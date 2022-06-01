 Skip to content
Happy National Say Something Nice Day. You know, you people don't smell as much as you used to
28


28 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That would be extremely hard to do on FARK. Say something nice? It's summer.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You people?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Something nice.

\ what do I win?
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
COVID took my sense of smell away. Thanks for pointing that out, jerk.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is hot.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Donald Trump was our greatest president.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fattyrantsandraves.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Also known as Thumper's Rule.
 
shawnnoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I um ... er , tolerate yall ?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This cat is the most persistent turf-marker I have ever seen.
 
sniderman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Something nice? Uh, "Your mom is incredible in the sack!"
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Happy day you magnificent bastards!
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You've got nicer legs than Hitler, and bigger tits than Cher.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To all fellow farkers; Go to hell. You're stupid.....and ugly too.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Actually, everyone here, have a great day.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why bless your heart, you really do try so hard.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Most of you aren't nearly as stupid as you seem in the Politics tab.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: To all fellow farkers; Go to hell. You're stupid.....and ugly too.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]
Actually, everyone here, have a great day.


Screw you, I'm not actually ugly!

Kidding, but we could all stand to say something nice about ourselves from time to time. So to everyone here...
WORLD ORDER "HAVE A NICE DAY"
Youtube _mkiGMtbrPM
/trigger warning: cuteness may cause cringe
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ya doesn't has to go to Europe to marry a broad.
For a fat broad you don't sweat much.
Broads sweat; women perspire; and ladies glow.
Say something nice or go back to bed ya chauvinist pig.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Truly, you have a dizzying intellect!

actually do use this phrase occasionally - so far i don't think anyone I've said it to has taken offense but I say it with an upbeat jovial tone, not dry or sarcastic sounding.
 
gbv23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can still order my scent online:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby needs to get tested for COVID, cuz I sure as hell ain't showering for telework.

Have a great day, you Farkers!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You're not nearly as ugly as I thought you'd be.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just want to say that, over the years, I have come to regard you as people I've met.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [fattyrantsandraves.files.wordpress.com image 450x300]

Also known as Thumper's Rule.


National 'Say nothing at all' day.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You want to hear something nice? Call your mother.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least the fanta failure will be dead soon
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.