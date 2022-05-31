 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Not news: Proud Boy denied entry to rally. Pure Schadenfreude: Trump rally   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Told why multiple times, can't or won't accept changing his damn shirt.
Poor baby.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone is not so proud of them anymore.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's amazing how Brownshirts never seem to learn from history.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You failed and now even a guy who lost the popular vote twice in a row thinks you are a loser.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Someone is not so proud of them anymore.


They were supposed to take the US Capitol and hang Mike Pence.

They were driven from the Capitol and Mike Pence survived the day,

That makes them losers in Trump's eyes. Very low energy. Sad!
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was he carrying a pie or a toaster?
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
whats interesting from this video is it appears hes in the concourse which would suggest hes already passed entry security.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Perhaps they would like to provide documentation on TFG's influence and communications with their proud, proud selves?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The most charitable thing I can say is that I can see why he'd be confused.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh no. Privilege not working today.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: You failed and now even a guy who lost the popular vote twice in a row thinks you are a loser.


the guy who gave him VIP tickets to the event (supposedly from the video) ?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trump was elected to support wealthy Republicans.
The secretly racist ones who don't say it out loud.
The poor racists ones are discarded like the trash they are.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Proud boys, proud boys
Whatchu gonna do
Whatchu gonna do when they don't fellate you
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kindms: Glorious Golden Ass: You failed and now even a guy who lost the popular vote twice in a row thinks you are a loser.

the guy who gave him VIP tickets to the event (supposedly from the video) ?


TFG is no longer president.  He can give all the VIP tickets he wants, Secret Service and Homeland Security can deny access to anyone they see as a threat.  And promoting a domestic terrorist group that tried to overthrow the government makes you a threat
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna look for more video, but I'm surprised he didn't try the "we back the blue" card.

Also, someone in the Trump org has realized that the Proud Boy/QAnon stuff is a bad look Doesn't mean Trump and org don't support their crazy they just don't want it to be so obvious.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, Proud Boys:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These aren't even regular political rallies any more, it costs money to get in.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't ask me why the seating chart is in the shape of a toilet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: kindms: Glorious Golden Ass: You failed and now even a guy who lost the popular vote twice in a row thinks you are a loser.

the guy who gave him VIP tickets to the event (supposedly from the video) ?

TFG is no longer president.  He can give all the VIP tickets he wants, Secret Service and Homeland Security can deny access to anyone they see as a threat.  And promoting a domestic terrorist group that tried to overthrow the government makes you a threat


thats not what happened here. the local cops said the event organizer wanted no logos. they said he could stay if he turned his shirt inside out or bought a different one. so it had fark all to do with secret service and being a terrorist

i get not reading the articles but the video was like 45 seconds long
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Also, someone in the Trump org has realized that the Proud Boy/QAnon stuff is a bad look Doesn't mean Trump and org don't support their crazy they just don't want it to be so obvious.


Was going to say something like this. I don't doubt the guy when he says he was asked to come. I'm sure he was invited; he just wasn't supposed to display the overtly racist/terrorist gear (wearing the quiet part out loud, so to speak).
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

winedrinkingman: kindms: Glorious Golden Ass: You failed and now even a guy who lost the popular vote twice in a row thinks you are a loser.

the guy who gave him VIP tickets to the event (supposedly from the video) ?

TFG is no longer president.  He can give all the VIP tickets he wants, Secret Service and Homeland Security can deny access to anyone they see as a threat.  And promoting a domestic terrorist group that tried to overthrow the government makes you a threat


But none of that has anything to do with what happened here.
 
