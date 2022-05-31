 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   I shot the rapper, but I did not shoot the deputy   (sacobaynews.com) divider line
    Maine, Music video, Wound, Newspaper, evidence of a shooting, Injuries, Portland, Maine, Saco man  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They still make music videos?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: They still make music videos?


Yes grandpa, everyone does.
;)
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you I was hard core
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're showing your age with your tagline subby!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black SUV... probably a police vehicle.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone didn't know to use blanks.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit I said we CGI the driveby... CGI!

We discussed the CGI budget last night!

(Blam blam blam!)
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, non-life-threatening injuries, but dude's got major cred built up... Maybe not that bad a day in the long run?
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rap video = permit, security, and many people
TikTawk = wishing for a longer arm
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a Mainer, let me be the first to ask, who shoots a rap video in Maine?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer, let me be the first to ask, who shoots a rap video in Maine?


I am peripherally aware of a couple of rappers from Maine, but I'd think they'd at LEAST drive to Manchester/Nashua or Boston for that.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Black SUV... probably a police vehicle.

"The Wells Police Department located the SUV later Monday evening and after a pursuit two juvenile males and two adult males were taken into custody, said police. The vehicle had been stolen from Rowe Ford on May 26, and a license plate was illegally attached, said police."


But, y'know, ACAB.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: LarryDan43: Black SUV... probably a police vehicle.

"The Wells Police Department located the SUV later Monday evening and after a pursuit two juvenile males and two adult males were taken into custody, said police. The vehicle had been stolen from Rowe Ford on May 26, and a license plate was illegally attached, said police."

But, y'know, ACAB.


One good apple etc etc
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer, let me be the first to ask, who shoots a rap video in Maine?


Spose - I'm Awesome
Youtube OYws8biwOYc
 
focusthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Staged drive-by is a fail since the victim didn't get his name in the press.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
oops NSFW version
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Being Maine, I'd expect he'd get more cred if a moose attacked him.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We should call hype men Deputy Rappers.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
While it is impressive that they were abe to pull it off, in hindsight the Alec Baldwin cameo was probably a bad idea.
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer, let me be the first to ask, who shoots a rap video in Maine?


You do have a white guy stand up comic who calls himself Bob Marley.
And a musical about Dave's fire wood and sauna about swingers.
Why not a rapper?
/He was shot with a potato gun using CBD oil as propellant.
 
