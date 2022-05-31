 Skip to content
(UPI)   New York Police Department's bee unit responds to 8000 loitering honeybees. In other news, NYPD has a bee unit   (upi.com) divider line
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They set up stings
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK, just kidding.  Here's their actual twitter mascot

Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor bees. They were this close. Now they're stuck here.

tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Sucks for you, little farkers."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"YOU'RE A LOOSE CANNON MAGARNICKEL! I WANT YOUR SMOKER AND BADGE!!!"
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like (another) job that doesn't really need to be done by a police department.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Sounds like (another) job that doesn't really need to be done by a police department.


We had a bee swarm come to our property in my city ten years ago.  Someone in town noticed it while driving by, came to our door, and offered to remove it for free, which they did safely.

/They got to keep the bees.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, sure, after Seinfeld won that big case for the bees they're a very rich minority so of course the NYPD would target them for a shakedown.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slackers. I think swarms are usually more than twice that size.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i had to see it so now you have to

Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

urger: They set up stings


The bees were detained because they were a flight risk.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember a story about beekeepers in NYC finding their honey turned red. It turned out a place that jarred maraschino cherries was nearby, and some level of police had suspected the owner of running a grow op from the basement. They used the red dye showing up in honey as cause for a warrant to look for illegal dumping, and found the grow op instead.

But yeah, there shouldn't be a dedicated bee squad, there's locals that would render assistance for that specialty. But I guess if we're looking at putting people on lift booms, it might be a liability issue. Beekeepers work on level ground, and booms are a little dangerous. Deputies, maybee?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Killer Bees: Home Invasion - SNL
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fark. The fact that yes we do need Law Enforcement to look after ours and out nations honeybees is as equally concerning as bringing in camper randos
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: i had to see it so now you have to

skiinstructor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
once on a visit to mom and dad, both in their late eighties at the time, found us with a large swarm of bees in the tree in front of the kitchen. they were sorta panicking about it, wanting to call pest control and all.
i asked them to wait til noon the next day before calling anybody. sure enough, they left about 1030 soon as they had warmed up, cloud of bees for 5 minutes then all clear...
 
