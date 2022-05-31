 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   AAA survey shows most Floridians do not have any emergency plan, 1 out of 4 would ignore evacuation warnings. Happy 2022 hurricane season everyone   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Will this be the season 2 cat 5 hurricanes hit Florida? Signs say possible
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Seems like that would be a self-solving problem.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
AAA takes 4.75 hours to get to you if you call  for service on a non-rainy evening.   I don't think they should be telling anyone anything about planning.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I fail to see the problem.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So Florda.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whoo, let them drown before they replicate and they kill again.

God hates florida
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MIRV888: So Florda.


Got ur "i" there fellow farker, no shame.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: MIRV888: So Florda.

Got ur "i" there fellow farker, no shame.


An "i"?! Well, la-dee-dah, mister fancy-pants!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hear DeSantis and Ted Cruz share a timeshare in Cancun.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Happy 2022 hurricane season everyone indeed.
So long, Floridians.
 
dracos31
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: AAA takes 4.75 hours to get to you if you call  for service on a non-rainy evening.   I don't think they should be telling anyone anything about planning.


Took them less than 30 minutes last time my wife called.
Maybe they just don't like you.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And when their houses are destroyed and their property is underwater literally and figuratively they will DEMAND that Biden fix it.
 
