AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Turn the radio down dude, it's less of a bother than starting a gunfight.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, even as a jaded American used to mass shootings, the sheer number in this past week is overwhelming.
Everyone needs to leave their guns at home and declare a cease fire, this is crazy even for America!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is one area women do not need to catch up and be equal with men, being a mass shooter.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, even as a jaded American used to mass shootings, the sheer number in this past week is overwhelming.
Everyone needs to leave their guns at home and declare a cease fire, this is crazy even for America!


How dare you tell me to leave my guns at home! OR WORSE, declare a cease fire?! REEEEEE!!!

*Pulls out his personal truck-mounted full-auto 50 cal--for hunting--and begins firing into the nearby crowd*
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, even as a jaded American used to mass shootings, the sheer number in this past week is overwhelming.
Everyone needs to leave their guns at home and declare a cease fire, this is crazy even for America!


It does feel relentless lately.

Are the shootings actually more frequent or is this a media focus frenzy - putting things on the front page instead of in the "mass shooting" section where they're easier to gloss over?

If only there was some place I could find that information.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok yeah.
More frequent and deadlier.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Almost impressed those suspects made it out alive after assaulting a cop.

2. Going to vacant lot parties in the dark shows a lack of judgment in general.  Bad idea jeans and all that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This summer's fidget spinners fad.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think that's what the lap button is for.
 
SidFishious
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA:
"Two shots went into his cruiser, and let me tell you something: as we stand here right now, we're lucky we don't have a dead cop or dead citizens or dead community members."

I like how the cop is mentioned first when they weren't even shot. They took some shrapnel from broken glass. But we must worship these 'brave cops' so they say dead cop before dead citizens. I'm so sick of this police worship.
 
