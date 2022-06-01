 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   John Hinckley on verge of being released from all restrictive conditions, become completely free man. Jodie Foster unavailable for comment   (wfla.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In July, Hinckley - who plays guitar and sings and has shared his music on a YouTube channel - plans to give a concert in Brooklyn, New York.

First up - a cover of Bob Seger's Jody Girl
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw another one of the Manson followers was also approved by a board for parole.
Geez
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly wish this guy the best. He's had a long road to travel, and it looks like he's completed the journey that would be expected of him. If we're going to pretend to operate a judicial system that says people can be redeemed and made healthy again, there have to be stories like his out there.

All the same, I do hope he has some significant financial supports in place. He's only 67 now and probably has a way to go. The article mentions his budding music career, and having not heard any of his songs I did a quick Google and found this one:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sJ8ZMnjuXQ&ab_channel=JohnHinckley

I've certainly heard worse, but not recently. And now I'm scared to look for examples of his books/writing. It says he also sells stuff at an antique mall, though, so maybe his business there is thriving.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?


That would be awesome.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him after Trump next
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a guy shoots Reagan, and we're all cool with it, but a guy shoots Hitler, and he's labeled a monster?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.



So, if a person took a shot at Obama, Carter, Clinton or Biden, and was released, you'd be ok with that
as well?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
; Impressed. Maybe she was wrong about all men, John....
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.


So, if a person took a shot at Obama, Carter, Clinton or Biden, and was released, you'd be ok with that
as well?


The party of enlightenment indeed.  Ronnie has nothing compared to the current clown show in power
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone told him she's pitching for the other team?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.


So, if a person took a shot at Obama, Carter, Clinton or Biden, and was released, you'd be ok with that
as well?


If the person was mentally ill at the time, if it had been 40 years, and if the person had completed rehabilitation to the court's satisfaction, then sure.  Why not?  Squeaky Fromme got out of prison 13 years ago for her attempted assassination of Ford.

Is the public served by keeping Hinckley in prison?  Is he a danger?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zombie Reagan seen twitching.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the record, he shouldn't ever be let out, no matter how much we hate Reagan
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't for Hinckley, we never would have gotten one of SNL's best bits - The Shooting of Buckwheat.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Prosecutors had previously opposed ending restrictions, but they changed their position last year, saying they would agree to Hinckley's release from conditions if he continued to show mental stability and follow restrictions."

LOLWUT?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jody Foster really does not like Donald Trump. Pass it on.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.


So, if a person took a shot at Obama, Carter, Clinton or Biden, and was released, you'd be ok with that
as well?


Under these same circumstances, yes. The guy paid his debt to society - he gets out.
And it doesn't matter if anybody is "okay" with it - that's the law.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What she needs is a secret, custom built, room in her house that is designed to be invulnerable to attack or intrusion. It's a concept I came up with called a "Frightened Room."
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  John Hinckley's brother Scott happened to be friends with George HW Bush's brother Neil...in fact the two were meeting the day of the assassination attempt.  Interesting coincidence, no?

https://www.nytimes.com/1981/04/01/us/a-life-that-started-out-with-much-promise-took-reclusive-and-hostile-path.html
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Jody Foster really does not like Donald Trump. Pass it on.


But first sentence hom to some weapons training and target practice.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.


So, if a person took a shot at Obama, Carter, Clinton or Biden, and was released, you'd be ok with that
as well?


After 40+ years, and passing the required testing by many doctors?  Yeah, okay.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: p51d007: Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.


So, if a person took a shot at Obama, Carter, Clinton or Biden, and was released, you'd be ok with that
as well?

The party of enlightenment indeed.  Ronnie has nothing compared to the current clown show in power


Quantitatively, the current guy lies less.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.


So, if a person took a shot at Obama, Carter, Clinton or Biden, and was released, you'd be ok with that
as well?


If any of them had done the damage to America that Reagan did, absolutely.

Treasons shiatbags should all get shot.  And selling weapons to America's enemies in order to fund your illegal war in Central America places you firmly in the "treasonous shiatbag" camp.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.


So, if a person took a shot at Obama, Carter, Clinton or Biden, and was released, you'd be ok with that
as well?


No, I wouldn't be ok with that. I wouldn't be OK if someone had taken a shot at Bush or Trump either. But if the person had spent 40 years in prison and has been rehabilitated I wouldn't have a problem with him being released if the experts have deemed a person not a danger to others. He has more than served enough time for punishment and let him get on with what is left of his life.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps he needs a stay at Hotel Artemis?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They totally changed the insanity defense because of his dumbass. You almost never are able to use it successfully and as a result we have thousands in prison (or executed) not getting mental health care. Although the mental healthcare in this country for the avg person is pretty shiatty... thanks to Reagan. So it comes full circle I guess.

I mean what's the guy gonna do? It's not like crazy people in this country have easy access to guns, we closed that in the 80's thanks to republicans hard work... they what now?... So you can't buy a post86 machine gun which caused no crime because of the NFA, but everything else is fair game because personal sales to random strangers is legal without a check?

/that .22 round bounced off the bullet proof glass hitting Reagan in the ultimate irony.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

p51d007: Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.


So, if a person took a shot at Obama, Carter, Clinton or Biden, and was released, you'd be ok with that
as well?


No, it would have to be Trump.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, sure, take a pass on the low-hanging fruit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Weatherkiss: What's he going to do? Bring Ronald Reagan back to life and shoot him again?

That would be awesome.


sweet baby jeebus no.  the last thing we need is for the GOP's real messiah to rise from the dead.
 
rocket333d
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Third Man: CSB:  John Hinckley's brother Scott happened to be friends with George HW Bush's brother Neil...in fact the two were meeting the day of the assassination attempt.  Interesting coincidence, no?

https://www.nytimes.com/1981/04/01/us/a-life-that-started-out-with-much-promise-took-reclusive-and-hostile-path.html


Nobody tell John about Reddit. Or Twitter.

Maybe keep John off the internet altogether...
 
sporkupine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know subby (and others), I'm disappointed that you had to bring a celebrity name into this.  What person who is the target of a creeper/stalker would want to hear jokes about it?  How much worse is it that it got all the attention and jokes?  At what point does the celebrity get to feel safe about all this?

More empathy needed, man.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Third Man: CSB:  John Hinckley's brother Scott happened to be friends with George HW Bush's brother Neil...in fact the two were meeting the day of the assassination attempt.  Interesting coincidence, no?

https://www.nytimes.com/1981/04/01/us/a-life-that-started-out-with-much-promise-took-reclusive-and-hostile-path.html


The Bushes and the Hinckleys were both heavily involved in the oil business in Texas - is it such a surprise that they were acquainted?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He needs to spend more time at the range, sharpen those skills, there's still work to be done
 
TomDooley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only he was successful ...
The Crucifucks-Hinkley Had A Vision
Youtube dNrytt7D2Lo
 
1979
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TomDooley: If only he was successful ...The Crucifarks-Hinkley Had A Vision


1st thing i thought of
 
Dimensio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

writeups.orgView Full Size
The Third Man: CSB:  John Hinckley's brother Scott happened to be friends with George HW Bush's brother Neil...in fact the two were meeting the day of the assassination attempt.  Interesting coincidence, no?

https://www.nytimes.com/1981/04/01/us/a-life-that-started-out-with-much-promise-took-reclusive-and-hostile-path.html


Wait until you learn about his other brother, Ralph.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dimensio: [writeups.org image 500x553]The Third Man: CSB:  John Hinckley's brother Scott happened to be friends with George HW Bush's brother Neil...in fact the two were meeting the day of the assassination attempt.  Interesting coincidence, no?

https://www.nytimes.com/1981/04/01/us/a-life-that-started-out-with-much-promise-took-reclusive-and-hostile-path.html

Wait until you learn about his other brother, Ralph.


I blame FARK's new comment box format.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

freddyV: I saw another one of the Manson followers was also approved by a board for parole.
Geez


Newsome will shoot it down.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: All the same, I do hope he has some significant financial supports in place.


Wikipedia: John Warnock Hinckley Jr. was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma,[5][6] and moved with his wealthy family to Dallas, Texas at the age of four. His father was John Warnock Hinckley (June 6, 1925 - January 29, 2008), chairman and president of the Vanderbilt Energy Corporation. His mother was Jo Ann Hinckley (née Moore; December 7, 1925 - July 30, 2021).

My point is rich kid insanity plea lands him in hospital for the duration of his sentence, but you're on about well-wishing and if the system is to work blah blah blah.

Privilege afforded the lawyers and perception "real" prison wasn't suitable and your gloss is a lazy accommodation.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TomDooley: If only he was successful ...[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dNrytt7D2Lo]


Ism - John Hinckley Jr.
Youtube zqtAseTxJRY


NSFW!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She can get Mel Gibson to protect her.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dude shouldn't be released, he needs to be punished for failing his mission
 
Khellendros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: For the record, he shouldn't ever be let out, no matter how much we hate Reagan


Why not?  This wasn't an offense committed last week, it was more than 40 years ago.  That was 2/3 of his life ago, and he was found not responsible for his actions.  Severe mental illness is a biatch.

Punishment doesn't make sense.  And if he's been rehabilitated and isn't a threat to himself or others, there's no reason to keep him locked up.  It's just emotional public outrage at that point, not justice.
 
IDisposable
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Third Man: CSB:  John Hinckley's brother Scott happened to be friends with George HW Bush's brother Neil...in fact the two were meeting the day of the assassination attempt.  Interesting coincidence, no?

https://www.nytimes.com/1981/04/01/us/a-life-that-started-out-with-much-promise-took-reclusive-and-hostile-path.html


Hashtag awkward
 
