooker out front should have told you
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You know what would solve this? More guns.


This message brought to you by the RNC, and the NRA.


The sad thing is that people who were involved but unarmed are probably armed by now for the inevitable "payback".

/Make semi-auto NFA. No grandfathering.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x643]

//trans hooker out front should have told you

That's their gig.

Nah, this is out of the Dunk n Dine's playbook.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 850x643]

//trans hooker out front should have told you


Yeah, I know.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I used to live on Argonne a block away, and on Ralph McGill a couple blocks away. There's a halfway house down the block (That's not where I stayed lol) and nightclubs the other way.  That IHOP, the site of the shooting, is new but all of the local shops are boarded up. Sad.

Fark user imageView Full Size

People probably go to that IHOP after dancing at MJQ or looking at the old hookers at the Clermont. There are better choices but I guarantee these people are not in the right mindset at 130am to make good choices.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
swankywanky:

//trans hooker out front should have told you

Ah another person of culture who knows the area very well. Cheers!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was a Denny's thing.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pancakes.

Serious business.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Wow, I used to live on Argonne a block away, and on Ralph McGill a couple blocks away. There's a halfway house down the block (That's not where I stayed lol) and nightclubs the other way.  That IHOP, the site of the shooting, is new but all of the local shops are boarded up. Sad.

[Fark user image 425x385]
People probably go to that IHOP after dancing at MJQ or looking at the old hookers at the Clermont. There are better choices but I guarantee these people are not in the right mindset at 130am to make good choices.


It used to be at Juniper St near the Fox/Georgia Terrace, but that site got developed out of existence. 

The Majestic isn't too far away, but they've gotten kind of snooty. And the KK is still a burnt shell.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Getting an IHOP franchise costs like $1-3 million.
What makes a person want to spend that kind of money on something like this?
And put it here?
I don't get it.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB about that very area that I forgot completely about until now

Sometime during college I messed up the timing of leases and had 3 months to kill. I stayed on Argonne with a buddy and like 8 other people. 7 of us slept in the front room, the owner had his own room. We would say goodnight to each other one at a time like the 3 Stooges or The Walton's. Lol good times.

Anyway, The Simpsons used to come on 3 times a day back then and I watched it all the time, but at this moment I had a few minutes to kill and I didn't want to sit around my funky smelling friends. So I took a hike.

I'm walking past those stores and a woman matches pace with me and strikes up a conversation when we reach a corner.

Her: Hello
Me: Hi
Her: Excuse me but do you know the directions to ....
Me: Sure it's over there *I notice she is flat chested as I answer*
Her: Thanks, wow you're cute.
Me: Thanks, you ... too? *I take her in and notice the wig and drawn on eyebrows, makeup covering up true eyebrows*
Her: So where are you going? Can I come with you?
Me: *realizing the situation I'm in* Uh, I'm got to go home and watch the Simpsons. Sorry.
Her: The Simpsons! Really?
Me: Sorry *runs away*

I laughed all the home. It sounded like the latest thing ever to say but it was the truth and my first encounter with a cross dressing prostitute.

So yeah, that's the area where the shooting happened.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel like we need to have another nationwide lock down for GUNvid-19+.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: CSB about that very area that I forgot completely about until now

Sometime during college I messed up the timing of leases and had 3 months to kill. I stayed on Argonne with a buddy and like 8 other people. 7 of us slept in the front room, the owner had his own room. We would say goodnight to each other one at a time like the 3 Stooges or The Walton's. Lol good times.

Anyway, The Simpsons used to come on 3 times a day back then and I watched it all the time, but at this moment I had a few minutes to kill and I didn't want to sit around my funky smelling friends. So I took a hike.

I'm walking past those stores and a woman matches pace with me and strikes up a conversation when we reach a corner.

Her: Hello
Me: Hi
Her: Excuse me but do you know the directions to ....
Me: Sure it's over there *I notice she is flat chested as I answer*
Her: Thanks, wow you're cute.
Me: Thanks, you ... too? *I take her in and notice the wig and drawn on eyebrows, makeup covering up true eyebrows*
Her: So where are you going? Can I come with you?
Me: *realizing the situation I'm in* Uh, I'm got to go home and watch the Simpsons. Sorry.
Her: The Simpsons! Really?
Me: Sorry *runs away*

I laughed all the home. It sounded like the latest thing ever to say but it was the truth and my first encounter with a cross dressing prostitute.

So yeah, that's the area where the shooting happened.


Just for reference, RuPaul's first place in town was about a block or so from there.

The 80s were a special time.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It used to be at Juniper St near the Fox/Georgia Terrace, but that site got developed out of existence. 

The Majestic isn't too far away, but they've gotten kind of snooty. And the KK is still a burnt shell.

[Fark user image 425x385]
People probably go to that IHOP after dancing at MJQ or looking at the old hookers at the Clermont. There are better choices but I guarantee these people are not in the right mindset at 130am to make good choices.

It used to be at Juniper St near the Fox/Georgia Terrace, but that site got developed out of existence. 

The Majestic isn't too far away, but they've gotten kind of snooty. And the KK is still a burnt shell.


Einstein's on Jupiter closing made my family very sad. We had a tradition of eating there after an afternoon at Piedmont Park.
But for late night eating I usually eat at R Thomas or The Highlander/Independent which ever is open.
 
Zachery
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Multiple gunshots but no one was hurt?  Who was involved?  GI Joe?  The A-Team?  Stormtroopers?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Just for reference, RuPaul's first place in town was about a block or so from there.

The 80s were a special time.

Sometime during college I messed up the timing of leases and had 3 months to kill. I stayed on Argonne with a buddy and like 8 other people. 7 of us slept in the front room, the owner had his own room. We would say goodnight to each other one at a time like the 3 Stooges or The Walton's. Lol good times.

Anyway, The Simpsons used to come on 3 times a day back then and I watched it all the time, but at this moment I had a few minutes to kill and I didn't want to sit around my funky smelling friends. So I took a hike.

I'm walking past those stores and a woman matches pace with me and strikes up a conversation when we reach a corner.

Her: Hello
Me: Hi
Her: Excuse me but do you know the directions to ....
Me: Sure it's over there *I notice she is flat chested as I answer*
Her: Thanks, wow you're cute.
Me: Thanks, you ... too? *I take her in and notice the wig and drawn on eyebrows, makeup covering up true eyebrows*
Her: So where are you going? Can I come with you?
Me: *realizing the situation I'm in* Uh, I'm got to go home and watch the Simpsons. Sorry.
Her: The Simpsons! Really?
Me: Sorry *runs away*

I laughed all the home. It sounded like the latest thing ever to say but it was the truth and my first encounter with a cross dressing prostitute.

So yeah, that's the area where the shooting happened.

Just for reference, RuPaul's first place in town was about a block or so from there.

The 80s were a special time.


I didn't know that about RuPaul! It makes perfect sense and he would've felt right at home. In the 90s we called it Gay Happy Midtown. It was a constant party.

I barely remember it lol
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
was the syrup armed?
 
suid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zachery: Multiple gunshots but no one was hurt?  Who was involved?  GI Joe?  The A-Team?  Stormtroopers?


The Uvalde police.

// too easy
 
