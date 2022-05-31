 Skip to content
(CNN)   In honor of LGBTQ+ month The remnants of Hurricane Agatha could become Alex this week   (cnn.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be more intense than that time Alex got all messed up on speed.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


Something in your eye?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*gulf clap for subby*
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will they transition into tropical storms?
 
doremifaq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i guess we'll find out how god feels about anti-gay laws...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doremifaq: i guess we'll find out how god feels about anti-gay laws...


{RockClapping.gif}
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP must love the idea of hurricanes now crossing the southern border to get in...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came out of the closet, where I had sought shelter from the storm, to find utter devastation. The entire parking garage was destroyed, except for one lone Suburu left entirely untouched.
 
maram500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


Was hoping this reference showed up.

/Satisfied
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: *gulf clap for subby*


well playa'd
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

