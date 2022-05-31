 Skip to content
Alabama woman tries to kill boyfriend in most Alabama way ever
    mobile home, Rhonda D. Young, domestic argument, Mobile, Alabama  
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By using a banjo as a bow and a possum as the arrow?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mix up a giant batch of thick grits in a cast iron skillet, throw the grits on him and as he screams in blind pain, she beat him to death with the pan?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By destroying a mobile home she can now claim to be a force of nature?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Getting a third sibling to shoot him?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Goodbye, Earl.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course she's a Rhonda.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She try to lynch him?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rough 56.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did she try drowning him in biscuits and gravy?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Mix up a giant batch of thick grits in a cast iron skillet, throw the grits on him and as he screams in blind pain, she beat him to death with the pan?


That's a Tennessee thing.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/soul-singer-al-green-is-attacked-in-his-own-bathtub
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can smell the meth through the mugshot photo
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She pays her Uncle-Grandpa to take him out, but he doesn't realize he's signing on to kill himself?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See

This is why I'm single
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By dining at Waffle House?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
am21.mediaite.comView Full Size


Mugshot goodness included.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making him die of heartbreak by stealing his sister from him?
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [am21.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Mugshot goodness included.


If only that dude had been told to not stick your d in c.


But I digress....I continue to fail by having faith in humanity.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hits him in the head with a bowling ball while smoking an unfiltered cigarette and farking her cousin?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is only 3 years old in dog years
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving a big truck through a trailer on the Piedmont Cutoff. Holy crap, that's sad and pathetic.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess whose People's Convoy check didn't materiallize?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local Trailer Park Shatters No Stereotypes
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I got half of it right!

/wasn't expecting the truck ramming
//no one expects the truck ramming
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sabotaged his moonshine still?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$7800 would bond her out.
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [am21.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Mugshot goodness included.


I'm not sure if you understand the definition of "goodness".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By f*cking her brother?
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 miles an hour and rising when I hit your double-wide...
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get into an argument over 'Bama vs. Auburn?
 
Fiona Nine Tails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garth Brooks would be proud.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Mix up a giant batch of thick grits in a cast iron skillet, throw the grits on him and as he screams in blind pain, she beat him to death with the pan?


Did you used to date Al Green?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Private_Citizen: Mix up a giant batch of thick grits in a cast iron skillet, throw the grits on him and as he screams in blind pain, she beat him to death with the pan?

That's a Tennessee thing.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/soul-singer-al-green-is-attacked-in-his-own-bathtub


Tiny fist...
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: $7800 would bond her out.


Pretty sure attempted murder is full cash bond in all states.

I doubt she could scrap together $780, but the kinfolk might get $7800, and then she's on the run.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see a picture of the boyfriend.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Private_Citizen: Mix up a giant batch of thick grits in a cast iron skillet, throw the grits on him and as he screams in blind pain, she beat him to death with the pan?

Did you used to date Al Green?


Hey, I was just really tired of being alone.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Tony Danzas: kdawg7736: [am21.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Mugshot goodness included.

I'm not sure if you understand the definition of "goodness".


Goodness or badness?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boom!
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She probably yelled "Roll Tide" before stepping on the gas.
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Get into an argument over 'Bama vs. Auburn?


"Mamma always said.. people with an Auburn shirt went to Auburn. And people wearing an Alabama shirt, well, they went to Walmart."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: I want to see a picture of the boyfriend.


So... Dad, brother, or cousin?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Petey4335: batrachoseps: I want to see a picture of the boyfriend.

So... Dad, brother, or cousin?


Yes to all three
 
maram500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ytterbium: Of course she's a Rhonda.


A former friend of my is named Rhonda. She's from waaay down the Louisiana bayou, weighs about 450lbs, and was in her youth known to f*ck up people who pissed her off or wronged her. Oddly, she's now 56 and unrelated to this story.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Petey4335: batrachoseps: I want to see a picture of the boyfriend.

So... Dad, brother, or cousin?

Yes to all three


Touche
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Had to look up International Commercial Truck. It is a big rig or semi truck. Couldn't they just say that instead of the brand?
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My daughter pointed to a map of the U.S. and read the word "Alabama". She then said, "Let's go there!"
I lowered my voice into Simba's Lion Father and replied "You must never go there, my child. Your realm is where the light touches. Alabama is beyond our borders."
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Most Alabama? I assumes it would be something like telling his sister-mama that he had also been sleeping with his cousin, and maybe something involving a bear trap.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grand pappy lost a second toe when granny did that back in 58' ...
 
