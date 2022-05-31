 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Uvalde PD continue their trend of doing nothing   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next Week: "We've investigated ourselves thoroughly and found no wrongdoing."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A perfectly normal thing to do by an organization with nothing to hide. So, my bet is they'd been told about the shooter multiple times over the past few years and did nothing about it.

/Or the student was actually on their payroll somehow.
//They're running a drug ring?
///Not sure what they think they'll be hiding here
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's about to get worse.

They're going to have somehow killed some of the kids (directly, not through their inaction I mean).

/it could be something different, but I can't think what it might be
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's about to get worse.

They're going to have somehow killed some of the kids (directly, not through their inaction I mean).

/it could be something different, but I can't think what it might be


I have the most terrible feeling that's true.

:(
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But also - I am getting really tired of all these red flags.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time to disband that police department.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is totally something an innocent, misunderstood PD would do. 🙄
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, can they charge them for not cooperating?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fireproof: So, can they charge them for not cooperating?


They'll have another PD force shoot them for failure to cooperate
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fireproof: So, can they charge them for not cooperating?


Obstructing.

They are obstructing an investigation.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's now come out that the story about the teacher propping the door was bullshiat. Footage shows her removing the block and closing it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
STOP RESISTING
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd like to think a "school district police force" is uniquely Texan, but I know better.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
Tallman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they had nothing to hide, they'd have nothing to fear. They should just cooperate with the authorities, make everything go easy all around, right?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fireproof: So, can they charge them for not cooperating?


Not if they might have done a crime somewhre along the line.  You can't be punished for not helping convict yourself, ie FiF
 
stevecore
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's about to get worse.

They're going to have somehow killed some of the kids (directly, not through their inaction I mean).

/it could be something different, but I can't think what it might be


According to one of the students the police did actually end up getting one of the kids killed when they had them yell their location. The shooter heard and went and shot them
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember kids, this is why nobody trusts the filth. Let's have a bootlicker explain to us why this is a Good Thing.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They have a tough job, you wouldn't understand. They just want to stand by while kids get murdered and go home to their families and then beat them.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A perfectly normal thing to do by an organization with nothing to hide. So, my bet is they'd been told about the shooter multiple times over the past few years and did nothing about it.

/Or the student was actually on their payroll somehow.
//They're running a drug ring?
///Not sure what they think they'll be hiding here


My money is on them spraying lead into the shooter's general vicinity (after using kids as bait to get him to reveal himself), and hitting at least a few more kids in the process. Hence the oddly specific denial from a few days ago.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can accept that an individual officer might want to stop cooperating. That's a right guaranteed to her. I could even see the entirety of the police department deciding to do so individually. However, the department itself is a government agency and must operate with transparency, so all records must be turned over to the investigators, regardless of whether the officers are taking advantage of their right to remain silent.

IMO, of course. IANAL.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When the going gets tough the Uvalde police ________.

Mad libs time!
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Love this headline
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fire them all. quit playing these stupid games.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY


At this point, we should seriously think about abolishing the police.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fine, charge them with any possible thing they can based on the current evidence and stomp these farkers into a mud hole.

If any of them decide they want to cooperate then offer them deals.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't blame them. Everything police have said and done only looks like they already knew the shooting was going to happen before it did.

Hell, they even rehearsed it a month ago.
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badafuco: F*cking pigs.


Horses hit. Pigs value and defend the here's piglets. Cops don't rise to that moral standard
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Circle the wagons!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: When the going gets tough the Uvalde police ________.

Mad libs time!


...take a nap?

...go to Disneyland?

...take a laxative to make the going easier?

...do the same thing they do every night...absolutely nothing!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, this begs the question; are DPS troopers and other cops protecting them?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The FBI and DoJ are about to drop the hammer on Uvalde. Count on it if this behavior continues.
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is what the FBI is for.
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stevecore: Gubbo: It's about to get worse.

They're going to have somehow killed some of the kids (directly, not through their inaction I mean).

/it could be something different, but I can't think what it might be

According to one of the students the police did actually end up getting one of the kids killed when they had them yell their location. The shooter heard and went and shot them


True, but Gubbo was talking about kids getting shot by police bullets during the school shooting. The day the autopsy reports get released will not be a good day for Uvalde PD.
 
inner ted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thehobbes: It's now come out that the story about the teacher propping the door was bullshiat. Footage shows her removing the block and closing it.


Every time I learn a new bit about this story it just makes it worse
Goddam filthy cowards
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

educated: Fireproof: So, can they charge them for not cooperating?

Obstructing.

They are obstructing an investigation.


if anyone knows about obstruction, it's ken paxton
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: So, can they charge them for not cooperating?


I think they have to be resisting.

Or maybe not following a lawful order
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They have managed to do every single thing wrong here lol. Even the post-farkup-playbook chapter 1 is: get out in front of it, stay visible. Scurrying like roaches is the wrong thing.

/and take off the gd cosplay cowboy hats in the press conference if ya don't have the ballz and grit to do anything jfc
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Fasten your seatbelts, folks.  It's about to get interesting.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What the fark. What the shiat makes the farking bacon convinced it can just to decide not to cooperate with state agency investigations of it?

Time to disband your worthless district, put all your criminal pork chops in jail and if the farking sausage cries about it, kill them.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The FBI and DoJ are about to drop the hammer on Uvalde. Count on it if this behavior continues.


Like, if Uvalde PD drops 19 more third graders? I would hope the Feds would step in before then.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A perfectly normal thing to do by an organization with nothing to hide. So, my bet is they'd been told about the shooter multiple times over the past few years and did nothing about it.

/Or the student was actually on their payroll somehow.
//They're running a drug ring?
///Not sure what they think they'll be hiding here


I bet they killed a kid (in addition to the one who called out for help...)
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A perfectly normal thing to do by an organization with nothing to hide. So, my bet is they'd been told about the shooter multiple times over the past few years and did nothing about it.

/Or the student was actually on their payroll somehow.
//They're running a drug ring?
///Not sure what they think they'll be hiding here


My money is on the cops shooting kids.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Bootleg: A perfectly normal thing to do by an organization with nothing to hide. So, my bet is they'd been told about the shooter multiple times over the past few years and did nothing about it.

/Or the student was actually on their payroll somehow.
//They're running a drug ring?
///Not sure what they think they'll be hiding here

My money is on them spraying lead into the shooter's general vicinity (after using kids as bait to get him to reveal himself), and hitting at least a few more kids in the process. Hence the oddly specific denial from a few days ago.


I thought the denial was that they didn't shoot any kids.

(Because they got the kid who called out killed)

But maybe they shot one of the teachers, too
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: What the fark. What the shiat makes the farking bacon convinced it can just to decide not to cooperate with state agency investigations of it?


History? They rarely if ever really get called out and punished for the shiat they pull.
 
