(Al Jazeera)   Germany to supply modern IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine, in story soon to be followed up by a story with the exact same headline only with 'not' inserted   (aljazeera.com) divider line
6
    More: Followup, World War II, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Artillery, heavy pressure, radar systems, Weapon  
•       •       •

6 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And they don't want the world to see T
Cause they don't think that T'd  understand....
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just so weird they are fighting them with one hand and taking oil with the other; and Russia still selling them oil too.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How is IRIS-T any different than the old MIM-72 Chaparral?
Other than it can (and hopefully will be) paired with an AESA radar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to waiting until delivery is underway before making such announcements? Don't give the orcs warning that they need to dig in deeper, or in the case of Donbas deploy more ethnic-Russian Ukrainian citizens as human shields.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Whatever happened to waiting until delivery is underway before making such announcements? Don't give the orcs warning that they need to dig in deeper, or in the case of Donbas deploy more ethnic-Russian Ukrainian citizens as human shields.


People love PR too much.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's 20 Dimensional chess.
 
