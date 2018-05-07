 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   There's no more free lunch for your kids   (ksl.com) divider line
106
    More: Obvious, Lunch, Meal, Breakfast, Full breakfast, Salt Lake County, Utah, Dinner, Meals, free breakfasts  
•       •       •

1511 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 May 2022 at 8:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



106 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America: "Doing more to help protect the unborn and guns than the actual living since 1776!"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's horrifying, wtf?!!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An immensely popular program that actually helped people? No wonder our government ended it...
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: An immensely popular program that actually helped people? No wonder our government ended it...


The money a parent saved might have been used to buy a some of that marijuanas to snort. Sen. Manchin told me so!
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF!?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says so right in the bible and the Constitution, that guns and fetuses are much more important than kids.

\the "Family Values Party" wins again
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just expired. Not like someone was like "Let's end that!"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad Biden lost the election and the great maga king is still president.

Wait. A.  Minute!  Biden is president!  This can be solved!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure this can be fixed with tax cuts and corporate welfare.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who can take food from hungry children to make the rich even richer, is a special kind of evil.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Too bad Biden lost the election and the great maga king is still president.

Wait. A.  Minute!  Biden is president!  This can be solved!


JR: Bah gawd King is McConnell running down Senate isle with the filibuster chair screaming no!
King: Guess those kids will have to learn to forage for food like everyone else!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart move. You generally don't want to have a full stomach if you need emergency surgery from being shot.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: America: "Doing more to help protect the unborn and guns than the actual living since 1776!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: iheartscotch: An immensely popular program that actually helped people? No wonder our government ended it...

The money a parent saved might have been used to buy a some of that marijuanas to snort. Sen. Manchin told me so!


You might think, with coal going the way of the dodo, that West Virginia would embrace the nascent Mary Jane industry.

/ You MIGHT think that
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: iheartscotch: An immensely popular program that actually helped people? No wonder our government ended it...

The money a parent saved might have been used to buy a some of that marijuanas to snort. Sen. Manchin told me so!


Don't snort the marijuanas.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I know it's an old meme, but I still chuckle every time.
//I'll use any excuse to post it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radioactive-hamster: Probably just expired. Not like someone was like "Let's end that!"


Nobody in the bureaucracy who is in charge of it thought of telling the over bureaucrat "hey boss.  That program I run.... Its gonna end soon and children will starve.  And you will lose bureaucrat power since less money will flow through you."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Aar1012: iheartscotch: An immensely popular program that actually helped people? No wonder our government ended it...

The money a parent saved might have been used to buy a some of that marijuanas to snort. Sen. Manchin told me so!

You might think, with coal going the way of the dodo, that West Virginia would embrace the nascent Mary Jane industry.

/ You MIGHT think that


West Virginia is holding out for legalized meth.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peanut butter and Jelly Time!

dancing banana.gif

Honestly, there's gotta be some basic level of parental responsibility to feed their children.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you know the words, sing along!

It should be means tested! The kids are wasting food. No one is making kids go hungry. They just need their parents to fill out this form proving how poor they are and return it to the teacher. Easy peasy!
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a temporary program. As such it would end. Am always amazed at how people are surprised that something temporary ends. Sure could be extended, but I don't see any politician in America doing that.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: That's horrifying, wtf?!!


the cruelty is the farking point.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A slimmer child makes for a harder target to shoot. Maybe this is for the best

/sarcasm
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PR Deltoid: Peanut butter and Jelly Time!

dancing banana.gif

Honestly, there's gotta be some basic level of parental responsibility to feed their children.


That's decent bait.  I'm thinking you should be able to get a decent bite or two with that.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Smart move. You generally don't want to have a full stomach if you need emergency surgery from being shot.


Oh god that was funny. Sad but absolutely hilarious 🥹
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irisclara: If you know the words, sing along!

It should be means tested! The kids are wasting food. No one is making kids go hungry. They just need their parents to fill out this form proving how poor they are and return it to the teacher. Easy peasy!


We qualified for reduced lunches before my partner died. After she died, we didn't because we were a two person household as opposed to a three person. I made just over the limit for a two person household but *we* didn't for a three.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBH, a lot of the stuff being served in school cafeterias these days is rancid sewage not even fit to serve at Gitmo.

nypost.comView Full Size


mediaassets.ktnv.comView Full Size

wwlp.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like this was a pandemic-era program meant to give relief to parents who may have been out of work, and provided free lunch to every kid. Not so much of that now, so presumably they're reverting to the program that provides free or reduced-cost lunch based on income eligibility. Hence, the line:

That's why the Jordan School District wants to get the word out now about asking parents to fill out the applications necessary to see if their student or students qualify for free or reduced lunches.

No kid is going to go hungry as a result of this program ending unless their parents aren't paying attention.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radioactive-hamster: Probably just expired. Not like someone was like "Let's end that!"


https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/wisconsin-school-board-reverses-opting-free-meals-79742504

Look hard enough. And there is always someone looking to be an asshole. And they are everywhere.

And since this is a federal program, there is ample times where the (R)epugnants have just not shown up or refused to vote on any bill, and the lack of votes just kill it same as a no vote. They just take turns to not be in the news as being in favor of being assholes.

An, by not to renewing it, it is the same as not wanting it, since it wasn't replaced.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: PR Deltoid: Peanut butter and Jelly Time!

dancing banana.gif

Honestly, there's gotta be some basic level of parental responsibility to feed their children.

That's decent bait.  I'm thinking you should be able to get a decent bite or two with that.


I don't have a hook in the water on this issue.

Sorry to disappoint.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: No kid is going to go hungry as a result of this program ending unless their parents aren't paying attention.


Or they *just* make over the income limits...or the costs of everything have gone up while wages haven't....
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: It sounds like this was a pandemic-era program meant to give relief to parents who may have been out of work, and provided free lunch to every kid. Not so much of that now, so presumably they're reverting to the program that provides free or reduced-cost lunch based on income eligibility.


It's pretty farked up anyway.  Give Americans a slight taste of what it is like to actually live in a first-world country, and then yank it away just when inflation CEO price gouging is driving up prices.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a bill put in by the Democrats back in March to extend it another year and it has some support by a few Republicans who cosponsored it but Moscow Mitch put the kibosh on it because "the pandemic is over" hurting the poor and minority is just an added bonus.

I don't think the bill is dead yet but it's been buried.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: That's horrifying, wtf?!!


It sounds worse than it actually is. There's still a federal breakfast and lunch program for poor kids nationwide. This program was started during Covid and it waived requirements for those existing programs so everyone could grab a free lunch. When the program expires, it's just going back to the way it was before Covid, which involves income limits or some kind of application process.

It WOULD be nice for everyone to get a free school lunch, but it costs money (prior to Covid it was 11 billion a year) and let's face it, not all children need the assistance. If a family is making $400K a year do we really need to feed their kids?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: lindalouwho: That's horrifying, wtf?!!

It sounds worse than it actually is. There's still a federal breakfast and lunch program for poor kids nationwide. This program was started during Covid and it waived requirements for those existing programs so everyone could grab a free lunch. When the program expires, it's just going back to the way it was before Covid, which involves income limits or some kind of application process.

It WOULD be nice for everyone to get a free school lunch, but it costs money (prior to Covid it was 11 billion a year) and let's face it, not all children need the assistance. If a family is making $400K a year do we really need to feed their kids?


I'd rather use my tax money to feed the kids form the 400k family than build another F-35
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: It sounds like this was a pandemic-era program meant to give relief to parents who may have been out of work, and provided free lunch to every kid. Not so much of that now, so presumably they're reverting to the program that provides free or reduced-cost lunch based on income eligibility. Hence, the line:

That's why the Jordan School District wants to get the word out now about asking parents to fill out the applications necessary to see if their student or students qualify for free or reduced lunches.

No kid is going to go hungry as a result of this program ending unless their parents aren't paying attention.


Because it would TOTALLY be too much to ask for every student to have an automatic application for the lunch program when they register for school?

/ The only reason they don't do that is that some parents are morons.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: wxboy: No kid is going to go hungry as a result of this program ending unless their parents aren't paying attention.

Or they *just* make over the income limits...or the costs of everything have gone up while wages haven't....


True, but those were things that applied before the pandemic as well. It's not like free/reduced lunch is going away.

Any time that any kind of aid is based on an income limit, there will always be people whose circumstances make the cutoff line seem unjust. The question is whether and how much that line changes to account for inflation.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is completely farking stupid. Children behave better and get better grades when breakfast and lunch are available to all.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's time for the black Panthers to step up again.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their sacrifice will be appreciated by a billionaire or oil company.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: An immensely popular program that actually helped people? No wonder our government ended it...


Well, fair enough.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Any time that any kind of aid is based on an income limit, there will always be people whose circumstances make the cutoff line seem unjust.


...and we need to let this expire why?

It's been two years...why didn't we look into an alternative that isn't unjust....do we really need another F35 or another trillion in the defense budget?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Lsherm: lindalouwho: That's horrifying, wtf?!!

It sounds worse than it actually is. There's still a federal breakfast and lunch program for poor kids nationwide. This program was started during Covid and it waived requirements for those existing programs so everyone could grab a free lunch. When the program expires, it's just going back to the way it was before Covid, which involves income limits or some kind of application process.

It WOULD be nice for everyone to get a free school lunch, but it costs money (prior to Covid it was 11 billion a year) and let's face it, not all children need the assistance. If a family is making $400K a year do we really need to feed their kids?

I'd rather use my tax money to feed the kids form the 400k family than build another F-35


Real talk....the lack of healthy, free school lunches for all impacts the readiness of our military.

/ Also...that's 1.2% of our military budget. I think Ma Boeing can take that hit.

// I've discovered that if you just frame everything as a military readiness issue...the Red Hats fall over themselves to say how much they support readiness
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: An immensely popular program that actually helped people? No wonder our government ended it...


But enough about the Child Tax Credit.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Aar1012: Lsherm: lindalouwho: That's horrifying, wtf?!!

It sounds worse than it actually is. There's still a federal breakfast and lunch program for poor kids nationwide. This program was started during Covid and it waived requirements for those existing programs so everyone could grab a free lunch. When the program expires, it's just going back to the way it was before Covid, which involves income limits or some kind of application process.

It WOULD be nice for everyone to get a free school lunch, but it costs money (prior to Covid it was 11 billion a year) and let's face it, not all children need the assistance. If a family is making $400K a year do we really need to feed their kids?

I'd rather use my tax money to feed the kids form the 400k family than build another F-35

Real talk....the lack of healthy, free school lunches for all impacts the readiness of our military.

/ Also...that's 1.2% of our military budget. I think Ma Boeing can take that hit.

// I've discovered that if you just frame everything as a military readiness issue...the Red Hats fall over themselves to say how much they support readiness


Wasn't one of the reasons that reduced/free lunches became a thing was because of how many undernourished people getting drafted?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick Santorum fuqqed his wief into producing a dead baby them he held the camera up so his living kids could play with the dead baby then Rick Santorm ate the dead baby

/RICK SANTORUM ATE A DEAD BABY
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heinlein told me there was no such thing.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radioactive-hamster: Probably just expired. Not like someone was like "Let's end that!"


Well that certainly makes a difference to starving children. Pelosi can embroider that on a pillow for them.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Heinlein told me there was no such thing.


And there isn't, but this wasn't very expensive in comparison to the Federal budget.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: This is completely farking stupid. Children behave better and get better grades when breakfast and lunch are available to all.


This is true.

They also behave better and get better grades when they're given 10 dollar bills and the answers to the tests.
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.