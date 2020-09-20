 Skip to content
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gratz Uchie-cuchie-cycliste.  That headline is foinf.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Link to LP 1599
https://m.fark.com/comments/12374792?from_page=myrecent#new
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gratz, ChiquitaCycler
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gratz BikerBob.  I have to admit, I thought you were going to complete foinf that up.  But the headline -- it checks the boxes and is agreeably short in its disagreeableness.  Good on you.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gratz Itchy_Cyst. Now let's see if this goes green.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THE TEN COMMANDMENTS OF LAST POST
I.   Thou shalt honour thy Last Post thread, for it has brought thou to the land of Phayle, and thou shalt honour it by posting Phayle upon Phayle.
II.  Thou shalt attempt to Post Last, for great honour and Phayle awaits those who Post Last.
III.  Thou who Postest Last, thou shalt submit the next Last Post Thread within the minute, for the Phayle must not phayle, and the Last Posters shall not suffer undue woe.
IV.  Thou who submittest the new Last Post Thread must link to the old Last Post thread, or thou shalt be exposed to the righteous ridicule of thy fellow Last Posters.
V.  Thy headline shall be full of Phayle.
VI.  Thou shalt post the New Last Post Thread with a new number in the headline, and this number shall be exactly one above the number of the old Last Post Thread.
VII.  Thou shalt include the number of the old Last Post Thread in the headline of the new Last Post Thread.
VIII.  Thou shalt choose the FAIL tag for thy new Last Post Thread.
IX.  Thou shalt post thy new Last Post Thread in the TotalFark Discussion category, so that all TotalFarkers will see its glorious Phayle.
X.  Thou shalt congratulate the Phaylurer of the old Last Post Thread, for he hath done a great work for Phayle.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Gratz Uchie-cuchie-cycliste.  That headline is foinf.


Thanks, I aim to foinf.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eyeq360: Gratz, ChiquitaCycler


Thanks.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: Gratz BikerBob.  I have to admit, I thought you were going to complete foinf that up.  But the headline -- it checks the boxes and is agreeably short in its disagreeableness.  Good on you.


Thanks, that could be the nicest thing anyone has ever said.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Gratz Itchy_Cyst. Now let's see if this goes green.


Thanks, I did my duty...
Heh, duty.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to spongebob and burger-beard.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mallcop paul blartz dog fartz, SaskukeRider! headline is... well, it's a headline after all. can't just leave it blank I suppose.

in 1500, Lorelle graced us with owlcats -

Fark user imageView Full Size


but here in 1600, we shall have longcats of many forms!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/also ever'bunny strap in tight for some gornography
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hunh, even McButt can kindasorta longcat at times, who knew!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Gratz Itchy_Cyst. Now let's see if this goes green.


I submitted a thing.  We'll see.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: mallcop paul blartz dog fartz, SaskukeRider! headline is... well, it's a headline after all. can't just leave it blank I suppose.

in 1500, Lorelle graced us with owlcats -

[Fark user image image 497x750]

but here in 1600, we shall have longcats of many forms!

[Fark user image image 540x666]

/also ever'bunny strap in tight for some gornography


Thanks.

Tbh i hadnt thought of something that sounds so obvious in retrospect.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: THE TEN COMMANDMENTS OF LAST POST...


I finally understand what these threads are. Just never made sense to me. Just seemed like random stupidity, which is my specialty.  I just might be an idiot.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uchiha_Cycliste:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel partly responsible for this incipient shiatshow
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: Uchiha_Cycliste:

[Fark user image image 400x246]


Thanks.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

itsaback: tintar: THE TEN COMMANDMENTS OF LAST POST...

I finally understand what these threads are. Just never made sense to me. Just seemed like random stupidity, which is my specialty.  I just might be an idiot.


Well, that's mostly it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congration Uca_Cylyse!
You foinf'd the headline in a semi-disappointing manner, so have a ramen-cake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still not the one of which I'm thinking, but getting warmer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gertz
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thelyphthoric: Congration Uca_Cylyse!
You foinf'd the headline in a semi-disappointing manner, so have a ramen-cake.

[Fark user image image 589x431]


Thanks, i suppose.  Cant have that cake ramen around.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You loosers still doing this?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

itsaback: I finally understand what these threads are


see, you say that, but

/don't worry, it's not just you, none of us understand
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: gertz


Thanks
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody mentioned longcat
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: [Fark user image image 426x1068][img.fark.net image 24x24]

[Fark user image image 426x1068][img.fark.net image 24x24]

[Fark user image image 426x1068][img.fark.net image 24x24]

[Fark user image image 426x1068][img.fark.net image 24x24]

[Fark user image image 426x1068][img.fark.net image 24x24]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1068]

[Fark user image image 426x1082]


RIP daRog, you ascerbic brilliant bastard.  I have no doubt you genuinely hated all of us.  With love.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net


And the spirit of daRog has been mollified.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He liked, um, killing us with kindness. Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name remains up on the clacks.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contragulations on your most epic phayle, Fuchi_Cyclist.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Gratz Itchy_Cyst. Now let's see if this goes green.


Snotblog or one of you foinfers said they'd pressed the magic button, and woah is green already??!?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: Contragulations on your most epic phayle, Fuchi_Cyclist.


Thanks.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: Somebody mentioned longcat


yeah that post made my thinkpad crash somehow, but before that? gave it Space-AIDS.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

medius: You loosers still doing this?


Tighter than evar
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: Tanqueray: Gratz Itchy_Cyst. Now let's see if this goes green.

Snotblog or one of you foinfers said they'd pressed the magic button, and woah is green already??!?


The powers of the one foinf beyond the matrix and "real life"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.