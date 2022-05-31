 Skip to content
(Denver Channel) Hero That time a mass shooting was averted not by strict security or armed teachers, but by a simple act of kindness
78
78 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Too many kids are on the edge of becoming violent with others and themselves due to internalized pain and suffering. American society sucks when it comes to mental health issues and family dysfunction.

This guy's story shows how he avoided becoming a mass murderer by kindness of others.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I believe this.  Getting others to act on it -- that's the hard part.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Warthog: I believe this.  Getting others to act on it -- that's the hard part.


People are hurting, the key is to do something about that before they hurt themselves or others.


/making powerful weapons extremely easy to obtain and glorifying violence as a solution to problems is probably not helping.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...shiat. We really need to do something about bullying and depression.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just an anecdote. Not all people are the same.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought people tried to be nice to the Parkland killer and he just became weird and obsessive. Sorry, some people are just beyond help. Good that this guy figured out a different path, but he is very much an exceptional case. You can't "nice" psychopaths back to normal.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberal false flag!
Wayne LaPierre says he could not have done this without extorting millions from a non-profit!
Franklin Graham says this isn't a Christian attitude!
The National Review wants to know who is going to apologize to the Uvalde police department?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kindness can build a world that no war can hope to muster...
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just lack empathy, have poor impulse control, and are sadists. If your society lets them buy guns, some of them are going to use them on others. No shiat.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Too many kids are on the edge of becoming violent with others and themselves due to internalized pain and suffering. American society sucks when it comes to mental health issues and family dysfunction.

This guy's story shows how he avoided becoming a mass murderer by kindness of others.


AlgaeRancher: Warthog: I believe this.  Getting others to act on it -- that's the hard part.

People are hurting, the key is to do something about that before they hurt themselves or others.


/making powerful weapons extremely easy to obtain and glorifying violence as a solution to problems is probably not helping.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also didn't shoot up a school in the 90s.  We should hang out.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, as someone in a gay relationship, I stay as far away from children because as soon as they would see me talking to a kid, I would be accused of being a pedo in today's amazing society.. Thanks Donald.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean treating the problem rather than making noises when it flares up into a school shooting?

Whether it's defunding the police to  fun social services or basic gun control as long as the Republican party exists they'll fight like bastards for their culture war on the rest of the US.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone here follow hockey?

Fights are just a normal part of any hockey game. It's the culture.

Baseball, not so much , though there are the rare bench-clearing brawls.

American football, for all its violence from snap to whistle, is remarkably free of violence otherwise.

Violence is a matter of what is acceptable, and in the US, shooting up schools has become  the norm.

If I could wave a wand and make every gun in the US disappear, I would do that. But there are more guns than people in the US, and guns last forever.

Like it or not, the indiscriminate murder of school children is part of American culture.

Oh well.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzazgG-y7uM
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad this guy had someone be a friend when he most needed it.  Too many school shooters sound like kids who have been in the exact same position and were allowed to fall through the cracks.

Whatever else we need to do to get gun violence under control, building up the social safety net so that kids get the support they need is something we absolutely must do, otherwise eliminating every gun in the nation will just mean different kinds of weapons will be used.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
goatharper:
Like it or not, the indiscriminate murder of school children is part of American culture.

And that's why it's so important that we starting working right now to change the culture.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some of you are cool.  don't go to fark tomorrow.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being kind and helping where you can should be the norm, and not the exception. I can't know what someone else is going through, so I try to make it better.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Well...shiat. We really need to do something about bullying and depression.


There are people on here that will tell you people like the guy in the article deserve to be bullied

If you get rid of bullying and social ostracism at an early enough age you will stop most of the school shootings
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: iheartscotch: Well...shiat. We really need to do something about bullying and depression.

There are people on here that will tell you people like the guy in the article deserve to be bullied

If you get rid of bullying and social ostracism at an early enough age you will stop most of the school shootings


How are you going to force kids to play with everyone equally?
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Moriel: I'm glad this guy had someone be a friend when he most needed it.  Too many school shooters sound like kids who have been in the exact same position and were allowed to fall through the cracks.

Whatever else we need to do to get gun violence under control, building up the social safety net so that kids get the support they need is something we absolutely must do, otherwise eliminating every gun in the nation will just mean different kinds of weapons will be used.


Yeah - I mean, I don't want to have to chop 19 kids to death with a box cutter - what a hassle, right?
It really just boils down to whether or not I decide to kill a bunch of people - if I do, obviously I should have a gun to do it with, because of freedom, and good old American efficiency.
So let's just hope and pray and do whatever so that I don't decide to kill a bunch of people.
it would be completely inappropriate to deny people the tools for mass murder - we just need to try to talk them out of it.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fark_the_herald_angel_sings: Unfortunately, as someone in a gay relationship, I stay as far away from children because as soon as they would see me talking to a kid, I would be accused of being a pedo in today's amazing society.. Thanks Donald.


Isn't it wonderful when people make ridiculous assumptions?  Like, if you own a gun you should be assumed to be a mass murderer.
 
goatharper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I do that all day every day.

i paste a smile on my face whenever I am out in public, so that anyone who sees me gets a smile. It's a conscious decision on my part.

Do this. Srsly.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Warlordtrooper: iheartscotch: Well...shiat. We really need to do something about bullying and depression.

There are people on here that will tell you people like the guy in the article deserve to be bullied

If you get rid of bullying and social ostracism at an early enough age you will stop most of the school shootings

How are you going to force kids to play with everyone equally?


Not my problem as I'm not a politician or schools administrator or teacher. Someone else is getting paid to do that. I do know that if you allow a kids mental growth to get farmed up by ignoring bullying or worse justifying it then you don't get to act shocked and saddened when the inevitable happenes
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Pecunia non olet: Warlordtrooper: iheartscotch: Well...shiat. We really need to do something about bullying and depression.

There are people on here that will tell you people like the guy in the article deserve to be bullied

If you get rid of bullying and social ostracism at an early enough age you will stop most of the school shootings

How are you going to force kids to play with everyone equally?

Not my problem as I'm not a politician or schools administrator or teacher. Someone else is getting paid to do that. I do know that if you allow a kids mental growth to get farmed up by ignoring bullying or worse justifying it then you don't get to act shocked and saddened when the inevitable happenes


I don't think anyone does. No one is shocked that there are school shootings in America. My point is that what you're asking for is impossible. You want to change human nature.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
jso2897:

Yeah - I mean, I don't want to have to chop 19 kids to death with a box cutter - what a hassle, right?
It really just boils down to whether or not I decide to kill a bunch of people - if I do, obviously I should have a gun to do it with, because of freedom, and good old American efficiency.
So let's just hope and pray and do whatever so that I don't decide to kill a bunch of people.
it would be completely inappropriate to deny people the tools for mass murder - we just need to try to talk them out of it.

If you'll notice I said that building up the social safety net is just one part of the solution, not the entire solution.  But hey, it sounds like you are perfectly OK with violence just as long as it's not *gun* violence.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: iheartscotch: Well...shiat. We really need to do something about bullying and depression.

There are people on here that will tell you people like the guy in the article deserve to be bullied

If you get rid of bullying and social ostracism at an early enough age you will stop most of the school shootings


There is absolutely no reason to believe that. That statement is like the poster boy of unsupported bare assertions.
We have always had bullying.
We have not always had mass shootings.
What we have only acquired recently are cheap, readily available high capacity fast firing weapons.
If this were any other subject, how intelligent would you rate the person trying to blame a new phenomenon on a static, always extant human condition, rather than a concurrently occurring cause?
It's the guns, Bro. We both know it.
Man up and own it.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: fark_the_herald_angel_sings: Unfortunately, as someone in a gay relationship, I stay as far away from children because as soon as they would see me talking to a kid, I would be accused of being a pedo in today's amazing society.. Thanks Donald.

Isn't it wonderful when people make ridiculous assumptions?  Like, if you own a gun you should be assumed to be a mass murderer.


Who said that?   I'm sure you can give a bunch of examples.
 
The Captain's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I thought people tried to be nice to the Parkland killer and he just became weird and obsessive. Sorry, some people are just beyond help. Good that this guy figured out a different path, but he is very much an exceptional case. You can't "nice" psychopaths back to normal.


While you are right that some people can't be "niced" back to normal, you seem to think that the case descrbed in TFA was exceptional.  I am not so sure about that.  Do you have evidence or are you going on a perspective fed by your experiences and contacts with others?

From people I have known/talked to, I would say that the boys/young men driven by the pains of their own life experiences are somewhat more common than those that are driven by straight out psychopathy.  There are probably quite a few that share a mix of those motivations too.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The multiple areas and issues resulting in mass shootings will never be addressed or resolved. There is only one resolution to this mess.

This is an incredibly simple issue. Intentionally watered down with all types of asinine bullshiat to artificially complicate and litter with excuses to not do what needs to be done.

If action had been taken decades ago there wouldn't be such a huge undertaking needed. The longer we wait, the longer it will be before results are seen.

This isn't complicated, this isn't complex, this isn't difficult to see or imagine.

Incredibly simple thought experiments should not be failed on such scales.

'Mai rights' are not basic, necessary, humane, moral, principal based obvious things. This isn't racism, this isn't oppression, this isn't forced labor, this isn't anything farking important - at all. fark your rights to own items that have literally one use (to kill). It's not comparable to vehicles/DUI, knives, baseball bats, hammers - all of these items have multiple uses.

Stop with the bad faith, bullshiat arguments and comparisons. Every single life lost is losing their rights, all of them.

This is simple. Anyone saying otherwise or resisting change simply does not care and is willing to sacrifice bodies for their selfish ways. Instead of the incredibly simple concept of sacrificing an item to better society.

You are literally the problem at this point.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moriel: If you'll notice I said that building up the social safety net is just one part of the solution, not the entire solution. But hey, it sounds like you are perfectly OK with violence just as long as it's not *gun* violence.


I didn't say that. You did.
If you can't win an argument without putting words in my mouth, you can't win that argument.
Here's a suggestion - you tell me what you think, and I'll tell you what I think.
how 'bout that?
 
The Captain's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

goatharper: [Fark user image 612x792]

I do that all day every day.

i paste a smile on my face whenever I am out in public, so that anyone who sees me gets a smile. It's a conscious decision on my part.

Do this. Srsly.


Good for you, I can't say that I do it all the time but I do it more often than not and it tends to lead to positive interactions with others for me -- and sometimes an improvement in their mood as well.
 
Dryad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Arkkuss: fark_the_herald_angel_sings: Unfortunately, as someone in a gay relationship, I stay as far away from children because as soon as they would see me talking to a kid, I would be accused of being a pedo in today's amazing society.. Thanks Donald.

Isn't it wonderful when people make ridiculous assumptions?  Like, if you own a gun you should be assumed to be a mass murderer.

Who said that?   I'm sure you can give a bunch of examples.


Pretty much any poltab gun thread. Accusing anyone that owns a gun of being murderers is pretty standard fare actually.
-
/Though this weeks threads suggestion on gun control through the use of nuclear weapons on red states was new.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: fark_the_herald_angel_sings: Unfortunately, as someone in a gay relationship, I stay as far away from children because as soon as they would see me talking to a kid, I would be accused of being a pedo in today's amazing society.. Thanks Donald.

Isn't it wonderful when people make ridiculous assumptions?  Like, if you own a gun you should be assumed to be a mass murderer.


No. Only a potential mass murderer.
I own a gun.
Potentially, I could mass murder with it.
Just saying, is all.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moriel: goatharper:
Like it or not, the indiscriminate murder of school children is part of American culture.

And that's why it's so important that we starting working right now to change the culture.


Ummm ... Haven't we? Preventing bullying, primarily as a deterrent for school shootings has pushed hard for 20 years now.

I guess it depends on what you mean by changing the culture.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dryad: /Though this weeks threads suggestion on gun control through the use of nuclear weapons on red states was new.


So far, we've only used nuclear weapons on blue states.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Moriel: goatharper:
Like it or not, the indiscriminate murder of school children is part of American culture.

And that's why it's so important that we starting working right now to change the culture.

Ummm ... Haven't we? Preventing bullying, primarily as a deterrent for school shootings has pushed hard for 20 years now.

I guess it depends on what you mean by changing the culture.


They do all the same shiat we do all the places people don't shoot each other all the time.
Only one thing is different.
Our permissive gun culture and the number of guns we have.
It's the guns.
Only the guns.
Come on - enough of this shiat.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Moriel: jso2897:

Yeah - I mean, I don't want to have to chop 19 kids to death with a box cutter - what a hassle, right?
It really just boils down to whether or not I decide to kill a bunch of people - if I do, obviously I should have a gun to do it with, because of freedom, and good old American efficiency.
So let's just hope and pray and do whatever so that I don't decide to kill a bunch of people.
it would be completely inappropriate to deny people the tools for mass murder - we just need to try to talk them out of it.

If you'll notice I said that building up the social safety net is just one part of the solution, not the entire solution.  But hey, it sounds like you are perfectly OK with violence just as long as it's not *gun* violence.


We don't know how much improving the social safety net will curb mass shootings. But your earlier comment made it seem like improving the safety net would benefit even more than outlawing all firearms (because people will kill each other with anything), which a lot of people are going to find laughable. If guns and knives were equivalent in effectiveness, then our police forces would be running around with meat cleavers because they're cheaper.

Are we ever going to enact even a modicum of federal gun control legislation? No, because this country can't agree on anything anymore. If you had led with that perspective (instead of the implied perspective that knives are even remotely as dangerous as guns) you would have seemed a bit less disingenuous.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pecunia non olet:

I don't think anyone does. No one is shocked that there are school shootings in America. My point is that what you're asking for is impossible. You want to change human nature.

Pardon me, but you are full of it.  Violence is *not* human nature any more or less than cooperation is. It's our culture in the US that is violent.  There are plenty of countries with high rates of gun ownership and access almost as easy as in the US where they are still not nearly as violent as we Americans.  Finland and Norway are the leading examples:

https://www.Boobies.com/world/us-shootings-norway-and-finland-have-similar-levels-of-gun-ownership-but-far-less-gun-crime-10729911.html

Saying that we can't change our culture is just a defeatist way of saying you don't want to do anything to lower the rate of gun violence in the US.

Even US history shows that we ourselves can do better, because we *have* done better.  For example, for all that the modern gun control movement likes to demonize semi-automatic rifles, the fact is that such rifles, as well as fully automatic guns, have been owned by US citizens since at least 1907, and yet mass shootings didn't become a major issue until about 25 years ago.  Why?

In my opinion it's because we let our culture change.  We as a country moved farther to the extreme right, we started demonizing each other, enacted draconian policies, like the war on drugs, and "three strikes and you're out" laws that only serve to make life even harder for the poorest among us, and far too many of us embraced what is now called "toxic masculinity".

It's time to turn back those changes and remake our culture again, this time into one that believes that there are better ways to solve problems than to resort to violence.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: Arkkuss: fark_the_herald_angel_sings: Unfortunately, as someone in a gay relationship, I stay as far away from children because as soon as they would see me talking to a kid, I would be accused of being a pedo in today's amazing society.. Thanks Donald.

Isn't it wonderful when people make ridiculous assumptions?  Like, if you own a gun you should be assumed to be a mass murderer.

No. Only a potential mass murderer.
I own a gun.
Potentially, I could mass murder with it.
Just saying, is all.


Oh so in the example above it's okay if they accuse him of being a potential pedophile because he's gay.

Glad you explained that for us, I'm sure fark_the_herald_angel_sings will feel much better that way.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Oh so in the example above it's okay if they accuse him of being a potential pedophile because he's gay.


Having a gun provides me with special means to accomplish a killing.
Thereby providing me with at least the potential ( a word you may be reading too much into) to murder.
Being gay does not equip a person to be a pedophile in any special way, or provide them with any special means by which to molest a child, so that is a complete non-sequitor.
Terrible analogy, really.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Moriel: In my opinion it's because we let our culture change. We as a country moved farther to the extreme right, we started demonizing each other, enacted draconian policies, like the war on drugs, and "three strikes and you're out" laws that only serve to make life even harder for the poorest among us, and far too many of us embraced what is now called "toxic masculinity".


And our insane compulsion for firearms is a deeply integral and inseparable part of that toxicity.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Moriel: Pardon me, but you are full of it.  Violence is *not* human nature any more or less than cooperation is.


The guy I was responding to thinks teachers can force children to play nice with each other when they won't. THAT is human nature, in regards to children anyways.

Moriel: Saying that we can't change our culture is just a defeatist way of saying you don't want to do anything to lower the rate of gun violence in the US.


I don't, at least not at the Federal level. We tried for years to get people to care about 1 mil Covid deaths, and nothing worked. A couple hundred annual non-gang-affiliated mass shooting deaths are not going to move America's political compass. People will forget about this in a week. It happens every time. Focus on whatever state you live in, and vote for gun control legislation there. What's the alternative? Forced child acceptance legislation? Bullying will never go away. We don't even know if that's the primary driver of these events. Or even a significant driver of these events. You know what is a significant factor in mass shootings? Guns.

Moriel: Even US history shows that we ourselves can do better, because we *have* done better.  For example, for all that the modern gun control movement likes to demonize semi-automatic rifles, the fact is that such rifles, as well as fully automatic guns, have been owned by US citizens since at least 1907, and yet mass shootings didn't become a major issue until about 25 years ago.  Why?

In my opinion it's because we let our culture change.  We as a country moved farther to the extreme right, we started demonizing each other, enacted draconian policies, like the war on drugs, and "three strikes and you're out" laws that only serve to make life even harder for the poorest among us, and far too many of us embraced what is now called "toxic masculinity".


Who cares?

It's time to turn back those changes and remake our culture again, this time into one that believes that there are better ways to solve problems than to resort to violence.

MAGA! LMAO
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: Fark_Guy_Rob: Moriel: goatharper:
Like it or not, the indiscriminate murder of school children is part of American culture.

And that's why it's so important that we starting working right now to change the culture.

Ummm ... Haven't we? Preventing bullying, primarily as a deterrent for school shootings has pushed hard for 20 years now.

I guess it depends on what you mean by changing the culture.

They do all the same shiat we do all the places people don't shoot each other all the time.
Only one thing is different.
Our permissive gun culture and the number of guns we have.
It's the guns.
Only the guns.
Come on - enough of this shiat.


I'm NOT arguing that banning guns would or would not be effective in preventing school shootings; but the idea that the US hasn't always had a 'gun culture' is nonsense.

In fact, we had more guns as part of our culture. We had higher rates of gun ownership and higher percentage of kids growing up in houses with guns.

Both my Dad and Father in Law had gun clubs in high school. "Everyone" used to play with GI Joes and toy guns.

So, certainty, we had gun culture before the massive increase in school shootings. Yes, shootings happened in the past, but the frequency increased dramatically, without any change in gun culture.
 
Dryad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: Arkkuss: Oh so in the example above it's okay if they accuse him of being a potential pedophile because he's gay.

Having a gun provides me with special means to accomplish a killing.
Thereby providing me with at least the potential ( a word you may be reading too much into) to murder.
Being gay does not equip a person to be a pedophile in any special way, or provide them with any special means by which to molest a child, so that is a complete non-sequitor.
Terrible analogy, really.


Okay, so what do you think of the current fourth wave 'feminist' view that as a penis owners you are a rapist?
By your reasoning, I assume you have no problem identifying as a rapist since you admit to being equipped with special means to accomplish rape
 
jerryskid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As all texans will tell you, the only way to stop a shooter is to have him run out of targets, then you wait an hour, then you charge in after he kills himself and claim his death for yourself.

17 cowards walk into a texas store. The counter person says "How many donuts will that be, officers?"
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dryad: Okay, so what do you think of the current fourth wave 'feminist' view that as a penis owners you are a rapist?


No. I didn't say any of the stuff you said. You said that stuff.
I merely said that owning a gun makes me a potential mass killer. Which it does.
If you think that is wrong, or bad, you don't know what the word potential means.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is true. And then there is that racist kid who shot up the supermarket but that left the news quick because we had another school shooting and the media can only seem to focus on that now rather than both. There was a guy who was very nice to him the day before. Kid said to the guy I wouldn't come here tomorrow and shot up the place anyway the next day. I still don't know what to make of that. He also didn't kill himself by cop.
 
