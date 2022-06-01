 Skip to content
(The Drive) Ever looked at the grand airships of days gone by and wondered if they could be used to carry planes of their own? The U.S. Navy certainly did. Remembering the Navy's airship aircraft carriers of the 1930s
    F9C Sparrowhawk, aircraft carriers, shape of giant rigid airships, USS Macon, Airship, airship USS Akron, Aircraft carrier, Akron, Ohio  
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love reading about these airships, they were an incredibly cool concept.  But unfortunately they were ultimately not practical thanks to how cumbersome the airships were, the limited capabilities of the aircraft that could be carried, and the air group's small size.  Although, if they had survived, they probably could have been reasonably useful in WWII in the anti-submarine patrol role.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No tickets
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just finished a book on the Red Baron, biplane pilots of this era had giant....

baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to take a trip on an airship or blimp.

RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The idea didn't die with the airship.  Just look up about parasite aircraft, things like the XF-85 Goblin.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With the materials and other tech we have today, this would be way more practical (though not as practical as what we have instead, I suppose).

Screw megayachts, when I become a billionaire, I'm building an airship.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yo dawg I heard you like planes, so we put some planes on a plane so you can fly while you air
 
the_rhino
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I just finished a book on the Red Baron, biplane pilots of this era had giant....

Now string a thread through those and we're going to have a good time!
 
jakewastaken
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They got us, son.

ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was a pretty fun game.
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It would probably be much more viable now that VOTL aircraft are a thing
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's amazing to see the tech they had in the 30s

qorkfiend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: The idea didn't die with the airship.  Just look up about parasite aircraft, things like the XF-85 Goblin.


Even easier with drones.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I just finished a book on the Red Baron, biplane pilots of this era had giant....

They really took their lives in their hands every time they flew.

You might also enjoy the book The Right Stuff. More test pilots died in fast cars than the entire space program up till Challenger.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
zoltan2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It would probably be much more viable now that VOTL aircraft are a thing


There are a few things going on.

I still think they are too vulnerable in weather.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20191107-how-airships-could-return-to-our-crowded-skies

Hmm...

Maybe something like this would work out.

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/nasa-seeks-comments-on-possible-airship-challenge

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/wbna5025388

ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dammit.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tmyk: It's amazing to see the tech they had in the 30s

My problem with that design that irked me to no end: the big ass spinning blades. For so many things that could go wrong, maintenance, etc: redundancy.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It would probably be much more viable now that VOTL aircraft are a thing


While stall speed wouldn't be a concern, aircraft weights have gone up dramatically since the 1930s while helium's lifting ability has stayed constant.  I'm not sure that using modern lightweight materials in the airship's construction would do enough to compensate for that. A Curtiss Sparrowhawk weighed 2,089lbs empty, a Sea Harrier weighs 14,585lbs empty.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It would probably be much more viable now that VOTL aircraft are a thing


Nah, missiles, dude. Dirigibles were workable when your threat was bullets poking small holes in the massive sheets, but now slapping a bunch of explosives on a rocket makes them a hell of a lot less viable. And you can't armor them like a navel vessel.
 
Shmanger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jakewastaken: They got us, son.

I didn't know you knew how to fly, junior
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The problem with zeppelins is the rigidity vs give

The new ideas and designs are good, but fit the concept to work, you would have to pressurize and get above the weather,

Even then, you need to go up and come down, through said weather systems

Ands lets be honest, there are very few Kiki's in the world to save us when things go pear shaped

/yes, favorite anime
//hell, favorite movie
 
Rent Party
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tmyk: It's amazing to see the tech they had in the 30s

Of all the things in the MCU that I hate, that one is the tops.

There is suspension of disbelief.  And there is "Too patently absurd even for a movie about extra-dimensional bad guys falling out of the sky."
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This weekend I read Kim Stanley Robinson's preachy Ministry for the Future (not recommended). Inevitably, he had sections where he rambled on about geezers gettin' jiggy in airships, because apparently that's his thing. Ugh.

/I think some MILF gave him his first handy in a balloon ride.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
nope.  some ideas are so stupid you can dismiss them out of hand.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 minute ago  

qorkfiend: Sporkabob: The idea didn't die with the airship.  Just look up about parasite aircraft, things like the XF-85 Goblin.

Even easier with drones.


with drones they could use normal military cargo planes.
 
  Click here to submit a link.