(Twitter)   Cutting onions as far as the eye can see   (twitter.com)
48
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know things are terrible when the Girl Scouts are essentially giving out Purple Hearts
 
maram500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Someone on Twitter spoke truth when they said it's a damn shame when the Girl Scouts have to give out awards for courage under fire while the cops just stood by and did nothing for over an hour because they "feared for (their) lives."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And yet nothing will change.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think the GOP legislative agenda for this week is tax cuts for rich people.
Make of that what you want.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who was she?  Teacher?
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think it's time for police to support themselves by selling cookies and donuts.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aw man, I hate starting the day by tearing up. Those poor kids...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Who was she?  Teacher?


She was 10, so probably not a teacher. She called (or attempted to call) 911 and was one of the first victims, according to this.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And to continue hearing from the GOQP nutters that the Girl Scouts are just a bunch of queer woke commie lesbos teaching your daughters to worship Satan and castrate men in their sleep.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maram500: Someone on Twitter spoke truth when they said it's a damn shame when the Girl Scouts have to give out awards for courage under fire while the cops just stood by and did nothing for over an hour because they "feared for (their) lives."


It needs to be constantly pointed out that those police officers are cowards to the point the officers "have to quit their jobs" because they are "emotionally scarred".
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think the GOP legislative agenda for this week is tax cuts for rich people.
Make of that what you want.


"It's what Amerie would have wanted."
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Who was she?  Teacher?


One of the first kids shot. She was trying to call 911.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This country is pig vomit.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: And to continue hearing from the GOQP nutters that the Girl Scouts are just a bunch of queer woke commie lesbos teaching your daughters to worship Satan and castrate men in their sleep.


What?  They don't even mention the cookies?

Girl Scouts obviously need to work on their image if people forget about the cookie sales
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Deathfrogg: And to continue hearing from the GOQP nutters that the Girl Scouts are just a bunch of queer woke commie lesbos teaching your daughters to worship Satan and castrate men in their sleep.

What?  They don't even mention the cookies?

Girl Scouts obviously need to work on their image if people forget about the cookie sales


you don't talk about the cookie mafia
 
wademh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey TFers, do me a solid and upvote this thread for her.
 
maram500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: maram500: Someone on Twitter spoke truth when they said it's a damn shame when the Girl Scouts have to give out awards for courage under fire while the cops just stood by and did nothing for over an hour because they "feared for (their) lives."

It needs to be constantly pointed out that those police officers are cowards to the point the officers "have to quit their jobs" because they are "emotionally scarred".


I can all but guarantee that more than a few of the cops will take medical retirement because of the trauma they endured standing outside the school while 21 people (19 of them children) were slaughtered in cold blood.

It would be like if I applied for Social Security disability because I, living in the next state over, heard about the shooting and it scarred me for life. I would be rightly laughed at as they denied me.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: This country is pig vomit.


The Constitution, both as written and currently "interpreted", is completely inadequate as a documemt for a working society. It needs to be scrapped and rewritten from scratch.

\difficulty: Republicans and other conservatives can be allowed no where near the rewriting.
 
Flincher
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: This country is pig vomit.

The Constitution, both as written and currently "interpreted", is completely inadequate as a documemt for a working society. It needs to be scrapped and rewritten from scratch.

\difficulty: Republicans and other conservatives can be allowed no where near the rewriting.


Well at least we have the global societal collapse as early as 2030 going for us.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: You know things are terrible when the Girl Scouts are essentially giving out Purple Hearts


My understanding is a Purple Heart is for being wounded.

This is more along the lines of a Medal of Honor or a Distinguished Service Cross.

/Feel free to correct me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: You know things are terrible when the Girl Scouts are essentially giving out Purple Hearts


The equivalent award for the highest award for saving a life in the Girl Scouts organization would likely be The Medal of Honor, or possibly a distinguished service cross or a Bronze or Silver Star...depending on the circumstances.

/ The Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout's own life
 
Dhusk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"But muh guns!" will be the only words on every GOPer's lips upon seeing this, and not understand why people are angry at them.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: And yet nothing will change.


This is the way.
It shouldn't be.
But this is the way.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I swear to God I will pistol whip the next farker who says the words thin mints.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...

God we're gonna be giving kids Purple Hearts soon.

/and not in their Lucky Charms
//the cereal, not the pickle guy
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think the GOP legislative agenda for this week is tax cuts for rich people.
Make of that what you want.


nah, they're on vacation.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Smoking GNU: And yet nothing will change.

This is the way.
It shouldn't be.
But this is the way.


Worst haiku evar!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: maram500: Someone on Twitter spoke truth when they said it's a damn shame when the Girl Scouts have to give out awards for courage under fire while the cops just stood by and did nothing for over an hour because they "feared for (their) lives."

It needs to be constantly pointed out that those police officers are cowards to the point the officers "have to quit their jobs" because they are "emotionally scarred".


What's scary is that they're probably more likely to sue for hostile workplace treatment and score an early, full retirement than to be fired or to quit without some sort of kickback.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: kermit the forg: You know things are terrible when the Girl Scouts are essentially giving out Purple Hearts

My understanding is a Purple Heart is for being wounded.

This is more along the lines of a Medal of Honor or a Distinguished Service Cross.

/Feel free to correct me.


I've noticed that there's some disparity when awards are awarded. For example: USS Barb should probably have 2 Presidential Unit Citations but there was a "mix up" (if you believe Eugene Fluckey's book) in the paper work.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: Weaver95: I think the GOP legislative agenda for this week is tax cuts for rich people.
Make of that what you want.

nah, they're on vacation.


Congress sure moved fast to write legislation to help SCOTUS go after whomever leaked that brief early, as well as protecting judges from peaceful protests.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mugato: I swear to God I will pistol whip the next farker who says the words thin mints.


Somoas
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems to me the survivors ought to qualify for VA benefits.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So - what we are taking away from this is that we need braver cops with more guns?
Great.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think the GOP legislative agenda for this week is tax cuts for rich people.
Make of that what you want.


Only partly true.  They're also (/always) working hard to ensure that more children have the opportunity to receive the same award this kid did.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weaver95: IRS.Agent.009: Weaver95: I think the GOP legislative agenda for this week is tax cuts for rich people.
Make of that what you want.

nah, they're on vacation.

Congress sure moved fast to write legislation to help SCOTUS go after whomever leaked that brief early, as well as protecting judges from peaceful protests.


They know who is important.

F*ck the kids, we have rich white people to protect.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gooch: Seems to me the survivors ought to qualify for VA benefits.


It's funny, on Monday I was thinking about how all those patriotic republicans are working hard to ensure that we have more fallen heroes to honor on Memorial Day.
 
J Noble Daggett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now TFG will want a Bronze Cross too.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are any members of the Uvalde PD on suicide watch?

Because I think we could save taxpayer money by not bothering to prevent them from killing themselves.

Ifyouthechanceyoushouldprobablykillyourself.gif
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: This country is pig vomit.

The Constitution, both as written and currently "interpreted", is completely inadequate as a documemt for a working society. It needs to be scrapped and rewritten from scratch.

\difficulty: Republicans and other conservatives can be allowed no where near the rewriting.


So many people conveniently forget that the second and third words of the 2nd amendment are "well regulated".  It's taken a lot of interpreting to almost completely remove that concept from the law.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maram500: Chief Superintendent Lookout: maram500: Someone on Twitter spoke truth when they said it's a damn shame when the Girl Scouts have to give out awards for courage under fire while the cops just stood by and did nothing for over an hour because they "feared for (their) lives."

It needs to be constantly pointed out that those police officers are cowards to the point the officers "have to quit their jobs" because they are "emotionally scarred".

I can all but guarantee that more than a few of the cops will take medical retirement because of the trauma they endured standing outside the school while 21 people (19 of them children) were slaughtered in cold blood.

It would be like if I applied for Social Security disability because I, living in the next state over, heard about the shooting and it scarred me for life. I would be rightly laughed at as they denied me.


In fairness to the cops, it may have only been 17 or 18 slaughtered in cold blood while they waited. There's a chance they racked up the last few themselves.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's all worth it if one republican gets to blow some guy's brains out because he caught him trying to steal his TV.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: This country is pig vomit.


And Texas is one of the tapeworms.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's just arm the GSA. I'd feel a lot better with them in charge.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

(image)


Here's an idea: require that that photo be posted in the front window of all gun shops.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fano: I think it's time for police to support themselves by selling cookies and donuts.


Like they will give up any donuts
 
