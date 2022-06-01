 Skip to content
(NPR)   It's June 1, everybody. You know what that means, right? IT'S HURRICANE SEASONS. Wooooo-HOOOOO. Now get ready for another round of once-in-a-lifetime megastorms that we'll surely never see again   (npr.org) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep.  I meant to fire up the generator this last weekend.  I need to do it soon...and order backup parts.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feels like we've been hit numerous times, but the last hurricane to make landfall in CT was Gloria. 1985

https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/No-hurricane-has-made-landfall-in-CT-since-1985-16427469.php
 
pueblonative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At the rate that these "once in a century" storms keep occurring, we shouldn't have another big hurricane for at least a few thousand years.
 
mojojoeo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyone follow spagettimodels.com?    I feel like dude went from useful resource to "they are all kill storms and you will choke on your own blood and die" click bait last year.

So now Dr. Cohen @ tropicaltidbits twitter is my storm guy.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Your friendly reminder that if you see this man, run.
biographytribune.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure that if we just keep giving rich people tax cuts, everything will be fine!
🙄
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But don't think twice, it's all right

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6yP1tcy9a10
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've been using Vicejay's site for years.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES, Y'ALL!!
Couldn't Stand the Weather - Stevie Ray Vaughan - Couldn't Stand the Weather - 1984 (HD)
Youtube htJmBUgALXY
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just use the Obama weather machine to send them out west to stop wildfire season and fill up lake mead
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1. Prepare an evacuation plan
2. Have a go-kit ready
3. Use a checklist to make sure you don't forget anything in the stress of the moment
4. If your resources are tight, be creative and seek help now to be ready
5. Take the threat seriously

Republicans

1. Guns.
2. Lots of ammo
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*Laughs Nebraskaly
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Also, checking supplies in the tornado shelter...
 
knobmaker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now get ready for another round of once-in-a-lifetime megastorms that we'll surely never see again

Sure subby.  Some of us won't see anything ever again.

Because drowning and such as...
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Attn Hurricanes of 2022 - please take note:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Going forward, I'd appreciate it if gay people would stop having sex during the summer. Then maybe God wouldn't get so mad and make so many storms
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What? I thought they just got eliminated from the NHL playoffs.
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We are royally screwed when the hurricanes realize they can team up with the Natural Disasters. The intercontinental tag team championship will never be pried from them.

wrestlerdeaths.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yep.  I meant to fire up the generator this last weekend.  I need to do it soon...and order backup parts.


/CSB
When I worked at ahuge data center, every month, they'd fire up the generator.  One day, a big storm went through and knocked out the power.  The generator fired up and ran for about 30 minutes until it ran out of diesel.
Oh no.  The person responsible was well connected so no careers were ended.
 
Skids
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

groppet: Just use the Obama weather machine to send them out west to stop wildfire season and fill up lake mead


But,but tfg said China has a hurricane gun.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: 1. Prepare an evacuation plan
2. Have a go-kit ready
3. Use a checklist to make sure you don't forget anything in the stress of the moment
4. If your resources are tight, be creative and seek help now to be ready
5. Take the threat seriously

Republicans

1. Guns.
2. Lots of ammo


your forgot completely irrational belief that you'll be fine in your shoddily built, stilted house because your zombie, sky-wizard with multiple personality disorder will protect you.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't worry everyone, I just read that due to global warming hurricanes will soon be a thing of the past.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It means 47 years ago + 9 months Ford pardoned Nixon.

/happy birthday to me🙄
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's a hurricane? What's a wild fire? What's an earthquake? What's a monsoon? What's a drought? What's a volcano? What's a tsunami?

/oh yeah, I live in that shiathole Brooklyn
//occasionally get heavy snow, but that's pretty ok
///occasionally some hurricane stuff, but only matters if you live on the beach
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm safe here. I got a sharpie to redirect any bad weather.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First thing I do is fill my two spare 5 gallon gas cans. Gas stations can run dry days before a storm actually arrives.

Also, from now till end of year I never let my tank go below half full.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm sure that if we just keep giving rich people tax cuts, everything will be fine!
🙄


Terrific non-sequitir.  Really great line!!

/hurrr
 
Klyukva
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: What's a hurricane? What's a wild fire? What's an earthquake? What's a monsoon? What's a drought? What's a volcano? What's a tsunami?

/oh yeah, I live in that shiathole Brooklyn
//occasionally get heavy snow, but that's pretty ok
///occasionally some hurricane stuff, but only matters if you live on the beach


Ida says "hi".
 
