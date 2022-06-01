 Skip to content
(AP News)   Name and Likeness Troll ABG threatens to sue the bejesus out of Elvis impersonators - including wedding officiants. Bonus: the same company bought Reebok last year   (apnews.com) divider line
    Elvis Presley, Elvis Presley's likeness, LAS VEGAS, Las Vegas chapels of love, licensing company, Authentic Brands, Vegas' wedding industry, Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya  
812 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 01 Jun 2022 at 8:30 AM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLASPHEMY. FARKING BLASPHEMY.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell is this Elvis and why should I care? I think I heard my mother talk about him once when I was a kid.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Who the hell is this Elvis and why should I care? I think I heard my mother talk about him once when I was a kid.


He sang about gay prison sex, way ahead of his time.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might be f**ked here due to how long they were operating. They might be able to stop new chapels from opening, they might not, but the previously operating chapels can argue that years (decades) of openly operating without so much as a whisper has resulted in a loss of copyright control over them specifically.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imma gonna sue them for impinging on my acronym.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Who the hell is this Elvis and why should I care? I think I heard my mother talk about him once when I was a kid.


He's some dorky British guy that makes great music.
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Who the hell is this Elvis and why should I care? I think I heard my mother talk about him once when I was a kid.


He's funny sometimes. I prefer Elliot in the Morning on DC101
 
exqqqme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm dreaming, but if these guys can somehow pull of this same stunt with TFG it could finally break his base.

Imagine it - they'll threaten to sue every person posting #MAGA on Twitter/ Facebook/ etc. for violations. Hell, if cut him for a good % of the take, he'll jump at the chance. It's the ultimate grift!
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's time a court says Elvis is in the public domain.  I believe the man and his heirs deserve to profit from his art (though who might better deserve some of it is another issue) but they've done that, and then some.  At some point an icon belongs to the culture.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: At some point an icon belongs to the culture.


Tell that to Mickey Mouse
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not even death can stop Torte Elvis.
Dread Zeppelin Your Time Is Gonna Come
Youtube LaMfgPMA8f0
 
peterquince
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: They might be f**ked here due to how long they were operating. They might be able to stop new chapels from opening, they might not, but the previously operating chapels can argue that years (decades) of openly operating without so much as a whisper has resulted in a loss of copyright control over them specifically.


Yeah, I'm thinking the doctrine of Laches applies.

lach·es
/ˈlaCHəz/
noun
LAW
unreasonable delay in making an assertion or claim, such as asserting a right, claiming a privilege, or making an application for redress, which may result in refusal.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
America is almost as insane on the subject of intellectual property as it is on guns.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

grokca: Tr0mBoNe: Who the hell is this Elvis and why should I care? I think I heard my mother talk about him once when I was a kid.

He sang about gay prison sex, way ahead of his time.


And about beastiality. He was a dog hounder.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm glad to see our IP laws are protecting creators as per their intent.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

peterquince: inglixthemad: They might be f**ked here due to how long they were operating. They might be able to stop new chapels from opening, they might not, but the previously operating chapels can argue that years (decades) of openly operating without so much as a whisper has resulted in a loss of copyright control over them specifically.

Yeah, I'm thinking the doctrine of Laches applies.

lach·es
/ˈlaCHəz/
noun
LAW
unreasonable delay in making an assertion or claim, such as asserting a right, claiming a privilege, or making an application for redress, which may result in refusal.


Didn't know the name myself, thanks. That's on top of decades of Elvis impersonators EVERYWHERE hiring out to various events.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought Elvis was alive on Venus.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, when did Lisa Marie sell the rights?

IIRC-Graceland Inc made a nice revenue stream on the licensing over the years and they weren't obnoxious about the rates.

This sounds like a VC bought them.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brilliant move, do away with one of the few things that keep your property relevant.
 
hej
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just in time for the average person getting married to have no clue who Elvis is.
 
