 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   It's opening week of tourist season and the wildlife of Yellowstone NP jump out to an unsurprising 1-0 lead   (kbzk.com) divider line
39
    More: Dumbass, Yellowstone National Park, park news release, Ohio woman, first reported incident, American Bison, Black-and-white films, 25-year-old woman, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center  
•       •       •

890 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 10:23 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was Sweetums. You never get within ten feet of Sweetums. That farker's crazy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to make it worse, she has to go back to Ohio.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
25, good, there is still a chance she didn't breed.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"It's fine, just take the picture."
"OW, WHAT'S HAPPENING?!"
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, you will. Go grab that bison and pet it!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guy On A Buffalo - Episode 1 (Bears, Indians & Such)
Youtube iJ4T9CQA0UM

The internet lied to us?
 
Snooza
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was hoping for some video goodness. Left disappointed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Told you the wildlife forward was good....
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well she survived, but maybe it broke her uterus so she can't reproduce.

/too soon?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
#TeamFourLegs
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good. Go, Team 🦬!
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
buffalo come
Youtube 9JXW3u2SwP4
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The bison gored the woman on the boardwalk

I guess that's better than getting Clinton'd in the boobies.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't even like getting close to cows and horses, and they're remarkably tolerant of people.
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If women were more careful we probably wouldn't have survived as a species.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
Just not the same
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She approached within 10 feet of the bison?

Cause of Death: Suicide
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: That was Sweetums. You never get within ten feet of Sweetums. That farker's crazy.

[Fark user image image 425x358]


Cannot. Stop. Laughing.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was in Colorado I was taking pictures of an elk from a safe distance with a good camera lens. An idiot decided to get within ten feet of this magnificent creature. I was waiting for something to happen but the Elk slowly walked away.
 
Oak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You understand "duck season."
You understand "rabbit season."
What don't you understand about "tourist season?"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm going to teach this sweet little bison all about yoga and essential oils
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An Ohio woman...

The American West is not a giant petting zoo. Go back to your side of the Missouri River and stay there.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thesharkman: When I was in Colorado I was taking pictures of an elk from a safe distance with a good camera lens. An idiot decided to get within ten feet of this magnificent creature. I was waiting for something to happen but the Elk slowly walked away.


I lived in Denver for six years and somebody died on those mountains every weekend.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm on the fence now about starting up my "Come Pet a Rattlesnake" adventure.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: And to make it worse, she has to go back to Ohio.


Only to find that her pretty countryside had been paved down the middle by a government that had no pride.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grokca: 25, good, there is still a chance she didn't breed.


Not really.

The dumber they are, the younger they breed. At this level of stupid, I give 50/50 odds on her being a grandmother.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wage0048: She approached within 10 feet of the bison?

Cause of Death: Suicide Stupidity


/ftfy
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buravirgil: thesharkman: When I was in Colorado I was taking pictures of an elk from a safe distance with a good camera lens. An idiot decided to get within ten feet of this magnificent creature. I was waiting for something to happen but the Elk slowly walked away.

I lived in Denver for six years and somebody died on those mountains every weekend.
[Fark user image 460x1500]


I appreciate this list as it covers a vast means of danger:

-Drowning
-Motor vehicle crash
-Falls
-Transportation (e.g. bicycle, boat)
-Environmental
-Poisoning
-Wildlife/Animal
-Other
-Medical/Natural Death
-Homicide
-Legal Intervention
-Undetermined

I question what falls into the category of "Other" that the other reasons aren't sufficient to use.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: [YouTube video: Guy On A Buffalo - Episode 1 (Bears, Indians & Such)]
The internet lied to us?


Beat me to it.

/First time I saw that, my face and stomach hurt for an entire day from laughing so hard
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good. Now ban her from the parks for life.
 
ongbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: [Fark user image 660x854]


"Oh No, I'm Not Messing With You": Reporter In Montana Swiftly Avoids Oncoming Pack Of Bison
Youtube oRxLZLYnoFY
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$ man bison
NAME
     bison - Darwin-enforcement goring machine (yak replacement)
SYNOPSIS
     bison TARGET_PROCESS
DESCRIPTION
     Bison  is  a  heavy-weight but fast process for selective pruning of the
     tourists process tree. It should be used with care, as once started the
     bison process cannot usually be stopped until it has completed its task.
SEE ALSO
     bull(1), horns(4)
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People are stupid
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.