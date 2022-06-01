 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Study: Pulse oximeters don't work as well on darker skin ➔➔ delayed or no COVID treatment due to inaccurate blood oxygen levels ➔➔ higher COVID case and death rates among Blacks and Hispanics   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Oxygen saturation, United States, pulse oximetry, COVID-19 patients, Drug Administration, inaccurate reading of oxygen saturation levels, ethnic minority groups, U.S. population  
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is literally systematic racism. Where even when all parties aren't actively being racist, the result is the same as active racism.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better off Ted - racist sensors
Youtube jqG1fX3ZaLQ

"The company's position is that it's actually the opposite of racist because it's not targeting people, it's just ignoring them"
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna guess the nice oximeters are made by Philips aka The Royal Dutch Philips Co. Not many dutch people much darker than the top two swatches on the Family Guy chart
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is more difficult to measure oxygen levels through darker skin, physics is racist.

(Im kidding. I know the systemic racism is referring to the fact that this known limitation for pulse oximeters wasnt taken into account until a couple years after the FDA warning)
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be mad except we knew this years ago.  FIX IT.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But that would require actual testing.


But that would require actual testing.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: If it is more difficult to measure oxygen levels through darker skin, physics is racist.

(Im kidding. I know the systemic racism is referring to the fact that this known limitation for pulse oximeters wasnt taken into account until a couple years after the FDA warning)


I actually had an incident at a pulmonologists office in late 2020, even being an extremely pale person.

They were making everyone glove up while in the office, but they had XL gloves which are HUGE on me, and I had some nitrile in my size.... But I had purple gloves, not blue.

And I guess purple blocks enough of the red light they couldn't get a reading.

/actually had the other type of O2sat test two weeks ago
//here's what my arm looked like 6 days later
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no scientologist, and there is no amount of explanations you can give me that will make me understand how you can measure the oxygen in my blood just by touching my finger.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a pulse oximeter at the moment but I just try to monitor my own breathing capabilities. Monday night was the worst night, breathing wise since Saturday when this started. Yesterday was much better although now my mouth has an open sore near the back of it. Every day it's been a different set of symptoms. In my opinion, that's why this virus is so hard to handle, is because it switches gears on you and any number of your bodily systems can be affected. I'm finally coming out of it this morning, but from what I've heard, I'm not out of the storm yet. I couldn't imagine three more week or months of this. Boy am I thankful I got vaccinated and boosted, otherwise it could've been worse.

I went to the bar/restaurant on Wednesday to see my ex-girlfriend and everyone was singing karaoke without masks, including me.
I FARKED AROUND AND AM NOW FINDING OUT.

Quarantined at home. Better than the hospital or morgue.

1 star. Would not recommend.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

havocmike: I'm no scientologist, and there is no amount of explanations you can give me that will make me understand how you can measure the oxygen in my blood just by touching my finger.


That had me wondering, so I looked it up for you. It's quite clever.

When you hit the button on your pulse oximeter, the device sends red and infrared light through your finger.

Hemoglobin is a protein molecule that exists inside your red blood cells. Hemoglobin carries oxygen and carbon dioxide around the body. The light detector inside the pulse oximeter senses how much red light and how much infrared light is absorbed as the light passes through your finger and your red blood cells.

Oxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more infrared light, while deoxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more red light. The sensor inside a pulse oximeter uses the ratio of red light to infrared light (after the light passes through your finger) to measure your blood oxygen saturation levels.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We ain't touching your finger.

We're looking at it with special light.


We ain't touching your finger.

We're looking at it with special light.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Oneiros: ISO15693: If it is more difficult to measure oxygen levels through darker skin, physics is racist.

(Im kidding. I know the systemic racism is referring to the fact that this known limitation for pulse oximeters wasnt taken into account until a couple years after the FDA warning)

I actually had an incident at a pulmonologists office in late 2020, even being an extremely pale person.

They were making everyone glove up while in the office, but they had XL gloves which are HUGE on me, and I had some nitrile in my size.... But I had purple gloves, not blue.

And I guess purple blocks enough of the red light they couldn't get a reading.

/actually had the other type of O2sat test two weeks ago
//here's what my arm looked like 6 days later
[Fark user image 425x318]


I don't want that test
 
ISO15693
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

youve never put your hand over the end of a flashlight/torch? red light goes through the skin on your fingers.


youve never put your hand over the end of a flashlight/torch? red light goes through the skin on your fingers.
 
havocmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

that's a lotta words to say "liberul witchcraft"

That had me wondering, so I looked it up for you. It's quite clever.

When you hit the button on your pulse oximeter, the device sends red and infrared light through your finger.

Hemoglobin is a protein molecule that exists inside your red blood cells. Hemoglobin carries oxygen and carbon dioxide around the body. The light detector inside the pulse oximeter senses how much red light and how much infrared light is absorbed as the light passes through your finger and your red blood cells.

Oxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more infrared light, while deoxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more red light. The sensor inside a pulse oximeter uses the ratio of red light to infrared light (after the light passes through your finger) to measure your blood oxygen saturation levels.


that's a lotta words to say "liberul witchcraft"
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

In high school we put a mag light in our friend's vag to see if her belly would light up.  The vag parts were glowy and it was a funny experiment.  We had to bail early because mag lights get hot.

If only we had access to LEDs.

youve never put your hand over the end of a flashlight/torch? red light goes through the skin on your fingers.


In high school we put a mag light in our friend's vag to see if her belly would light up.  The vag parts were glowy and it was a funny experiment.  We had to bail early because mag lights get hot.

If only we had access to LEDs.
 
bisi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

havocmike: I'm no scientologist, and there is no amount of explanations you can give me that will make me understand how you can measure the oxygen in my blood just by touching my finger.


Magnets.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Did you ladies not have a glow worm doll freely available?

youve never put your hand over the end of a flashlight/torch? red light goes through the skin on your fingers.

In high school we put a mag light in our friend's vag to see if her belly would light up.  The vag parts were glowy and it was a funny experiment.  We had to bail early because mag lights get hot.

If only we had access to LEDs.


Did you ladies not have a glow worm doll freely available?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: ISO15693: havocmike: I'm no scientologist, and there is no amount of explanations you can give me that will make me understand how you can measure the oxygen in my blood just by touching my finger.

youve never put your hand over the end of a flashlight/torch? red light goes through the skin on your fingers.

In high school we put a mag light in our friend's vag to see if her belly would light up.  The vag parts were glowy and it was a funny experiment.  We had to bail early because mag lights get hot.

If only we had access to LEDs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm thinking "developed in a lab" holds a little more weight considering this information.
/not a conspiracy theorist
//not racist
///thinking a fourth stick might not be a bad idea
 
bisi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, this thread brings the derp early on.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: /actually had the other type of O2sat test two weeks ago
//here's what my arm looked like 6 days later
[Fark user image 425x318]

I don't want that test


Arterial blood draw.

She told me to keep pressure on it until she told me to let go... and I held on even longer than that, but I guess it wasn't enough.

But we confirmed that it matched the reading from the pulseox that I was wearing.

What you really don't want is an oxygen level that randomly bounces around and no one has any idea why.  (It will drop right after I do moderate activity... not during.  Rest periods are actually worse for me, like this weekend, when I went to a friend's house to watch TV)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The bright skin colour is a competitive advantage during a flood.


The bright skin colour is a competitive advantage during a flood.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?



So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: thatboyoverthere: This is literally systematic racism. Where even when all parties aren't actively being racist, the result is the same as active racism.


So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?


I presume he means to suggest that the oximeters could be recalibrated for darker skin, but aren't. I would be interested to know if this is possible, or a hard technical limitation.

The basic technology for the device was developed by a Japanese scientist, BTW. Not exactly a bunch a white-supremacists.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The light isn't racist.  Knowing the light doesn't work as well on dark skin, and not bothering to attempt to calibrate the tools for darker skin types for years, is another example of how society systemically cares less about minorities.


So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?


The light isn't racist.  Knowing the light doesn't work as well on dark skin, and not bothering to attempt to calibrate the tools for darker skin types for years, is another example of how society systemically cares less about minorities.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And in all my years I never saw a problem with pulse ox at wasn't pulse ox's problem. It isn't very reliable for anything.
But tell me about the one time you.......

Capnography is where it's at
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: ISO15693: havocmike: I'm no scientologist, and there is no amount of explanations you can give me that will make me understand how you can measure the oxygen in my blood just by touching my finger.

youve never put your hand over the end of a flashlight/torch? red light goes through the skin on your fingers.

In high school we put a mag light in our friend's vag to see if her belly would light up.  The vag parts were glowy and it was a funny experiment.  We had to bail early because mag lights get hot.

If only we had access to LEDs.


Abe Lincoln Approved!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

but they can't and it's still a bullshiat dumbass reaction that has no critical thinking attached to it.
That's the shiat that needs to stop.
A bunch of people with no clue what they are talking about about turning inanimate objects into political weapons.


So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?

I presume he means to suggest that the oximeters could be recalibrated for darker skin, but aren't. I would be interested to know if this is possible, or a hard technical limitation.

The basic technology for the device was developed by a Japanese scientist, BTW. Not exactly a bunch a white-supremacists.


but they can't and it's still a bullshiat dumbass reaction that has no critical thinking attached to it.
That's the shiat that needs to stop.
A bunch of people with no clue what they are talking about turning inanimate objects into political weapons.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: rosekolodny: ISO15693: havocmike: I'm no scientologist, and there is no amount of explanations you can give me that will make me understand how you can measure the oxygen in my blood just by touching my finger.

youve never put your hand over the end of a flashlight/torch? red light goes through the skin on your fingers.

In high school we put a mag light in our friend's vag to see if her belly would light up.  The vag parts were glowy and it was a funny experiment.  We had to bail early because mag lights get hot.

If only we had access to LEDs.

Abe Lincoln Approved!

[Fark user image image 345x1500]


PAIGE NO
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: cretinbob: thatboyoverthere: This is literally systematic racism. Where even when all parties aren't actively being racist, the result is the same as active racism.


So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?

I presume he means to suggest that the oximeters could be recalibrated for darker skin, but aren't. I would be interested to know if this is possible, or a hard technical limitation.

The basic technology for the device was developed by a Japanese scientist, BTW. Not exactly a bunch a white-supremacists.


Even before automatic calibration like this, smaller older models could have been calibrated differently and either sold as a stand alone device or even maybe a switchable device.

https://www.massdevice.com/atlanta-company-says-its-pulse-oximeter-works-with-all-skin-tones/
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

havocmike: I'm no scientologist, and there is no amount of explanations you can give me that will make me understand how you can measure the oxygen in my blood just by touching my finger.


Remember the Glass Walkway episode of Squid Game.  Basically that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
and they can't be re-calibrated because the wavelength that detects hemoglobin is very specific.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Says the person ignorant of the fact that, in fact, they can and there are even fda approved devices that do it automatically.


So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?

I presume he means to suggest that the oximeters could be recalibrated for darker skin, but aren't. I would be interested to know if this is possible, or a hard technical limitation.

The basic technology for the device was developed by a Japanese scientist, BTW. Not exactly a bunch a white-supremacists.

but they can't and it's still a bullshiat dumbass reaction that has no critical thinking attached to it.
That's the shiat that needs to stop.
A bunch of people with no clue what they are talking about turning inanimate objects into political weapons.


Says the person ignorant of the fact that, in fact, they can and there are even fda approved devices that do it automatically.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You use an intensity of light far higher than what would work for light skin, and calibrate the readings from there to create a different scale for darker skin.


You use an intensity of light far higher than what would work for light skin, and calibrate the readings from there to create a different scale for darker skin.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Also:
Not training the people who are taking these readings.
Not including instructions that *mention* this problem in the box with the product.
The fact that it only became an issue worth talking about AFTER a bunch of POC already received worse care and outcomes.


So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?

The light isn't racist.  Knowing the light doesn't work as well on dark skin, and not bothering to attempt to calibrate the tools for darker skin types for years, is another example of how society systemically cares less about minorities.


Also:
Not training the people who are taking these readings.
Not including instructions that *mention* this problem in the box with the product.
The fact that it only became an issue worth talking about AFTER a bunch of POC already received worse care and outcomes.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

3x yes.


So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?

The light isn't racist.  Knowing the light doesn't work as well on dark skin, and not bothering to attempt to calibrate the tools for darker skin types for years, is another example of how society systemically cares less about minorities.

Also:
Not training the people who are taking these readings.
Not including instructions that *mention* this problem in the box with the product.
The fact that it only became an issue worth talking about AFTER a bunch of POC already received worse care and outcomes.


3x yes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UV light is racist too, it produces vitamin D more readily in light-skinned folks.


So you're saying infrared light is racist?
Care to enlighten us as to how?


UV light is racist too, it produces vitamin D more readily in light-skinned folks.
 
