(CBC)   Canada decides to be the fun neighbour that everyone wants to invite to their parties   (cbc.ca) divider line
20
20 Comments
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But the war on drugs just barely started half a century ago! Quitters.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone will start selling any of that online, they already sell shrooms and LSD.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BC wants to be a lab rat and try this, ok. My guess is that it will not help decrease overdose deaths. But I guess less strain on the legal system.
Kenney says he would rather poor more money into treatment, than let this chaos loose, and I agree with him.
Has there any successful examples where this has worked in the world? I know the Netherlands was quite loose with their drug laws, but I don't know if it is a better country for it.
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Really just codifying present practice.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Portugal
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I believe Portugal's system is similar.  It had good results.
https://transformdrugs.org/blog/drug-decriminalisation-in-portugal-setting-the-record-straight
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hopefully not in a "subby's mom" way though
 
Marukusu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I wonder if anyone will start selling any of that online, they already sell shrooms and LSD.


I'm doing a dissertation on hallucinogens and am curious as to where I could find these online sales.... you know.... for research...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marukusu: Boo_Guy: I wonder if anyone will start selling any of that online, they already sell shrooms and LSD.

I'm doing a dissertation on hallucinogens and am curious as to where I could find these online sales.... you know.... for research...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Reno nevada as an indirect of pot being legal and sans suffocating tax.
Junkies I used to work with would rather do high tech pot or roll joints than suckin or truckin for smack.
Just got my "fix" a block away, no stigma, no pots wrong spiel...
Two bags of edibles..high thc, some cbd.
Junkies love CBS. Helps the pain rather than a high.
Bunch of Vancouverers come here. Gambling.
We tried gambling
Gambling is worse destroyer.

So mine was 32usd w tax, kept 5 tipped the budtender the rest.
Paid with 2 20s. Out the door...
Middle aged woman btw helped me might've been a waitress back in the day but here but now sells me edibles..

Your worries are nimby imo
 
KB202
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Portugal
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Californians are farking it up...
 
orundarkes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Incarcerating drug users does nothing good for them and doesn't seem to reduce drug use one iota. If you stop pouring money into incarceration, you find money for treatment and counseling, etc. Worth a shot, I just find if messed up the federal criminal laws are suddenly different in one province over others. I suspect it won't be very long for a lawyer in any other jurisdiction to bring his clients case to the supreme court arguing they should be getting the same treatment as what's going on in BC.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The lab rat were actual lab rats.  They proved addiction was alleviated by treating lab rats really well.  Treating rats badly (like criminals) increased addiction rates.

The human lab rats were Portugal and they proved treating addiction like a public health issue instead of a crime helped people.  Not rocket surgery.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Reno nevada as an indirect of pot being legal and sans suffocating tax.
Junkies I used to work with would rather do high tech pot or roll joints than suckin or truckin for smack.
Just got my "fix" a block away, no stigma, no pots wrong spiel...
Two bags of edibles..high thc, some cbd.
Junkies love CBS. Helps the pain rather than a high.
Bunch of Vancouverers come here. Gambling.
We tried gambling
Gambling is worse destroyer.

So mine was 32usd w tax, kept 5 tipped the budtender the rest.
Paid with 2 20s. Out the door...
Middle aged woman btw helped me might've been a waitress back in the day but here but now sells me edibles..

Your worries are nimby imo


Edibles-like typing detected
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Portugal the Man?

/shakes tiny fist
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When is Fidel Castro's kid up for reelection?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The place I've bought from only has shrooms and they only ship within Canada.

/highly recommend the Bliss-Dose Chocolates if you can catch them in stock
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is just making it official in BC.  In practice, they decriminalized drug use in Vancouver for a couple decades now.  Vancouver has a huge problem with drug addition.  The issue is quite complicated and really more about poverty and climate.

Vancouver has a very mild climate in Canada.  You can be homeless and not freeze to death in Vancouver so it becomes the destination of choice for many Canadians who have screwed-up lives.
 
