(Eater)   Won't someone please think of the influencers?   (ny.eater.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I try not to.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.


That's precisely why it's such an appropriate name for them. It's every bit as vapid and rooted in unimportance as "blogger," but with that little extra bit of self-importance assigned to it that allows the underlying narcissism and navel-gazing obliviousness to shine through. I think it's the most perfect term possible for them, because you only have to hear someone use it as a non-ironic self descriptor to know everything you need to know about them, and stay away.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.

That's precisely why it's such an appropriate name for them. It's every bit as vapid and rooted in unimportance as "blogger," but with that little extra bit of self-importance assigned to it that allows the underlying narcissism and navel-gazing obliviousness to shine through. I think it's the most perfect term possible for them, because you only have to hear someone use it as a non-ironic self descriptor to know everything you need to know about them, and stay away.


Approves
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.


They used to be called tastemakers. Anyway, "influencer marketing" is basically just "hot people holding stuff."

"A lot of you have been asking me which shampoo I use."
Narrator: No one has asked her that.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do they have butts?

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Mike Chau is at his home in Queens, one of his three Instagram-famous children yelling in the background, when he says it: He's been losing followers for months."

I can't conceive of what that kind of life is like.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.


Use the oldie but a goodie, "attention whore"
 
Summercat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My tweet was on Last Week Tonight

Does this make me an influencer?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.


Does Attention Whore work for you, that's what I stick with
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.

Use the oldie but a goodie, "attention whore"


That gives whores a bad name, and confuses these assholes with actual attention whores. No, there's often an extortionary element ("give me free goods & services or I'll give you a bad review", "pay me or I won't talk about your goods & services"), something that a good whore simply wouldn't do. And, of course, there's the whole "kiss, but don't tell" professional courtesy.

No, these are attention sluts.
 
payattention
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.

Use the oldie but a goodie, "attention whore"


Fark user imageView Full Size


/what I find very funny is how actors used to be considered as such...
//these 'influencers' make actors look positively introverted...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Marketing people have known about opinion leaders for decades and decades, especially in the professions, especially in medicine.   There's always one who reads a lot, keeps up, knows a lot of people, and everyone calls him to ask about a new drug or technique -- does it work, etc.

The "influencer" is just close virtual friend that is almost the same thing -- except for producers paying and buyers paying and there's a cynical fad following expertise added -- all those things that the internet can monetize.

The real influencers will never go away.  They've just emerged from the country club golf locker room.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tik-Tok trollops?
Instaharlots?

There's got to be a better term for these folks than either "influencers" or "attention whores." They're a breed unto themselves.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.

That's precisely why it's such an appropriate name for them. It's every bit as vapid and rooted in unimportance as "blogger," but with that little extra bit of self-importance assigned to it that allows the underlying narcissism and navel-gazing obliviousness to shine through. I think it's the most perfect term possible for them, because you only have to hear someone use it as a non-ironic self descriptor to know everything you need to know about them, and stay away.


Back in my day, we called such people "attention whores", and we liked it!
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pocket Ninja: NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.

That's precisely why it's such an appropriate name for them. It's every bit as vapid and rooted in unimportance as "blogger," but with that little extra bit of self-importance assigned to it that allows the underlying narcissism and navel-gazing obliviousness to shine through. I think it's the most perfect term possible for them, because you only have to hear someone use it as a non-ironic self descriptor to know everything you need to know about them, and stay away.

[content.api.news image 650x1000]

Approves


A thumb ring. True sign of mega douchiness.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

discoballer: "Mike Chau is at his home in Queens, one of his three Instagram-famous children yelling in the background, when he says it: He's been losing followers for months."

I can't conceive of what that kind of life is like.


Yeah, kids are farking horrible
 
moto-geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Tik-Tok trollops?
Instaharlots?

There's got to be a better term for these folks than either "influencers" or "attention whores." They're a breed unto themselves.


Ass-hats. Idiots. Morons. Douchebags. Farkwits. Dumb-asses. Shiatheads.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moto-geek: FormlessOne: Tik-Tok trollops?
Instaharlots?

There's got to be a better term for these folks than either "influencers" or "attention whores." They're a breed unto themselves.

Ass-hats. Idiots. Morons. Douchebags. Farkwits. Dumb-asses. Shiatheads.


I could argue that list, but I like where you're going with it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just find a better term for them because Influencer is f*king stupid.


Influencer==freelance marketing professional with minimal revenue stream
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Summercat: My tweet was on Last Week Tonight

Does this make me an influencer?


I'm quoted in Drew's book. While a personal 'yeah!' It was about a dude nailing his balls to a board and setting them on fire.

Take your personal 'yeah!' for what it is and enjoy it.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
how does, "you go to hell, you go to hell and you die" work for you?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  
, in part because many of the independent restaurants they work with have yet to establish themselves on TikTok

Isn't that the point of being an influencer?  The influencer establishes the restaurant on tiktok not the restaurant gains a following and you jump in to ride the wave.  By that point they don't need you.  Maybe, just maybe this guy doesn't understand how it works.

I have a popular neighborhood store with a marketing team handling my social media, website, Facebook and Google ads.  Since the pandemic has wound down and my competition for the most part has closed I have been FLOODED every day with people who want to make my brand better, redo my website etc.... which I don't need as I can't hire employees fast enough and I love my marketing company and have even told them to tone it down a bit.

Looks like to many people watched the get rich quick tiktoks and want to promote anything they can.
 
