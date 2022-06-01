 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   'When pigs fly' is now 'when a bee becomes a fish'   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Appeal, Bumblebee, California court, Appellate court, invertebrate animal species, appellate court, sections of the CESA, Law  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 8:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commission moved to protect those bees, the Crotch, Franklin's, Western, and Suckley's cuckoo

Who the hell is naming these bees?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean why not? There's no such thing anyway.

QI | No Such Thing As A Fish
Youtube uhwcEvMJz1Y
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can see the legal logic and the necessity both add up pretty well. Still funny to say that in California bees are now legally fish.
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Depends on what your definition of is is.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You were born an egg, you were raised a chicken and now, you are a fish.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If corporations are people, then fark it! Bees are fish.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Although this is a good result, one suspects that it is what legal scholars call "result-oriented" and it's a bad thing for a court to do. If the law doesn't say "bees" then the law needs to be changed. A court shouldn't create a "penumbra" of things that aren't named for the purpose of making a good decision. I'd approve of "insects," not just "bees." There are many useful insects, not just bees.
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To summarize:

- The original law defined "fish" in a way that can include bees and other animals that aren't actually fish.
- A ruling in a previous case said that this broad definition does, in fact, allow for those non-fish animals to be included under the law's definition of "fish."
- The legislature, after that previous case, amended the law for other reasons, but left intact the broad definition of "fish."

Therefore, the court in this case assumed that the legislature was okay with the interpretation of the definition of "fish" as including other animals.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know what I call bees? Chicken of the hive.
 
Qaiwolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Flying Sea Kittens
 
TKM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are they boy bees?

Some boy bees identify as queens.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: To summarize:

- The original law defined "fish" in a way that can include bees and other animals that aren't actually fish.
- A ruling in a previous case said that this broad definition does, in fact, allow for those non-fish animals to be included under the law's definition of "fish."
- The legislature, after that previous case, amended the law for other reasons, but left intact the broad definition of "fish."

Therefore, the court in this case assumed that the legislature was okay with the interpretation of the definition of "fish" as including other animals.


Why not just amend the endangered species act to include insects?

I guess that would require politicians to get of there asses and stop waffling for their various conflicting special interests.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aren't capybaras fish during Lent?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dave? Dave...dave?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Commission moved to protect the Crotch bees...

Whoa.  Don't we want to reconsider this?
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can you tune a bee?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can you tune a bee?

No, but you can tuna fish.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TKM: Are they boy bees?

Some boy bees identify as queens.


And some as bears...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.