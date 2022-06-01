 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Russia warns that US shipments of arms to Ukraine increase the risk of Russia getting kicked in the nuts by the US   (aljazeera.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But if you keep giving them weapons, they'll use them against us! We want to defeat an unarmed opponent! Waaaah! Quit making this a more fair fight!"

Maybe Russia should have stuck with taking on hill tribes in Afghanis...oh, wait, they did, and eventually left, because America kept giving those guys weapons.

Maybe Russia might want to fast forward this to the part where they reform the government and try something new, because they can't outspend us, and we can prop Ukraine up all the live long day without risking a single American life. What are they going to do? Bleed on us?
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't beat their nearest neighbour, what the f*ck does that reptilian sh*tbag think he could do to the US?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Russia should just fark off and kill itself.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've done this, what, every two weeks since the war started?
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "But if you keep giving them weapons, they'll use them against us! We want to defeat an unarmed opponent! Waaaah! Quit making this a more fair fight!"

Maybe Russia should have stuck with taking on hill tribes in Afghanis...oh, wait, they did, and eventually left, because America kept giving those guys weapons.

Maybe Russia might want to fast forward this to the part where they reform the government and try something new, because they can't outspend us, and we can prop Ukraine up all the live long day without risking a single American life. What are they going to do? Bleed on us?


The reality is we risk lots of America lives to prop Ukraine up.  But sure, keep walking over the homeless.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Envoy: They can't beat their nearest neighbour, what the f*ck does that reptilian sh*tbag think he could do to the US?


bout the only thing they can do is lunch the nukes.  and that game over for everyone.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "But if you keep giving them weapons, they'll use them against us! We want to defeat an unarmed opponent! Waaaah! Quit making this a more fair fight!"

Maybe Russia should have stuck with taking on hill tribes in Afghanis...oh, wait, they did, and eventually left, because America kept giving those guys weapons.


Probably should avoid mentioning Afghanistan. We have a bit of history there also.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or what? It's not like the Russians can actually make good on any threats they make.
In fact, making a threat and not following thru on it just makes you look weak.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-tip:  If you post a link to a liveblog with live updates, the article that was at the top won't be for long.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Russia has nuts?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DaMannimal: hubiestubert: "But if you keep giving them weapons, they'll use them against us! We want to defeat an unarmed opponent! Waaaah! Quit making this a more fair fight!"

Maybe Russia should have stuck with taking on hill tribes in Afghanis...oh, wait, they did, and eventually left, because America kept giving those guys weapons.

Maybe Russia might want to fast forward this to the part where they reform the government and try something new, because they can't outspend us, and we can prop Ukraine up all the live long day without risking a single American life. What are they going to do? Bleed on us?

The reality is we risk lots of America lives to prop Ukraine up.  But sure, keep walking over the homeless.


I remember those halcyon days before Russia invaded Ukraine when we had no homeless problem, universal healthcare, and education for all.  Damn Joe Biden!!!!
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Or what? It's not like the Russians can actually make good on any threats they make.
In fact, making a threat and not following thru on it just makes you look weak.


To everyone outside russia, yes, but we are not the intended audience. This slok is solely for the benefit of the russian internal audience, trying to prop up the increasingly-untenable proposition that Vladimir the Incompetent is a 'tough guy'.

Notice the bombast from oafishal russian media sources  gets increasingly shrill and hollow the longer the not-a-war drags on. They've been repeating themselves about how they're going to 'de-militarize' NATO, conquer Poland, re-occupy the Baltics, and finally teach those obstreperous Finns a thing or two. Really. We mean it. We're sooper serial about this.

This bullshiat is obvious to outsiders, but Pootie-Poot is desperately hoping he can keep the internal audience convinced he's still the one in control of events. It's probably not working out very well even within russia, because bits of factual information keep slipping past the oafishal reality-denying bubble the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief has tried to establish. The USSR- which was considerably more effective at internal security and intelligence operations than russia has been able to demonstrate thus far- was incapable of keeping facts out of the Soviet Union. There's no way the clownshoes brigade trying to manage the information battlespace in russia will succeed where the Soviets failed.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Russia has nuts?


Wrong verb. Try "is".
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jumac: The Envoy: They can't beat their nearest neighbour, what the f*ck does that reptilian sh*tbag think he could do to the US?

bout the only thing they can do is lunch the nukes.  and that game over for everyone.


Wenchmaster: Weaver95: Or what? It's not like the Russians can actually make good on any threats they make.
In fact, making a threat and not following thru on it just makes you look weak.

To everyone outside russia, yes, but we are not the intended audience. This slok is solely for the benefit of the russian internal audience, trying to prop up the increasingly-untenable proposition that Vladimir the Incompetent is a 'tough guy'.

Notice the bombast from oafishal russian media sources  gets increasingly shrill and hollow the longer the not-a-war drags on. They've been repeating themselves about how they're going to 'de-militarize' NATO, conquer Poland, re-occupy the Baltics, and finally teach those obstreperous Finns a thing or two. Really. We mean it. We're sooper serial about this.

This bullshiat is obvious to outsiders, but Pootie-Poot is desperately hoping he can keep the internal audience convinced he's still the one in control of events. It's probably not working out very well even within russia, because bits of factual information keep slipping past the oafishal reality-denying bubble the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief has tried to establish. The USSR- which was considerably more effective at internal security and intelligence operations than russia has been able to demonstrate thus far- was incapable of keeping facts out of the Soviet Union. There's no way the clownshoes brigade trying to manage the information battlespace in russia will succeed where the Soviets failed.


Not sure if the GOP learned from Russia, or Russia learned from the GOP; but both deny reality.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mad-n-FL:

Not sure if the GOP learned from Russia, or Russia learned from the GOP; but both deny reality.

When Russia complains about us supplying Jewish Space Lasers to Ukraine, the connection will be complete.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: DaMannimal: hubiestubert: "But if you keep giving them weapons, they'll use them against us! We want to defeat an unarmed opponent! Waaaah! Quit making this a more fair fight!"

Maybe Russia should have stuck with taking on hill tribes in Afghanis...oh, wait, they did, and eventually left, because America kept giving those guys weapons.

Maybe Russia might want to fast forward this to the part where they reform the government and try something new, because they can't outspend us, and we can prop Ukraine up all the live long day without risking a single American life. What are they going to do? Bleed on us?

The reality is we risk lots of America lives to prop Ukraine up.  But sure, keep walking over the homeless.

I remember those halcyon days before Russia invaded Ukraine when we had no homeless problem, universal healthcare, and education for all.  Damn Joe Biden!!!!


The point being is this is what Americans want to spend their money on.  Defense contractors.... and have no problem cutting even bigger checks with problems at home.

And you are delusional if you don't think Biden isnt just another scumbag self serving politician. It's actually really pathetic that we have so little choice in America we get a wheezy senile old fool to be the god damn president.  Just goes to show you it's pretty much just a figurehead at this point.  Dude was responsible for our massive prison population, whatever the war on drugs is, the student loan crisis, and a billion other awful things.
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: hubiestubert: "But if you keep giving them weapons, they'll use them against us! We want to defeat an unarmed opponent! Waaaah! Quit making this a more fair fight!"

Maybe Russia should have stuck with taking on hill tribes in Afghanis...oh, wait, they did, and eventually left, because America kept giving those guys weapons.

Probably should avoid mentioning Afghanistan. We have a bit of history there also.


America's involvement in Afghanistan didn't end with the movie "Charlie Wilson's War?"
 
comrade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DaMannimal: johnny_vegas: DaMannimal: hubiestubert: "But if you keep giving them weapons, they'll use them against us! We want to defeat an unarmed opponent! Waaaah! Quit making this a more fair fight!"

Maybe Russia should have stuck with taking on hill tribes in Afghanis...oh, wait, they did, and eventually left, because America kept giving those guys weapons.

Maybe Russia might want to fast forward this to the part where they reform the government and try something new, because they can't outspend us, and we can prop Ukraine up all the live long day without risking a single American life. What are they going to do? Bleed on us?

The reality is we risk lots of America lives to prop Ukraine up.  But sure, keep walking over the homeless.

I remember those halcyon days before Russia invaded Ukraine when we had no homeless problem, universal healthcare, and education for all.  Damn Joe Biden!!!!

The point being is this is what Americans want to spend their money on.  Defense contractors.... and have no problem cutting even bigger checks with problems at home.

And you are delusional if you don't think Biden isnt just another scumbag self serving politician. It's actually really pathetic that we have so little choice in America we get a wheezy senile old fool to be the god damn president.  Just goes to show you it's pretty much just a figurehead at this point.  Dude was responsible for our massive prison population, whatever the war on drugs is, the student loan crisis, and a billion other awful things.


How many alts do you have? These are the same talking points almost word-for-word for someone else posting yesterday.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jumac: The Envoy: They can't beat their nearest neighbour, what the f*ck does that reptilian sh*tbag think he could do to the US?

bout the only thing they can do is lunch the nukes.  and that game over for everyone.


I highly encourage the Russian soldiers to lunch the nukes.  I hear the yellow cake is good.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DaMannimal: johnny_vegas: DaMannimal: hubiestubert: "But if you keep giving them weapons, they'll use them against us! We want to defeat an unarmed opponent! Waaaah! Quit making this a more fair fight!"

Maybe Russia should have stuck with taking on hill tribes in Afghanis...oh, wait, they did, and eventually left, because America kept giving those guys weapons.

Maybe Russia might want to fast forward this to the part where they reform the government and try something new, because they can't outspend us, and we can prop Ukraine up all the live long day without risking a single American life. What are they going to do? Bleed on us?

The reality is we risk lots of America lives to prop Ukraine up.  But sure, keep walking over the homeless.

I remember those halcyon days before Russia invaded Ukraine when we had no homeless problem, universal healthcare, and education for all.  Damn Joe Biden!!!!

The point being is this is what Americans want to spend their money on.  Defense contractors.... and have no problem cutting even bigger checks with problems at home.

And you are delusional if you don't think Biden isnt just another scumbag self serving politician. It's actually really pathetic that we have so little choice in America we get a wheezy senile old fool to be the god damn president.  Just goes to show you it's pretty much just a figurehead at this point.  Dude was responsible for our massive prison population, whatever the war on drugs is, the student loan crisis, and a billion other awful things.


The US had a GDP of $23T in 2021, an overall budget of $6.8T, and the procurement piece of the DoD budget (that's what mostly goes to defense contractors) was $142B.
But yes, it's our support of Ukraine that is the problem here.
 
Daer21
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DaMannimal: hubiestubert: "But if you keep giving them weapons, they'll use them against us! We want to defeat an unarmed opponent! Waaaah! Quit making this a more fair fight!"

Maybe Russia should have stuck with taking on hill tribes in Afghanis...oh, wait, they did, and eventually left, because America kept giving those guys weapons.

Maybe Russia might want to fast forward this to the part where they reform the government and try something new, because they can't outspend us, and we can prop Ukraine up all the live long day without risking a single American life. What are they going to do? Bleed on us?

The reality is we risk lots of America lives to prop Ukraine up.  But sure, keep walking over the homeless.


This is some quality fascist concern trolling right here.
 
