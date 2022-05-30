 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   The answer? Why, more guns in schools, naturally
    More: Stupid, Columbus, Ohio, Ohio General Assembly, Late last year, Firearm, Gun, Democratic Party, Ohio, Education  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If more guns were the solution, we would be the safest country on the planet.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or simply increase the minimum age to buy rifles and pistols to 21 across the land. If you are 21 or older and still carry a grudge against school kids its likely you will have already triggered enough red flag warnings to be prohibited from legally purchasing or possessing weapons. Anyone who has a problem with that is a gun manufacturer shill looking to maximize profits regardless of the unspeakable human toll.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christopher Titus - Arm the Children
Youtube XW_H5s9uzqM
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: If more guns were the solution, we would be the safest country on the planet.


We are. You just have to be rich, and not a minority and it really helps to not be a girl/woman/lady.

Hell Black men live longer in prison.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeadGeek: [YouTube video: Christopher Titus - Arm the Children]


💯
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remote controlled machine guns mounted high in every hallway.
 
Hots_Kebabs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"New Ohio House bill could allow adults to carry guns in school with limited training"

uh, no sorry you can't come with that gun, you have too much training.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the answer was small penises.  The solution might be switching to the metric system.  76.1 cm sounds so much better than three inches.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park - Gun Show scene
Youtube I5TUVqXck2o
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Or simply increase the minimum age to buy rifles and pistols to 21 across the land. If you are 21 or older and still carry a grudge against school kids its likely you will have already triggered enough red flag warnings to be prohibited from legally purchasing or possessing weapons. Anyone who has a problem with that is a gun manufacturer shill looking to maximize profits regardless of the unspeakable human toll.


Rittenhouse's buddies bought one for him.  Lots of college kids have upper classmen buy booze for them.  age limits don't matter to kids.  They will find a way around them.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think we should run a second system of pipes in tandem with the fire suppression system and fill it with knock-out gas.  Somebody hit's the panic button.  WHOOSH!  KNOCK-OUT GAS!
Everybody hits the floor, we go in and scoop up the shooter.  Everyone else wakes up and goes back to whatever they were doing.  Where do I sign to get my money?  Also, gas masks don't exist in my world.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let's go a step further. Let's give every country on the planet nuclear weapons and we can virtually eliminate the chance of Armageddon!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
2 farking hours of hands on?  It'd be morbidly amusing to surround a shooter silhouette with some kid silhouettes and see how many kids get pegged.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just let the children open carry.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Right next to the fire extinguisher

cdn.shopify.com
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The problem is that humans are afraid of running into a dangerous scenario. The Uvalde incident is a prime example of the police fearing for their own lives and letting children die as the officers waited for backup. It is likely that if the attacker didn't have a gun, that the police would have been a lot less fearful of rushing in.

But since we don't seem to have the political will (or requisite intelligence) to rid the country of guns, maybe we need to put drones into each classroom to take out armed intruders. Something like the doll from Squid Game.

Fark user image
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 600x321]

[Fark user image image 791x958]


Whatever. Some of the best people and some of the worst people I've known were teachers. It's a job, nothing more. Transit workers are more likely to be killed on the job. I'd rather take a flightless nosedive from the Empire State Building than be locked in a room several hours a day with other peoples rotten crotch fruit. Stop feeling sorry for yourself or take up drinking or get a new job. Just stop with your hero bs. You sound like a cop otherwise
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the answer is more cops who got their GED on their third try to walk the halls and bully kids until one of them brings a gun
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If your solution to the gun problem is more guns, let me know the next time your house is flooding. I'll come with firehoses hooked up to hydrants and buckets of water to add to it.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 "750-plus hours is not a realistic or practical requirement for full time staff to complete in order to simply keep our students and educators safe."

Yes. What does that tell you?

/I wouldn't trust these sons of biatches to park my car
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The problem is GUNS


Yes, exactly, the problem is guns. We don't need to train kids to tie a tourniquet or cower under their desks. We don't need more 'security' at schools, churches, parades, marathons, hair salons, gay nightclubs, the mall, awards ceremonies, or in line at the airport.

We need to get rid of the farking guns.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 600x321]

[Fark user image image 791x958]

Whatever. Some of the best people and some of the worst people I've known were teachers. It's a job, nothing more. Transit workers are more likely to be killed on the job. I'd rather take a flightless nosedive from the Empire State Building than be locked in a room several hours a day with other peoples rotten crotch fruit. Stop feeling sorry for yourself or take up drinking or get a new job. Just stop with your hero bs. You sound like a cop otherwise


Have fun getting a visit from four ghosts this Christmas.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I'd rather take a flightless nosedive from the Empire State Building than be locked in a room several hours a day with other peoples rotten crotch fruit.


.... says someone's rotten crotch fruit
 
ISO15693
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Remote controlled machine guns mounted high in every hallway.


And protectrons.

Fark user image
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Or simply increase the minimum age to buy rifles and pistols to 21 across the land.


We should just raise the age of majority across the board.

Eighteen isn't what it used to be.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Right next to the fire extinguisher

cdn.shopify.com


i.pinimg.com
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Know what the real solution is? Have the owner of Chicken Hut run in and handle conflict resolution. Worked wonders here:
Fark user image
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFARight now, for staff members to carry a gun they need more than 700 hours of peace officer training


So, more than the cops?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Teachers with guns in schools have two possible outcomes:
1. The gun is kept secure, not on the teacher's person, so the teacher becomes the first target of a shooter so the gun doesn't get used on them.
2. The gun is kept convenient, if not on the teacher's person, so it is a matter of time until it gets used by a mass shooter.

People advocating for this are stupid as fark.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who needs literally a MONTH of range time to demonstrate proficiency?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Serious Post on Serious Thread: I'd rather take a flightless nosedive from the Empire State Building than be locked in a room several hours a day with other peoples rotten crotch fruit.

.... says someone's rotten crotch fruit


I didn't ask to be born. But I do keep your rotten crotch fruit out of jail occasionally. I just don't whine like a biatch and expect to be called a hero. Just make sure the payment makes it to my account. If you want more than that be a fireman, or an astronaut maybe a doctor without borders. But teachers? Go be an overpriced babysitter if you like. Unless your the maybe 1 in 10 exceptional ones. Then you rock.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: fragMasterFlash: Or simply increase the minimum age to buy rifles and pistols to 21 across the land. If you are 21 or older and still carry a grudge against school kids its likely you will have already triggered enough red flag warnings to be prohibited from legally purchasing or possessing weapons. Anyone who has a problem with that is a gun manufacturer shill looking to maximize profits regardless of the unspeakable human toll.

Rittenhouse's buddies bought one for him.  Lots of college kids have upper classmen buy booze for them.  age limits don't matter to kids.  They will find a way around them.


Buying a kid a beer is a little different than providing 2000 rounds and 40 extra large magazines, to murder every single person in a school, I'm just saying.
 
undernova
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sweet Jesus. Stop pretending that more guns in the hands of adults around children that aren't theirs is a good idea.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is like saying, "the way to fill this hole is to keep digging deeper."

It is becoming more and more clear that, "The 2nd amendment benefits murderers the most. Those that advocate for the 2nd amendment do so to protect themselves from the ones it benefits."

This country is an embarrassment.  And too many people are only concerned with doubling down and making it even worse.
 
chawco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: fragMasterFlash: Or simply increase the minimum age to buy rifles and pistols to 21 across the land. If you are 21 or older and still carry a grudge against school kids its likely you will have already triggered enough red flag warnings to be prohibited from legally purchasing or possessing weapons. Anyone who has a problem with that is a gun manufacturer shill looking to maximize profits regardless of the unspeakable human toll.

Rittenhouse's buddies bought one for him.  Lots of college kids have upper classmen buy booze for them.  age limits don't matter to kids.  They will find a way around them.


That's a very defeatist attitude. I'm not saying you're wrong, I'm saying it's defeatist. They will find a way around so let's do nothing

Make it a felony to provide a firearm for a minor. People will think twice about it
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would not be the least surprised if Ted Cruz suggested large capacity magazines and armor piercing bullets for all students over four years of age. It has become clear, that these Republicans are the most evil group of scum, this world has ever seen.
 
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Russ1642: Remote controlled machine guns mounted high in every hallway.

And protectrons.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


"Assume the position"
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 600x321]

[Fark user image image 791x958]

Whatever. Some of the best people and some of the worst people I've known were teachers. It's a job, nothing more. Transit workers are more likely to be killed on the job. I'd rather take a flightless nosedive from the Empire State Building than be locked in a room several hours a day with other peoples rotten crotch fruit. Stop feeling sorry for yourself or take up drinking or get a new job. Just stop with your hero bs. You sound like a cop otherwise

Have fun getting a visit from four ghosts this Christmas.


I wish. That show is freaking awesome
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Elected Republicans treat teachers as their greatest enemies.
They want them heavily armed.
Hmmm.
 
Iggie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw a woman on another forum say, "I guess I have to be the one to say it. If some children have to die to protect my freedoms, then so be it."

I didn't think that I could die on the inside anymore than I already have, but I was wrong.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I think we should run a second system of pipes in tandem with the fire suppression system and fill it with knock-out gas.  Somebody hit's the panic button.  WHOOSH!  KNOCK-OUT GAS!
Everybody hits the floor, we go in and scoop up the shooter.  Everyone else wakes up and goes back to whatever they were doing.  Where do I sign to get my money?  Also, gas masks don't exist in my world.


Hahaha you would have just as many dead, but much less blood, so a much better solution than arming teachers.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Iggie: I saw a woman on another forum say, "I guess I have to be the one to say it. If some children have to die to protect my freedoms, then so be it."

I didn't think that I could die on the inside anymore than I already have, but I was wrong.


Right, because there aren't any trolls on other forums either.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At this point, we have nowhere to go but up.  After all, that "Gun Free" zone hasn't worked out very well.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Iggie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Iggie: I saw a woman on another forum say, "I guess I have to be the one to say it. If some children have to die to protect my freedoms, then so be it."

I didn't think that I could die on the inside anymore than I already have, but I was wrong.

Right, because there aren't any trolls on other forums either.


If she was trolling, she was doing a damn good job of it, because the rest of her content was full-on Trump humping, MAGA rallying, flag-waving shiate. She wasn't hiding behind an alias, she had her full name in her account name and videos of her spewing that crap.
 
chawco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The stupidity of the political ecosphere that suggested Solutions is monumental. That's difficult to get reasonable information on why this approach is not work, and to look around the rest of the world and see what does. But they only can Envision one sort of solution that involves digging themselves deeper into the hole they've already dug. Dragging everyone else along with them
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I think we should run a second system of pipes in tandem with the fire suppression system and fill it with knock-out gas.  Somebody hit's the panic button.  WHOOSH!  KNOCK-OUT GAS!
Everybody hits the floor, we go in and scoop up the shooter.  Everyone else wakes up and goes back to whatever they were doing.  Where do I sign to get my money?  Also, gas masks don't exist in my world.

Hahaha you would have just as many dead, but much less blood, so a much better solution than arming teachers.


The Russians tried that once. It didn't work very well.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moscow_theater_hostage_crisis
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Iggie: I saw a woman on another forum say, "I guess I have to be the one to say it. If some children have to die to protect my freedoms, then so be it."

I didn't think that I could die on the inside anymore than I already have, but I was wrong.


It just means she stopped lying, unlike the vast majority of Republicans.
 
