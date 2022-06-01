 Skip to content
(CNN)   Blaytzkrieg Day 98: WW1 reenactment continuing in the east, orcs pushed back near Kherson in the South, and all quiet on the northern front. Will Brian Blessed tell us Zelenskiy lives? It's the Wednesday war thread   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    Russia, Ukraine, Russian oil imports, adoption of Ukrainian children, Oil prices, Russian invasion, Ukraine's Deputy Minister, Russia's state energy provider Gazprom  
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kyivpost.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Note on above: 41 APVs .... yesterday?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
d'oh, wrong day's defence briefing.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's hoping we get to the part of the WWI re-enactment where the Russian army starts deserting en masse very soon.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lovely. The orcs shelled a nitric acid storage area in Sievierodonetsk, causing a massive cloud of acid to form over the city.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Polish Hussar: Here's hoping we get to the part of the WWI re-enactment where the Russian army starts deserting en masse very soon.


yeah that'd be great!

i'd settle for a good single day's trench warfare casualty list as a consolation prize. Like, append a two zeroes to that "200" orcs KIA yesterday.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Polish Hussar: Here's hoping we get to the part of the WWI re-enactment where the Russian army starts deserting en masse very soon.


Hopefully followed up by a coup d'etat and Vlad goes the way of the Romanovs
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Polish Hussar: Here's hoping we get to the part of the WWI re-enactment where the Russian army starts deserting en masse very soon.


Watching their Special Forces and the 'Contractor' goon squads getting shot up isn't exactly doing their morale a lot of good.

At this point, the lack of logistics and air control is really costing the Russians a lot in just getting from point A to point B. Just waiting to get somewhere, in the open, or even while traveling must be wearing these bastiches down.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Polish Hussar: Here's hoping we get to the part of the WWI re-enactment where the Russian army starts deserting en masse very soon.

Hopefully followed up by a coup d'etat and Vlad goes the way of the Romanovs


Nah. Just let him shoot himself, after falling down an elevator shaft onto a pot of polonium tea.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how Wagner has gone from semi-deniable assets to supposedly 'elite' russian military units since Vladimir the Incompetent started his not-a-war. Equally interesting is the fact these supposedly 'elite' troops are singularly ineffective at anything involving combat with a real military. They're just aces when it comes to shooting poorly-armed 3rd-World peasants, but reliably get ganked by any group more combat-ready than Cub Scouts.

But these are the troops Pootie-Poot trusts the most, so they get the best training and equipment. 'Elite'.

Reminds me of a quote from Fallout 4. "These are the SUPER mutants? I'd hate to see the regular ones."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Interesting how Wagner has gone from semi-deniable assets to supposedly 'elite' russian military units since Vladimir the Incompetent started his not-a-war. Equally interesting is the fact these supposedly 'elite' troops are singularly ineffective at anything involving combat with a real military. They're just aces when it comes to shooting poorly-armed 3rd-World peasants, but reliably get ganked by any group more combat-ready than Cub Scouts.

But these are the troops Pootie-Poot trusts the most, so they get the best training and equipment. 'Elite'.

Reminds me of a quote from Fallout 4. "These are the SUPER mutants? I'd hate to see the regular ones."


I seem to recall that these cats were called on to cull the Kurds, and then got their asses shot off when the US rolled tanks and air support in. They're fine for killing off cut off units, and clearing out civilians, but not so great at rolling on proper targets. They're less elites, than goons. People who hit back are...problematic.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: no1curr: Polish Hussar: Here's hoping we get to the part of the WWI re-enactment where the Russian army starts deserting en masse very soon.

Hopefully followed up by a coup d'etat and Vlad goes the way of the Romanovs

Nah. Just let him shoot himself, after falling down an elevator shaft onto a pot of polonium tea.


Oh, a number 13 eh?

/still waiting on dad. He was talking yesterday and it's breaking my heart that he's dying and seemingly getting better.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public Call Box:
/still waiting on dad. He was talking yesterday and it's breaking my heart that he's dying and seemingly getting better.

hugs
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: [kyivpost.com image 680x383]


Russian hot take of the first point, "Western forces sacrifice NCOs in order to protect Junior Officers!"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: no1curr: Polish Hussar: Here's hoping we get to the part of the WWI re-enactment where the Russian army starts deserting en masse very soon.

Hopefully followed up by a coup d'etat and Vlad goes the way of the Romanovs

Nah. Just let him shoot himself, after falling down an elevator shaft onto a pot of polonium tea.


I'm still holding out for the 'rabid weasel chewing its way through his asshole to his dick' possibility.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Lovely. The orcs shelled a nitric acid storage area in Sievierodonetsk, causing a massive cloud of acid to form over the city.


The city they are now mostly in control of (for now)? Oh, that was smart....
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Interesting how Wagner has gone from semi-deniable assets to supposedly 'elite' russian military units since Vladimir the Incompetent started his not-a-war. Equally interesting is the fact these supposedly 'elite' troops are singularly ineffective at anything involving combat with a real military. They're just aces when it comes to shooting poorly-armed 3rd-World peasants, but reliably get ganked by any group more combat-ready than Cub Scouts.

But these are the troops Pootie-Poot trusts the most, so they get the best training and equipment. 'Elite'.

Reminds me of a quote from Fallout 4. "These are the SUPER mutants? I'd hate to see the regular ones."


FTFA greened right after this one :
Quote from the occupier: "So many ChVK Wagner [ChVK is the Russian abbreviation for Private Military Company] fighters were deployed there, where the border needs to be taken... But these ChVKs are of no use there! They all died there, these ChVKs. These are f**king special forces! Prepared, holy sh*t! They all died. Well, not all of them, there were some left. F**k if I know, I don't see any other way out of this situation at all."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had 2 wisdom teeth yoinked, so if I post anything off today, blame the meds.

/pretty colors, wheeeee
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Wenchmaster: Interesting how Wagner has gone from semi-deniable assets to supposedly 'elite' russian military units since Vladimir the Incompetent started his not-a-war. Equally interesting is the fact these supposedly 'elite' troops are singularly ineffective at anything involving combat with a real military. They're just aces when it comes to shooting poorly-armed 3rd-World peasants, but reliably get ganked by any group more combat-ready than Cub Scouts.

But these are the troops Pootie-Poot trusts the most, so they get the best training and equipment. 'Elite'.

Reminds me of a quote from Fallout 4. "These are the SUPER mutants? I'd hate to see the regular ones."

I seem to recall that these cats were called on to cull the Kurds, and then got their asses shot off when the US rolled tanks and air support in. They're fine for killing off cut off units, and clearing out civilians, but not so great at rolling on proper targets. They're less elites, than goons. People who hit back are...problematic.


Send Tanya

How many Conscripts can Tanya stop? - RedAlert 2
Youtube wN-pKA70MxY
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BAYRAKTAR-Official Song (english)
Youtube CXVu_DeB4wo
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: Wenchmaster: Interesting how Wagner has gone from semi-deniable assets to supposedly 'elite' russian military units since Vladimir the Incompetent started his not-a-war. Equally interesting is the fact these supposedly 'elite' troops are singularly ineffective at anything involving combat with a real military. They're just aces when it comes to shooting poorly-armed 3rd-World peasants, but reliably get ganked by any group more combat-ready than Cub Scouts.

But these are the troops Pootie-Poot trusts the most, so they get the best training and equipment. 'Elite'.

Reminds me of a quote from Fallout 4. "These are the SUPER mutants? I'd hate to see the regular ones."

FTFA greened right after this one :
Quote from the occupier: "So many ChVK Wagner [ChVK is the Russian abbreviation for Private Military Company] fighters were deployed there, where the border needs to be taken... But these ChVKs are of no use there! They all died there, these ChVKs. These are f**king special forces! Prepared, holy sh*t! They all died. Well, not all of them, there were some left. F**k if I know, I don't see any other way out of this situation at all."


Sounds kinda like Imperial Stormtroopers...
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apologies for not joining in the boom scrolling the last few days.

I've got to deal with a few things going on in The Big Blue Room.  (And will be in some degree for the next month or so)

(And my TV decided to delete WETA from my antenna lineup, and refuses to add it back in, saying weak signal strength, so I haven't been watching DW or F24, either)
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Polish Hussar: Here's hoping we get to the part of the WWI re-enactment where the Russian army starts deserting en masse very soon.

Watching their Special Forces and the 'Contractor' goon squads getting shot up isn't exactly doing their morale a lot of good.

At this point, the lack of logistics and air control is really costing the Russians a lot in just getting from point A to point B. Just waiting to get somewhere, in the open, or even while traveling must be wearing these bastiches down.


It's going to get worse for them once the US/NATO MLRS and HIMARS systems are in play. At least twice the range as most of Russia's modified Soviet rocket systems*, 4-6 times the efficiency**, and far more mobile*** than anything on the field currently.

* Even the shortest range stuff can officially go about 40 miles, and according to a couple sources I've read those "official" numbers way undercut the actual effective range.
** GPS-guided munitions, electronic sighting (Russia systems use Optical sights), cartridge-based reloads instead of one missile at a time, etc. The only limiting factor seems to be munition availability.
*** All of the above means that Ukrainian teams can park, input strike coordinates (based on satellite, UAV, or ground intel), launch, pack up, and bugger out for a reload in 5-10 minutes.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Note on above: 41 APVs .... yesterday?


I'm happier about the 10 artillery, myself.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha look for Russia's missing generals in today's exciting episode:


"The Long Dosvedanya," or "Dial B for Badenov!"


Have a great day!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I had 2 wisdom teeth yoinked, so if I post anything off today, blame the meds.

/pretty colors, wheeeee


I read posts about these and i get kinda jealous. When i had to have a wisdom tooth pulled in 2019 because it shattered on a dried peach all i got was a local number in the gums, got pulled and sent on my way. Granted i had little or no pain afterwards as long as remembered not to do any kind of sucking motion in the mouth for a few days.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Polish Hussar: Here's hoping we get to the part of the WWI re-enactment where the Russian army starts deserting en masse very soon.

Hopefully followed up by a coup d'etat and Vlad goes the way of the Romanovs


Just remember that what replaced them was even worse.
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Helicopter Down | Western Help | ruzzians discovered Ukraine
Youtube cw51zlGmnh0
 
fasahd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine NOW
⚡Operational information as of 06.00 01.06.2022 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:
▪ In the Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue measures to check the combat readiness of certain formations and military units.
▪ In the Seversky direction, enemy units carry out engineering equipment of positions in the areas of some settlements of the Bryansk region, at a distance of about 3 km from the State Border of Ukraine.
▪ The aggressor launched a missile air strike from Su-35 aircraft on Bilopillya, Sumy region. Artillery fire struck near the village of Mid-Buda.
▪ In slobozhansky direction, the enemy's main efforts continued to focus on maintaining occupied positions and conducting reconnaissance.
▪ In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Slytine and Zirkuny with barrel and rocket artillery. He struck with army aircraft helicopters in the vesele and Ternova districts.
▪ In the Slavic direction, the enemy regrouped troops. As a result of the losses, in the area of Dovgensky, he took some units for restoration to the city of Izyum. In order to strengthen the protection of logistics routes, he strengthened the grouping in the village of Kupyansk by moving the battalion tactical group. He was intelligenceing with the help of the Orlan-10 UAV in the areas of Izyum, Pervomaisk and Velyka Komyshuvakha.
▪ In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor's units, with the support of aviation, focus on conducting offensive actions. In order to inflict losses and depletion of the personnel of our troops, it carries out fire damage along the contact line with mortars, barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. The repair of the railway bridge was carried out to restore logistics supply by the Kupyansk-Liman railway line.
▪ In the Liman direction, the enemy strengthened units and regrouped them. With the support of Ka-52 helicopters, it is conducting an offensive in the direction of Liman - Old Caravan, the fighting continues.
▪ In the Severodonetsk direction, the aggressor was attacking in the northern, southern and eastern regions of Severodonetsk, individual units succeeded, entrenched in the city center.
▪ In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to oust the units of our troops from their positions in the areas of Belogorivka and Urubivka. He used assault and army aircraft in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Berestovo and Kidney.
▪ In zaporizhzhya direction, the enemy carried out engineering work on improving the fortifications of the second line of defense. He relocated to the area of Vasylivka to the tank battalion T-62 and to the motorized rifle battalion.
▪ In Avdiivka, Kurakhiv and Novopavlovsk directions, the Russian Federation holds occupied positions, inflicts fire damage from mortars and barrel artillery.
▪ In the South Bug direction, the main efforts are focused on maintaining a busy position and creating additional lines of defense. In the areas of Mykolaivka, Novopavlovsk and Shyroke, massive shelling was carried out from multiple launch rocket systems, barrel artillery and mortars.
▪ In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of Rashists continue to perform tasks to isolate the area of hostilities and blockade shipping. In readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea is one carrier of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type.
▪ Over the past 24 hours, 9 enemy attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 2 tanks, 13 artillery systems, 8 armored combat vehicles and 6 enemy vehicles have been destroyed. In the South, in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, the losses of Russian invaders, in addition to military equipment, amounted to about 80 people.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Saw story yesterday about the Citizen UA soldiers.
The general flow is that it is 3 or 4 days on front line, then 3 or 4 days back at base camp.  They are rotating their soldiers often, to prevent battle fatigue.
Citizen UA soldiers were lawyers, engineers, and other professionals.  If you can pick up gun, you can fight.

Good... good.
 
loki021376
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: [Fark user image 850x850]


41 APV and 15 other vehicles?! IN ONE DAY?!
Did they try fording the river again without caulking the wagons?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: [kyivpost.com image 680x383]


Thanks for this thread.

Mrs VHTS had an okay day. Not great, not terrible. I hope she sleeps until noon. Kitties are fed. Elderly Chaos Goblin woke me up twice to get fed, but at least that's better than cleaning up barf.

Mmmm, spaghetti for breakfast. Not apologizing either.

Here's BB:

Brian Blessed On Cosmonaut Training and Delivering Stranger's Babies | This Morning
Youtube 52Ee7ElSKMo


Because, as we all know:

ZELENSKYY IS ALIVE!!!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Father_Jack: Note on above: 41 APVs .... yesterday?

I'm happier about the 10 artillery, myself.


Yeah Ukraine seems to be getting a few more artillery recently. That's probably the most important bit right now.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Context for this is the water in mariupol right now is dangerous to drink  there's a cholera outbreak sure to it


⚡ Mayor: Russians make Mariupol residents help them in exchange for access to drinking water.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on national television that Mariupol residents don't have access to normal supply of drinking water since April.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 1, 2022
/p>
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby, I thought orks were a nickname for Koreans, not Russians?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Subby, I thought orks were a nickname for Koreans, not Russians?


Nope, Zelenskyy referred to Russians as "orcs" in "Servant of the People", and since the invasion, it has taken off among the Ukrainians and has spread to Fark, of course.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Subby, I thought orks were a nickname for Koreans, not Russians?

Nope, Zelenskyy referred to Russians as "orcs" in "Servant of the People", and since the invasion, it has taken off among the Ukrainians and has spread to Fark, of course.


My guess is that it predates Servant of the People & has been a meme for a while, possibly back to the 2014 invasion, possibly earlier.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Subby, I thought orks were a nickname for Koreans, not Russians?


You are thinking the slang for North Koreans, "norks" .
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Subby, I thought orks were a nickname for Koreans, not Russians?


Nope. Orcs, with a C, from Lord of the Rings. The Ukrainians call the Russian army (and maybe Russians as a people generally, though i'm not sure about that) Orcs, and themselves Elves. Elves and Orcs. Good vs. Evil. Take whatever moral position you want on that, but that's where the name originates.

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/why-are-ukrainians-calling-russian-invaders-orcs-

Personally I think referring to the RU military as orcs is fantastic, it sorta fits. Tolkien's orcs were cruel, sadistic, destructive and hardy, but also careless with their lives, not very effective or well-trained fighters (relying on numbers), ill disciplined etc... fits the RU army to a tee.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukrainian strategy is to pull back from Severodonetsk to better defensive ground while making the Russians pay for what they capture:

Russians now control nearly 70% of Sievierodonetsk.
The Ukrainian command opted in favor of an organized gradual retreat to Lysychansk, which is more convenient for defense, rather than holding the ground until the last man standing.
The garrison has not been cut off supplies. pic.twitter.com/DDeoBiVEMv
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 1, 2022
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: /still waiting on dad. He was talking yesterday and it's breaking my heart that he's dying and seemingly getting better.


The rally.

Know it well. Seen it dozens of times (I'm a doc). People do better a few days before death- we called it the "daughter from California rally" as they'd hold in long enough for someone from out of town to get there.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Subby, I thought orks were a nickname for Koreans, not Russians?

Nope, Zelenskyy referred to Russians as "orcs" in "Servant of the People", and since the invasion, it has taken off among the Ukrainians and has spread to Fark, of course.

My guess is that it predates Servant of the People & has been a meme for a while, possibly back to the 2014 invasion, possibly earlier.


Probably became common usage when the "little green men" shot down an Indonesian jetliner with 290 people on board and no one on their side,ie; Vlad, the high command all the way down to the"Orcs" expresssed any misgivings about all those innocents Dutch and others who died. That's when the Russians were confirmed to be  dehumanizeD Orcs, a least in my book.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Ukrainian strategy is to pull back from Severodonetsk to better defensive ground while making the Russians pay for what they capture:

Russians now control nearly 70% of Sievierodonetsk.
The Ukrainian command opted in favor of an organized gradual retreat to Lysychansk, which is more convenient for defense, rather than holding the ground until the last man standing.
The garrison has not been cut off supplies. pic.twitter.com/DDeoBiVEMv
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 1, 2022


Understanding war agrees with you.


Moscow's concentration on seizing Severodonetsk and Donbas generally continues to create vulnerabilities for Russia in Ukraine's vital Kherson Oblast, where Ukrainian counter-offensives continue.Kherson is critical terrain because it is the only area of Ukraine in which Russian forces hold ground on the west bank of the Dnipro River. If Russia is able to retain a strong lodgment in Kherson when fighting stops it will be in a very strong position from which to launch a future invasion. If Ukraine regains Kherson, on the other hand, Ukraine will be in a much stronger position to defend itself against future Russian attack. This strategic calculus should in principle lead Russia to allocate sufficient combat power to hold Kherson. But Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen instead to concentrate all the forces and resources that can be scraped together in a desperate and bloody push to seize areas of eastern Ukraine that will give him largely symbolic gains. Continuing successful Ukrainian counter-offensives in Kherson indicate that Ukraine's commanders recognize these realities and are taking advantage of the vulnerabilities that Putin's decisions have created.

The Ukrainian leadership has apparently wisely avoided matching Putin's mistaken prioritization.Kyiv could have committed more reserves and resources to the defense of Severodonetsk, and its failure to do so has drawn criticism.[1]  Ukrainian forces are now apparently withdrawing from Severodonetsk rather than fighting to the end-a factor that has allowed the Russians to move into the city relatively rapidly after beginning their full-scale assault.[2]  Both the decision to avoid committing more resources to saving Severodonetsk and the decision to withdraw from it were strategically sound, however painful. Ukraine must husband its more limited resources and focus on regaining critical terrain rather than on defending ground whose control will not determine the outcome of the war or the conditions for the renewal of war.

The way this article frames how putin is directly involved in military decisions to his army's detriment recalls the last 2 years of ww2 when the Austrian Corporal started making decisions on behalf of his Generals and the Wehrmacht started really getting its ass kicked. If this is a similar analogy, i welcome putin's input in battlefield decisions
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Stugna-P again in action.🔥

boom
 
fasahd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Ukrainian strategy is to pull back from Severodonetsk to better defensive ground while making the Russians pay for what they capture:

Russians now control nearly 70% of Sievierodonetsk.
The Ukrainian command opted in favor of an organized gradual retreat to Lysychansk, which is more convenient for defense, rather than holding the ground until the last man standing.
The garrison has not been cut off supplies. pic.twitter.com/DDeoBiVEMv
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 1, 2022


So, people were saying they have great faith in the UA command, but really hope they know what they're doing this time and don't leave them in another Mariopol. Why not both? Sounds like they are retreating but doing so at such a snail's pace as to inflict maximum damage with every step back. Seems shrewd.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 596x966]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/cлава кіткраїнi
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.