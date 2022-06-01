 Skip to content
(WTSP)   If your frisbee goes into a lake known to have alligators, let it go man, because it's gone   (wtsp.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a statement before the capture, FWC spokesperson Forest Rothchild said authorities would work to determine if the gator was connected.

CSI: Gator Country

They're probably going to kill it too because of this dipshiat.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy, they got him twice now.

Fark user imageFlorida Man Frisbee Gator The End
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't even his frisbee. He was going frisbee hunting in an alligator infested lake. C'mon dude, you are dumb even for a Florida man.
 
jtown
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They didn't say if they retrieved the frisbee.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Savin' gators, one frisbee at a time.

He worked so hard at it. Sad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"...and police said he ultimately died."
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey man, those discs are expensive!
I also swim for a lost disc.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They didn't say if they retrieved the frisbee.


I hear they pried it from his cold, dead hands.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Aprapos.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 375x490]

Aprapos.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trifecta in play?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So...any decent sized body of water in Florida.

Always assume there's a gator.

Especially if the gator our front said there's no gators.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: Hey man, those discs are expensive!
I also swim for a lost disc.


These are Mint Jackalopes, they retail for $20.
Since these are "first run" stamps, they're currently selling for 40 bucks a pop.
One is for show, the other one, I throw.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been swimming in a retention pond to retrieve a disc.
In Winter.
No gators.
 
Gramma
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some of the state parks in Texas have gators.  They warn you to not swim at dawn or dusk and to keep your pets away from the shore.  And to only swim in designated areas.

As if I was going to let my kids swim in a lake that I was told to keep by pets away from. Holy hell do they think the gators are going to respect the 'swimming area' signs or something?!
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is why you shouldn't entered a gatored community
 
