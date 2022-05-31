 Skip to content
(NPR)   All those Memorial Day weekend flight cancellations were just a sneak peek of what's waiting for us this summer   (npr.org) divider line
8
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who's "us"?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm glad I took a flight last June and not this June.  By booking all my travel in August of 2020, I got some really great deals.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But at least the mask mandate on planes has has ended. /s
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have to fly from Fairbanks to Montana in August. They better figure this shiat out.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Screw flying anywhere right now. Covid still around, nut jobs on every flight, and all these cancellations. I had to fly twice for work over the past year and a half.  Both sucked and came back with covid on the most recent flight.
 
KB202
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Flying sucked long before 2020. I get that there are a few people who have to fly for work or a funeral, but everyone else is just attention seeking.
 
jmb_0
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh, Jamaica has dropped their Covid tests for entry. Flights both ways were nbd two weeks ago. Forget the 'vid and travel. Now getting through Jamaican customs while their system was down...that was pretty awful and the hottest line I've ever had the pleasure to stand in for an hour. 🤣
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On Sunday, I was on a flight from Orlando to Miami (30 minutes in the air flight) at 9:53 am. I got home about midnight after being in 2 different planes, spending 5 hours on the tarmac, 3 on one plane and 2 on another.  and the rest of the day in a terrible terminal overflowing with people and terrible food options. 

/csb
 
