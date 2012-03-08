 Skip to content
(Yahoo) The Ukrainian military frowns on the murder of civilians, something a large unit of Wagner Group mercenaries just found out the hard way
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the Wagner group fighters were killed on 27 May), ordinary Russian occupiers are hesitating whether to fight.

Good.

I'd like to take this moment to inform any Russian soldiers who have a conscience and feel trapped by the inhuman demands put upon them by the criminal Putin regime that Armenia has become a safe haven for anti-war Russians.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First the elite Chechen butcher squads get cut down, and the few survivors high tail it back to Russia, and now this?

It's almost as if the Ukrainians are targeting assh*les who kill civilians. It's almost as if they're sending a message to the Russians about what their people can expect if they kill a lot of civilians.

Of course, this isn't going to alter Russia's love of 'mercenary forces' to do the dirty work that they don't want to have their troops seen doing, but it does drive home some of the consequences.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you're claiming you're not Nazis while employing something called the "Wagner Group?"

I mean, come ON.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Wait, you're claiming you're not Nazis while employing something called the "Wagner Group?"

I mean, come ON.

I mean, come ON.


The leader has SS tatted on his neck
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Wait, you're claiming you're not Nazis while employing something called the "Wagner Group?"

I mean, come ON.

I mean, come ON.


They took the FOX News masterclass on "Projection"
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is serious. Putin will have to call in his Blackwater reserves.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And those reverse mortgages.
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call wiping out a large unit of avowed fascists? A good start.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is twice now the Wagner group has just had their shiat completely pushed in once they face a modern army.

In Syria the USA military artillery bombed them to shiat and then had three Apache helicopters circle them and chain gun what was left till they ran out of ammo. That was the last time the Russians fired at Americans and lied it wasn't them in the phone.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reports just came out a few days ago of the Wagner Group murdering civilians in Ukraine: https://www.google.com/search?q=wagner+group+murder+civilians
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
roddack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Wait, you're claiming you're not Nazis while employing something called the "Wagner Group?"

I mean, come ON.

I mean, come ON.


Maybe they just like his music?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh well, anyway....send more elite troops for us to kill
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If wondering what the sign says in picture.

"Death is our Business, and Business is good."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: This is twice now the Wagner group has just had their shiat completely pushed in once they face a modern army.

In Syria the USA military artillery bombed them to shiat and then had three Apache helicopters circle them and chain gun what was left till they ran out of ammo. That was the last time the Russians fired at Americans and lied it wasn't them in the phone.


This will be taught as a classic example of the superiority of highly coordinated combined arms warfare:  something the Russians are apparently incapable of.  Syrian/Wagner casualties 200-300 dead, Kurdish/US casualties one injured Kurd.

https://coffeeordie.com/wagner-group-syria-khasham/
 
palelizard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: The leader has SS tatted on his neck

I mean, come ON.

The leader has SS tatted on his neck


Yes, but it stands for "Superlative Soldier". They don't use grades any more in their unit, they're very progressive.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: This is twice now the Wagner group has just had their shiat completely pushed in once they face a modern army.

In Syria the USA military artillery bombed them to shiat and then had three Apache helicopters circle them and chain gun what was left till they ran out of ammo. That was the last time the Russians fired at Americans and lied it wasn't them in the phone.


no snark intended (my meter is busted)..

got a source for that story?  i could use some light "pick me up" reading.

thank you.

/did i just bargain?
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Intrepid00: This is twice now the Wagner group has just had their shiat completely pushed in once they face a modern army.

In Syria the USA military artillery bombed them to shiat and then had three Apache helicopters circle them and chain gun what was left till they ran out of ammo. That was the last time the Russians fired at Americans and lied it wasn't them in the phone.

This will be taught as a classic example of the superiority of highly coordinated combined arms warfare:  something the Russians are apparently incapable of.  Syrian/Wagner casualties 200-300 dead, Kurdish/US casualties one injured Kurd.

https://coffeeordie.com/wagner-group-syria-khasham/


thank you sir

/should have read the thread
//dangerously close to RTFA tho
///always 3
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a joke about Wagnering the Dog in there somewhere I just know it.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: This is twice now the Wagner group has just had their shiat completely pushed in once they face a modern army.

In Syria the USA military artillery bombed them to shiat and then had three Apache helicopters circle them and chain gun what was left till they ran out of ammo. That was the last time the Russians fired at Americans and lied it wasn't them in the phone.


My favorite thing about this sad episode is the complete dismantling of all of the Russian bogeymen, including Spetsnaz, the Chechens and Wagner.  Not to mention the display of ineptitude by their military in general.

By contrast the US military looks pretty capable.
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Wait, you're claiming you're not Nazis while employing something called the "Wagner Group?"


Maybe they just paint a lot around the house.

Or are big "Hart to Hart" fans.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

VanBurenBoy: Intrepid00: This is twice now the Wagner group has just had their shiat completely pushed in once they face a modern army.

In Syria the USA military artillery bombed them to shiat and then had three Apache helicopters circle them and chain gun what was left till they ran out of ammo. That was the last time the Russians fired at Americans and lied it wasn't them in the phone.

My favorite thing about this sad episode is the complete dismantling of all of the Russian bogeymen, including Spetsnaz, the Chechens and Wagner.  Not to mention the display of ineptitude by their military in general.

By contrast the US military looks pretty capable.


When all you do is to learn to throw axe whilst upside down, a javelin isn't going to care. It reminds me if that scene where Indiana Jones shoots that swordsman.
 
Xai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Are we the Baddies?' Mitchell and Webb Funny Nazi Scetch
Youtube hn1VxaMEjRU


But why skulls though?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: oh well, anyway....send more elite troops for us to kill


Wagner is not elite.  They are just a bunch of fascist a-holes, who because they are fascist a-holes, they are more willing to kidnap, torture, and murder than regular soldiers.  Basically, they are SS.  Sadly, Russia is not alone in recruiting fascist for such work.  If you look at Central America, the Death Squads that were going around murdering dissidents, were more times than not Texans with ties to David Duke, that had been recruited by the CIA "to fight communism."
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

VanBurenBoy: Intrepid00: This is twice now the Wagner group has just had their shiat completely pushed in once they face a modern army.

In Syria the USA military artillery bombed them to shiat and then had three Apache helicopters circle them and chain gun what was left till they ran out of ammo. That was the last time the Russians fired at Americans and lied it wasn't them in the phone.

My favorite thing about this sad episode is the complete dismantling of all of the Russian bogeymen, including Spetsnaz, the Chechens and Wagner.  Not to mention the display of ineptitude by their military in general.

By contrast the US military looks pretty capable.


once the corruption set in to the Red Army towards the end of the Soviet days, it never went away.

this is what happens when you don't pay the troops.

there is occasional corruption on US bases, but the US military doesnt fark around with consequences.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I fully support gunning down every single one of these f**knut mercenary bastiches for their crimes unless they surrender.

Should they surrender they should be transported to a criminal court to stand trial for war crimes. Should they be found guilty, they should expect to be executed.

They could save everyone the hassle by pulling the pin on a grenade, letting the paddle go, and putting it in their own mouth.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xai: [Fark user image 556x376]
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hn1VxaMEjRU?start=47]

But why skulls though?


As the motto says "Death is our business, and the business goes well"
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

awruk!: Xai: [Fark user image 556x376]
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hn1VxaMEjRU?start=47]

But why skulls though?

As the motto says "Death is our business, and the business goes well"


It's just a matter of perspective. Their motto is not technically correct, it's just that the Wagner Group soldiers are the ones doing the dying.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: It's just a matter of perspective. Their motto is not technically correct, it's just that the Wagner Group soldiers are the ones doing the dying.


Sigh.... their motto is technically correct (the best kind)
 
replacementcool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
wagner scum deserve the fate as the blackwater/academi/xi scum who were strung up in the streets of nisour

(the blackwater terrorists deserved it too)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: some_beer_drinker: oh well, anyway....send more elite troops for us to kill

Wagner is not elite.  They are just a bunch of fascist a-holes, who because they are fascist a-holes, they are more willing to kidnap, torture, and murder than regular soldiers.  Basically, they are SS.  Sadly, Russia is not alone in recruiting fascist for such work.  If you look at Central America, the Death Squads that were going around murdering dissidents, were more times than not Texans with ties to David Duke, that had been recruited by the CIA "to fight communism."


In the same vein that the Chechens aren't..They are both just murderous thugs looking to get their
jollies off killing civilians and making Tik Tok videos to give themselves street cred as tough guys
to be feared.. The Russians and Chechen thug "leader"   are willing to give their mercenaris every opportunity to do whatever they want to build themselves a reputation as having this option as a terrorist weapon.
But it's failing spectacularly, because these dudes are the equivalent of Meal Team 6. Their cos-play
at soldier against real soldiers isn't going very well, and they essentially are documenting both their
crimes (mostly looting/stealing and destroying non-military value stuff) and their inept "fighting".
Especially the Chechens, who always have a crisp clean uniforms and lots of free time to make videos.
 
