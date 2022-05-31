 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   An list of the 11 mistakes that Grammer Nazis find most irritating. So, you know, dont make them unless you like triggering those peoples   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Punctuation, Typography, Use dashes, Quotation mark, ASCII, punctuation marks, writer Kurt Vonnegut, common punctuation mistakes  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I confess to being somewhat of a Grammar (not "Grammer") Nazi. The only entry of the list that really drives me up the wall is #1. I cannot understand why people started adding an apostrophe to any word that happens to end in an "s". When I see news headlines that include this abomination, I always wonder what happened to the editors.

/ I thought about saying "editor's", but resisted the temptation.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate punctuation inside the quotes for anything other than a full quotation. For example, I will insist the punctuation belongs outside the quotation marks in the following sentence: Is this what he meant when he said "all good things must die in a fire"?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Your welcome.
 
englaja
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Me hate grammar Nazi's? THATS UNPOSSIBLE..
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Given that we have real ones trying to overthrow our government, can we maybe come up with a different name than grammar Nazi?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would of added one more.
 
